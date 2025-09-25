SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Is Reportedly Shooting Scenes Featuring [SPOILER]'s Prison Break

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Is Reportedly Shooting Scenes Featuring [SPOILER]'s Prison Break

Tom Holland's stunt double has been on the Spider-Man: Brand New Day set this week, and a new rumour claims to shed some light on what exactly is happening in that scene with the tank. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Sep 25, 2025 06:09 AM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day promises to be the movie many fans have spent years dreaming of seeing. While the wall-crawler's MCU debut in 2016's Captain America: Civil War was cause for celebration, Spidey being taken under Iron Man's wing led to some big changes from the comics.

This next movie looks set to take Peter Parker back to his street-level roots, with The Punisher, The Scorpion, Tombstone, and more set to play key roles in Spider-Man's first comic-accurate adventure. 

Of course, there will still be at least a couple of Avengers present, with Mark Ruffalo's Hulk and Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova both set to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Earlier this year, we learned that there were plans to shoot scenes involving The Scorpion, the Department of Damage Control, and a prison break. It appears that's what Marvel Studios is now filming, based on the latest set photos and videos

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, "They are currently filming a scene with the tank going into the prison with Scorpion." If this is accurate, we can assume that it isn't The Punisher inside the tank...unless he wants to break Mac Gargan out to kill him!

There's a lot we don't know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and while we can piece together bits and pieces from set photos and leaks like this one, this movie will almost certainly take the web-slinger to some surprising places (remember, we still don't know who the main villain is). 

"The only thing I know is not positive. It's a very hard thing to do, for Marvel to use my character," Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio said of a possible appearance as The Kingpin back in April. "It's a very hard thing to do, because of ownership and stuff."

"Right now, I’m only usable for television series," the actor continued. "Different kinds of series, whatever it is, but not even a one-off Fisk movie or anything like that, it’s all caught up in rights and stuff. I don’t know when that would work out, or if it ever would work out at all, actually."

Filming has reportedly been paused today due to Tom Holland's recovery, but you can see more recent photos and footage from Spider-Man: Brand New Day's set below. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a divisive era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper.

Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and at some point fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure. 

Several other villains are reportedly set to appear in the movie, including Tombstone, Tarantula, Boomerang, and Ramrod. There's been some chatter online about the Venom Symbiote factoring into the story, potentially setting the stage for Mac Gargan to eventually don the alien costume.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh is also rumoured to have joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Video Sees The Hero Facing A Familiar Threat From His Past - SPOILERS
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/25/2025, 7:19 AM
Wait , is Scorpion in the tank or is he in the prison because if so then who’s driving the former?.

Regardless of whoever is behind the wheel , I do think it could lead to a prison break in the film hence perhaps we have many rumored villains for this who could be ones Spidey has put away since NWH & such but we’ll see.

Anyway , can’t wait to see this sequence in full aswell as the film itself!!.

