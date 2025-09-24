SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Video Sees The Hero Facing A Familiar Threat From His Past - SPOILERS

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Video Sees The Hero Facing A Familiar Threat From His Past - SPOILERS

A new Spider-Man: Brand New Day set video reveals a much closer look at the web-slinger attempting to stop that out-of-control tank, while attempting to fend off the Department of Damage Control...

By JoshWilding - Sep 24, 2025 07:09 AM EST

While Tom Holland remains on the sidelines, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has resumed filming in the UK, and we see now that the web-slinger is attempting to deal with a runaway tank...and the Department of Damage Control! 

They were a major problem for the hero in Spider-Man: No Way Home, taking him and his friends into custody at the start of the film and shooting Spidey while he grieved his downed Aunt May ahead of the final battle. 

We know that the DODC has a problem with street-level vigilantes, as they also targeted Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel. It's not hugely shocking then that Spider-Man is still dealing with them, and in a newly released set video, we see him trying to slow that tank's momentum while webbing up their guns. 

Online scoopers have led us to believe that The Punisher is in the tank, but it seems far more likely that another villain is on board and looking to orchestrate a prison breakout. 

Could the next round of photos give us a long-awaited first look at one or more of the movie's baddies? Given yesterday's casting news, we'd say that's a possibility. As for Tom Holland, he won't report back to set until next week at the earliest. 

"I went to London and visited the set," film icon Jackie Chan recently revealed. "My Jackie Chan Stunt Team was busy filming Spider-Man, and I was the action director for the Jackie Chan Stunt Team."

While Chan himself isn't working on the movie, he was impressed by what he saw. "I went to watch their rehearsals, and the director was quite surprised to see me. I made sure he understood that they are part of my team!"

Offering praise for Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland, Chan said, "I heard the young man paid tribute to my films in a lot of action scenes and has done stunts by himself."

Check out this new footage and photos from Spider-Man: Brand New Day below. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a divisive era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper.

Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and at some point fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure. 

Several other villains are reportedly set to appear in the movie, including Tombstone, Tarantula, Boomerang, and Ramrod. There's been some chatter online about the Venom Symbiote factoring into the story, potentially setting the stage for Mac Gargan to eventually don the alien costume.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh is also rumoured to have joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

