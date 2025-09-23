SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Casts INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE And BLACK LIGHTNING Star As The Villainous Tombstone

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has found another villain, with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse star Marvin Jones III set to take on the role of the villainous Tombstone! You can learn more after the jump...

By JoshWilding - Sep 23, 2025 02:09 PM EST
Source: Deadline

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been making headlines this week after Tom Holland suffered a concussion on set while shooting an action scene. Production has been paused, but casting continues, as Marvin Jones III will play Tombstone!

The actor lent his voice to the character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and, according to Deadline, is set to reprise the role in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

We've also heard that Sony Pictures wanted him to play Tombstone in the ill-fated El Muerto movie starring Bad Bunny, so this live-action role has been a long time coming for Jones III. 

Lonnie Thompson Lincoln was created by Gerry Conway and Alex Saviuk, and first appeared in 1988's Web of Spider-Man #36. An African-American with albinism, he was born in Harlem, New York. Bullied for his appearance as a boy, he embraced criminality, developing enhanced strength, durability, and a resistance to pain after being exposed to an experimental chemical compound.

His chalk-white skin, filed teeth, and muscular build make him a formidable foe, and as a skilled hand-to-hand combatant and crime lord, Tombstone has frequently clashed with Spider-Man and Daredevil. He started as a hitman, but eventually became a gang leader.

The villain has an intense rivalry with childhood friend Joe "Robbie" Robertson, and in recent years, has set out to take over New York as its Kingpin of Crime. His daughter is Janice Lincoln, a.k.a. the villainous Beetle, a character with her own aspirations to become a crimelord. 

Jones III is also known for his role as the evil Tobias Whale in Black Lightning, and recently appeared alongside Kerry Washington in Joe Carnahan's Shadow Force. Other credits include HaloAll American: HomecomingThe Equalizer, and the upcoming Criminal

"I think with anything, it's all about what's in front of you, and right now what's in front of us is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and focusing on making that movie worthy of the last film," Holland recently said of his MCU future. "I have been actively sifting through the internet and trying to best understand what it is that the fans want from a Spider-Man movie, and that's been my driving force in these pitch meetings."

"I think the producers, at times were like, absolutely sick of me, but I think it's really important, because we make these movies for [the fans]," he said of his hopes for Spider-Man: Brand New Day"In terms of my future in the character beyond this film, I don't know the answer to that."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh is also rumoured to have joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

Biggums
Biggums - 9/23/2025, 2:17 PM
Krondon??? Yessir! He solid!
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 9/23/2025, 2:19 PM
Didn't really care for the last Spiderman flick but am cautiously looking forward to this one.
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 9/23/2025, 2:20 PM
@ModernAudience - This dude looks like the Spiderman PS5 Tombstone.
Biggums
Biggums - 9/23/2025, 2:25 PM
@ModernAudience - hes the face model.
Good eye
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 9/23/2025, 2:32 PM
@Biggums - Dang, that's awesome! Love those games. Three of the best Spiderman games ever. Waiting for some unleaked/finished footage from Wolverine.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/23/2025, 3:15 PM
@ModernAudience - Yeah, I see it.
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/23/2025, 3:24 PM
@Biggums - go by looks people should like Brie Larson as captain marvel
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/23/2025, 2:19 PM
Tarantula and ramrod left to go. There's also Li, the female, maybe Rhino and the main one.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/23/2025, 2:23 PM
@MCUKnight11 - that is if they are even in the film honestly
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 9/23/2025, 2:23 PM
As somebody said above, the actor looks similar to the depiction of the character in the PS4 game - solid pick and I’m very interested to see what the movie does with the character
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/23/2025, 2:34 PM
@CerealKiller1 -yeah ,he actually kinda does.

User Comment Image
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 9/23/2025, 2:25 PM
You couldn't post a photo of the guy? Had to Google it myself.

Looks perfect.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 9/23/2025, 2:31 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Had an issue with the HTML, but it's in there now.
Vigor
Vigor - 9/23/2025, 2:26 PM
I long suspected "into thenspiderverse" was yet another universe in marvels multiverse
What led credibility to that thought process was seeing an animated world in dr strange 2

As weird as it is. I believe secret wars will show some crossover of spider verse and mcu. That would probably be the most challenging thing ever to pull off and not lose audiences
But having the same voice actor here and into the spider verse gives my theory some ammunition
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/23/2025, 2:31 PM
@Vigor - I mean they could be since I think Miguel pretty much mentions the events of NWH in Across the Spiderverse

However I don’t see us getting any crossover since that might be a bit too much but we’ll see
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/23/2025, 2:31 PM
@Vigor - I think that crew is showing up for SW.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/23/2025, 3:17 PM
@Vigor - They basically confirmed that in the film
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/23/2025, 2:27 PM
Perfect casting
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/23/2025, 3:25 PM
@MisterBones - looks are not everything go by looks may as well like brie Larson as coatings marvel
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/23/2025, 2:28 PM
User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/23/2025, 2:32 PM
only thing he’s 5’10”and Tombstone is 6’7” in the comic but it’s nitpicking ig
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/23/2025, 3:18 PM
@Matchesz - Dude, they made Hobbits look small and everyone else big decades ago. I don’t think it’s a problem
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/23/2025, 2:29 PM
That’s pretty good casting , I enjoyed him as Tobias Whale in Black Lightning so cool (I guess) to see him play another albino criminal lol…

If his Tombstone has a similar vibe then I could see it being a fun character!!.

?si=yi_z-8_pJZpAQbZy

User Comment Image

Also I had forgotten he had voiced Tombstone in “Into the Spiderverse” aswell though I think he only had a line if I’m not mistaken.
CapA
CapA - 9/23/2025, 2:33 PM
I didn't know the character was african-american, I always thought he was a Lee Marvin like villain ! Though he's not a very tall guy, I'm sure he'll do great.
centaur
centaur - 9/23/2025, 2:33 PM
are they doing a sinister six type thing? or just mostly the street level foes of spider-man? i can dig it.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/23/2025, 2:40 PM
is white?
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/23/2025, 3:02 PM
@harryba11zack - looks like we got our Black Panther
Truoptimusprime
Truoptimusprime - 9/23/2025, 2:46 PM
He was awesome in Black Lighting solid actor he Will kill it as tombstone!
PC04
PC04 - 9/23/2025, 2:56 PM
Good casting. Tombstone is a cool character.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 9/23/2025, 2:56 PM
This guy is great. Perfect fit.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/23/2025, 3:02 PM
He should play Tchalla
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 9/23/2025, 3:03 PM
Nice and once again can thank Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man for making this happen like with Scorpion.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 9/23/2025, 3:04 PM
PERFECTION!!!!!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/23/2025, 3:05 PM
Damn good choice. He was awesome on Black Lightning.
Loonattakk
Loonattakk - 9/23/2025, 3:09 PM
Krondon got flows too.... if you didn't know you should check it out.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/23/2025, 3:16 PM
Perfect casting, that's why he was chosen to play the character in ITSV. Don't fix wut ain't broke.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 9/23/2025, 3:19 PM
Does this mean Tillman is Gobby? I hope it does.
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/23/2025, 3:26 PM
Need see trailer decide people where excited for Superman and fantasist four until they saw movies then went sideways and backwards for there likable racist unfair fan casting type from those movies for most characters not all

