UPDATE: SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Star Tom Holland Taken To Hospital After Suffering Head Injury On Set

UPDATE: Deadline reports that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will pause production for a week after Tom Holland suffered a mild concussion following "a stunt gone wrong." It's not possible to film around him, and work on the movie is set to resume on September 29.

Fortunately, the delay will not impact Spider-Man: Brand New Day's scheduled July 31, 2026 release. Original story follows:

The Sun has revealed that filming on Spider-Man: Brand New Day was halted after star Tom Holland "cracked his head in a fall and was treated for [a] concussion." Deadline has since confirmed that filming was indeed stopped on Friday due to treatment for a "mild concussion."

The tabloid notes, "A woman, thought to be a stunt double, was also taken to hospital in an ambulance." However, the trade counters that by sharing comments from an inside source who stated, "no one else was affected during the incident." Regardless, a meeting is reportedly scheduled for today to adjust filming plans.

Holland was taken to the hospital, but is set to only take a break for a few days "out of precaution." Fortunately, it isn't a serious injury, but concussions do need to be closely monitored, hence these cautionary measures.

The incident happened at Leavesden Studios in Watford, England, and an East of England Ambulance Service spokesman told The Sun, "We were called at 10.30am on Friday to attend to a patient who had sustained an injury at Leavesden Studios in Watford. An ambulance was sent to the scene, and the patient was transported to hospital for further care."

While Holland was only in costume for one day when cameras were rolling on Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Glasgow, Scotland, he does perform many of his own stunts as Peter Parker, explaining what sounds like a pretty nasty fall on set.

Recently, the British actor opened up about the movie's practical filmmaking. "We’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow and we’re gonna use the streets of Glasgow to build this massive set-piece that we’re putting together," he said. "So it’s gonna feel like making [2017’s] Spider-Man 1 again."

"It’s been such a long time since I’ve done it, it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air, and I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together," Holland added.

He's since attended a charity event over the weekend (see below) and appears to be in good spirits and showing no obvious signs of injury.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh is also rumoured to have joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.