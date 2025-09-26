RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY's Main Villain Will Be A Female Shapeshifter; New Details On "Darker" Spidey

New details about Spider-Man: Brand New Day's main villain have potentially been revealed, as well as what leads to Peter Parker snapping and heading down a darker route in the upcoming MCU movie...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 26, 2025 02:09 PM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shaping up to be a jam-packed movie, with the web-slinger forced to contend with The Punisher, The Hulk, The Scorpion, and more.

While the list of characters set to appear in the Spider-Man: No Way Home follow-up continues to grow (Tombstone joined the ensemble earlier this week), we still don't know who the lead villain will be. However, some interesting updates have come our way from John Rocha, the first person to report on plans for Frank Castle and Bruce Banner to appear in this movie.

"I've had sources reach out to me close to the production, and someone who was recently at a Disney presentation for the film," he explained earlier today. "What I'm being told is that the main villain is a female shapeshifter. They've cast the person, but I'm not allowed to say who it was. Not sure if they're the Chameleon or not, but they are a shapeshifter."

Despite that, The Hulk and The Punisher will reportedly be the "main people" Spidey is fighting in the movie. 

He'd add that neither Tombstone nor The Scorpion are the "main villains," adding that "Boomerang is also going to be part of this movie, and that MJ has a new boyfriend, which is what causes Peter to snap a bit and makes the movie a little more darker and grounded."

It makes sense that the trauma of seeing the woman he loves move on with her life without him would have a huge impact on Peter Parker's psyche. If he's not over MJ, chances are Spidey won't have a new girlfriend, but what of that female shapeshifter?

That could be who Sadie Sink is playing, or the mysterious older female lead we first heard was being cast earlier this year. Aside from a gender-swapped Chameleon, we're not sure who fits the bill, though Shathra is a compelling possibility. 

Created by J. Michael Straczynski and John Romita Jr., recent interpretations of the character have made her a Multiversal big bad with ties to the Spider-Verse. When she first debuted, the wasp-like Shathra wished to devour Spider-Man and feed him to her young, and transformed into a woman called "Sharon Keller" who claimed she'd had an affair with the hero. 

Jeff Sneider, meanwhile, mentioned that he's heard there may be some truth to rumblings that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi will helm Midnight Sons. According to the scooper, that would be led by Blade, Ghost Rider, and Moon Knight.

He's less certain about Raimi potentially helming an MCU-set Spider-Man 4, meaning it's likely little more than wishful thinking for now. 

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland stars with Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh is also rumoured to have joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026. You can watch the latest episode of The Hot Mic podcast in the player below.

whatthetruck
whatthetruck - 9/26/2025, 2:17 PM
THIS IS MY KIND OF DEI!
GenD
GenD - 9/26/2025, 2:18 PM
Maybe the slew of villains are all the same person ..
Vigor
Vigor - 9/26/2025, 2:19 PM
I hope part of going dark means smashing them black cat cheeks
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/26/2025, 2:35 PM
@Vigor - Here's hoping at some point in this new trilogy we see her along with Gwen and Harry.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/26/2025, 2:20 PM
This "movie" will be a complete mess. Scorsese was right and predicted the future. Total theme park ride nonsense. Constant pandering and fanservice. No logical and coherent story. Just more slop for the masses!

Reboot the MCU and DCU
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 9/26/2025, 2:34 PM
@WalletsClosed - If someone like Scorsese is leading the film industry, the industry will be dead. Some of his films may be historically significant in their own right, but they don't bring a lot of people in theaters. When one of his films was pitted againts Rocky in the 70s, Scorsese lost.

Marvel saved the industry during the last decade, and it's up to them if they're keeping that momentum after their previous films didn't make the top 10 this year.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/26/2025, 2:35 PM
@MGSSnake1988 - You have a little Mickey jiz on your chin
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 9/26/2025, 2:37 PM
@Bucky74 - Not exactly. Adding to the previous comment, the theater chains would eben choose even someone like Tarantino in saving their business.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 9/26/2025, 2:53 PM
@WalletsClosed - Scorsese needs to shut his lips.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 9/26/2025, 2:22 PM
This is my most anticipated movie of all time and it will make $5 BILLION GUARANTEED!!!!
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/26/2025, 2:28 PM
@TheFinestSmack - User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 9/26/2025, 3:04 PM
@Lisa89 - User Comment Image
artofwilldeonne
artofwilldeonne - 9/26/2025, 2:25 PM
All these villains and MJs new boyfriend could all be Mephisto from Iron Heart doing an alternative story to the comics but still involved. So Punisher is hunting ghosts of people thinking they are real, bringing him into the fantastical world, and Hulk knows whats up already so he tries to help. May lean a bit too much to Far From Home with Mysterio's "fake" Elementals.
artofwilldeonne
artofwilldeonne - 9/26/2025, 2:26 PM
Or it could be Mystique, as they all lean into the X-men
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/26/2025, 2:37 PM
@artofwilldeonne -Would rather Mystique as the villain and have Sink be Jean rather than a gender swapped Camellion. So many great Spidey villains, though. Sony ruined a Kraven's Last Hunt adaptation
ComicPundit
ComicPundit - 9/26/2025, 2:33 PM
Grounded - there is that word again
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 9/26/2025, 2:48 PM
@ComicPundit - better than "modern audiences"
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 9/26/2025, 2:34 PM
"MJ has a new boyfriend"

PAUL?!

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/26/2025, 2:52 PM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - Fans have been saying for years that if Timothée Chalamet were cast to be in these spider-man films he'd eventually make Tom Holland a cuckold.
User Comment Image
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/26/2025, 2:45 PM
Until Destin Daniel Cretton [frick]s up, he deserves the utmost respect. 'SHANG CHI' was really good.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/26/2025, 2:49 PM
@JackDeth - agreed.

Shang Chi remains one of my favorites post EG and I’m looking forward to Wonder Man!!.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/26/2025, 2:48 PM
MJ having a new boyfriend is fine but that being the reason that could cause Peter to go “dark” feels a bit lame…

However if it’s the last straw and he’s already been feeling angry & isolated due to the end of NWH then perhaps that could work.

Not sure who this female shapeshifter villain could be if true , maybe Camellia but that seems unlikely so we’ll see…

I’m honestly ok with Tombstone & Scorpion just being the main villains in this tbh!!.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 9/26/2025, 3:02 PM
@TheVisionary25 - His remaining feeling for MJ and to a lesser extent Ned would be the only things tethering him to his old life when he HAD friends and family. A broken heart on top of total isolation WOULD be enough to tip some people over the edge, but then interactions with Frank will likely pull him back from becoming a Punisher like vigilante and head more towards the classic adult heroic Spider-Man.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/26/2025, 2:48 PM
wait.....spiderman is goona beat the phuck out of a woman? damn....i now may have to watch this one in cinema.

User Comment Image
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 9/26/2025, 2:49 PM
Did they just assume it's gender?
Android
Android - 9/26/2025, 2:57 PM
Madame Masque
Lady Hydra
Carmilla Black
Or Raven /Mystique
Scarilian
Scarilian - 9/26/2025, 2:59 PM
Sounds pathetic for Peter, having chosen to give-up his life with MJ, to get angsty over her moving on with her life. It doesn't make the film 'darker', it makes Peter immature.

A shape-shifting female villain and the rumored list of multiple villains makes me concerned this is a Kung Fu Panda 4 style situation where they just use it for nostalgia - the visuals of characters you want with none of the development.

I still wouldn't put it past them to do a bait-and-switch with Martin Li and have a 'Mrs.Negative', either his wife or a sex-swap, as the main antagonist. We also had early remarks the villains were going to be Viper and Silver Samurai, so perhaps they merged several of these characters together.

Peter already has enough reasons to not want to be Peter Parker following NWH, the most logical option would have been for him to be pushing aside his normal life to focus on being Spider-man. This would naturally result in him hitting burnout, trying to do too much as Spider-man while his life as Peter Parker suffers. Black Cat would make a natural choice as someone who has a balance between her normal life and her life as a criminal/anti-hero stealing from the mob - a potential love interest for Spider-man who isn't focused on him being Peter Parker.

Then you throw in the symbiote into the mix, a way for him to be Spider-man constantly without getting tired, saving more people, faster - until he makes a mistake, he almost kills a villain out of anger of them remembering him. Why does Scorpion get to remember him in some way yet nobody else can? He ditches the symbiote and it bonds to Scorpion, becoming the Mac Gargan version of Venom for the third act with Peter finally accepting help from those around him in order to defeat Venom.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/26/2025, 3:14 PM
SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY's Main Villain Will Be A Female Shapeshifter

🙄🤔😐😲...

SO HE'S FIGHTING MOST OF PHASE 4 AND 5???? THEY'RE PACKED FULL OF THEMS!!!


🤨
FrankTheTank87
FrankTheTank87 - 9/26/2025, 3:22 PM
Sounds like a cool idea. Someone who can shapeshift into the Hulk would be pretty bad ass! That definitely plays into why Punisher would be after Spider-Man, cause hes probably been pinned as a robber/murderer because of the shapeshifter. So now Castle will wanna take him out because of it. Spider-Man also doesn't like how Castle conducts himself, so he’s gonna put a stop to him killing people, even if they're bad. Felicia Hardy should be introduced in this movie, so that way they can set up black cat and how she brings another side out of Peter. Not so friendly towards bad guys anymore, more wisecracking, Garfield Spider-Man vibes. See Peter start to drift more from his hopeful side. Lead into Doomsday and save the symbiote for Secret Wars to give that cover some love and have it happen on Screen!
jratz
jratz - 9/26/2025, 3:23 PM
Please... write out MJ. Terrible character.

