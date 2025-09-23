SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Casts INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE And BLACK LIGHTNING Star As The Villainous Tombstone

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been making headlines this week after Tom Holland suffered a concussion on set while shooting an action scene. Production has been paused, but casting continues, as Marvin Jones III will play Tombstone!

The actor lent his voice to the character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and, according to Deadline, is set to reprise the role in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

We've also heard that Sony Pictures wanted him to play Tombstone in the ill-fated El Muerto movie starring Bad Bunny, so this live-action role has been a long time coming for Jones III.

Lonnie Thompson Lincoln was created by Gerry Conway and Alex Saviuk, and first appeared in 1988's Web of Spider-Man #36. An African-American with albinism, he was born in Harlem, New York. Bullied for his appearance as a boy, he embraced criminality, developing enhanced strength, durability, and a resistance to pain after being exposed to an experimental chemical compound.

His chalk-white skin, filed teeth, and muscular build make him a formidable foe, and as a skilled hand-to-hand combatant and crime lord, Tombstone has frequently clashed with Spider-Man and Daredevil. He started as a hitman, but eventually became a gang leader.

The villain has an intense rivalry with childhood friend Joe "Robbie" Robertson, and in recent years, has set out to take over New York as its Kingpin of Crime. His daughter is Janice Lincoln, a.k.a. the villainous Beetle, a character with her own aspirations to become a crimelord.

Jones III is also known for his role as the evil Tobias Whale in Black Lightning, and recently appeared alongside Kerry Washington in Joe Carnahan's Shadow Force. Other credits include Halo, All American: Homecoming, The Equalizer, and the upcoming Criminal.

"I think with anything, it's all about what's in front of you, and right now what's in front of us is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and focusing on making that movie worthy of the last film," Holland recently said of his MCU future. "I have been actively sifting through the internet and trying to best understand what it is that the fans want from a Spider-Man movie, and that's been my driving force in these pitch meetings."

"I think the producers, at times were like, absolutely sick of me, but I think it's really important, because we make these movies for [the fans]," he said of his hopes for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. "In terms of my future in the character beyond this film, I don't know the answer to that."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh is also rumoured to have joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.