Major Hollywood Talent Agencies Are Looking To Sign The First AI Actress "Tilly Norwood"

AI is taking over the world, and major Hollywood talent agencies are scrambling to represent the first fully AI actress, Tilly Norwood. You can learn more, and see her in action, after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 28, 2025 10:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Other
Source: Deadline

Love or hate it, AI is likely here to stay. There's already been a great deal of controversy surrounding its use in Hollywood, with many actors rejecting the notion of its use in films and TV shows. 

Still, AI studios are popping up everywhere, and studio heads have openly acknowledged that they're exploring ways to use the technology to hasten the production process (and, crucially, reduce costs). 

Eline Van der Velden is behind AI talent studio Xicoia, and has confirmed—via Deadline—that they are in talks with several talent agents who wish to sign its first creation, AI actress Tilly Norward.

"We were in a lot of boardrooms around February time, and everyone was like, 'No, this is nothing. It’s not going to happen,'" Van der Velden said. "Then, by May, people were like, 'We need to do something with you guys.' When we first launched Tilly, people were like, 'What’s that?', and now we’re going to be announcing which agency is going to be representing her in the next few months."

These comments come after the studio head revealed that Xicoia would create, manage and monetise a new generation of hyperreal digital stars, who can presumably be inserted into any movie or TV show. 

Van der Velden added, "I remember having meetings with the studios as an AI artist before joining Luma. Some said, 'Oh, no, we’re not using AI.' I knew some were lying, they were already secretly working on some stuff, but some were not open to it at all. Then definitely this year, kind of like March, April, people called me and wanted to talk to me." 

"They were discussing me being a liaison between directors and the AI artists," she continued. "Historically, the studios have been very slow to adapt, at least publicly, they need that influx of new creatives and new creative technologists to come in and actually show them how it’s done. You can assume that a lot of them are already working on it."

If this pans out, it could be a game-changer for Hollywood. It's hard to imagine major studios releasing titles with an entirely AI cast, but the option is going to be there for them.

It surely won't be too long before one of them announces that an AI actor has joined the cast of a movie with an otherwise human ensemble, because in these early days, that'll be quite a gimmick. 

Tilly Norwood has a website and social media accounts. On the former, Van der Velden has just shared a statement addressing some of the online backlash (The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Ralph Ineson, for example, shared the news alongside a succinct "F*** off"). 

Steel86
Steel86 - 9/28/2025, 10:16 AM
AI is getting crazy good. Can we get better looking crowds in video games now, Lol.
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/28/2025, 10:40 AM
@Steel86 - if ai is getting goood how is all ai videos I see on YouTube look like crap all ai characters look cartoony women either look older with big boobs with same face , or opposite small chest big monster thigh legs compared to cartoon and comics I saw ai videos of X-men unlimited those female characters on X-men are teenagers how is it they look like adults ai does it .,
?si=MXGaKjPTwz5zNVua
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/28/2025, 11:17 AM
@Mercwitham0uth - If actors go on strike, it may be the third. Contractual obligation clauses have already obtained most (if not all) of hollywood.

That means, if they quit, they just beat themselves from getting fired.

Then, their AI counterpart can go on as if nothing changed.

User Comment Image
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 9/28/2025, 10:17 AM
malschla
malschla - 9/28/2025, 10:17 AM
Love it.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/28/2025, 10:19 AM
This Is amazing
.so much Better than that snow white girl ..this Way holywood Will avoid giving platform to Antifa actors
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 9/28/2025, 10:26 AM
@Malatrova15 - do a YouTube search for sling blade zegler
Dunejedi
Dunejedi - 9/28/2025, 10:24 AM
I’m so excited to find out which studios I’ll be permanently boycotting!
tBHzHomer
tBHzHomer - 9/28/2025, 10:25 AM
"She's not a replacement for a human being." Except that's literally its entire purpose.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/28/2025, 11:07 AM
@tBHzHomer - EVERYONE should be against this.
tBHzHomer
tBHzHomer - 9/28/2025, 11:16 AM
@SonOfAGif - agreed.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/28/2025, 10:28 AM
Think it's okay if they use generated actors as background extras. Would be a good way to keep secrets from getting out too
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 9/28/2025, 10:31 AM
Ugh
User Comment Image
Battinson
Battinson - 9/28/2025, 10:32 AM
We officially hit rock bottom as a country
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 9/28/2025, 10:34 AM
I think actors need to go on strike again.
TK420
TK420 - 9/28/2025, 10:35 AM
Least she won't be saying any dumb leftist shit...
PantherKing
PantherKing - 9/28/2025, 10:39 AM
@TK420 - And the right are supposed to be smart? Make it make sense guy
Playstationdemo
Playstationdemo - 9/28/2025, 10:41 AM
No way any major studio takes this seriously?... Right?
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 9/28/2025, 10:42 AM
I’m actually looking forward to the AI boom in Hollywood. Should be interesting. Wild times.
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 9/28/2025, 10:57 AM
No way!!!! I've seen all her GIFs! I loved her in "Standing in armor in front of giant Frog beast"!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/28/2025, 11:02 AM
Yeah, I don't think the tech is quite there just yet, it will eventually though.
tvor03
tvor03 - 9/28/2025, 11:04 AM
Anyone else see SIMONE? Starred Al Pacino. 2002.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 9/28/2025, 11:09 AM
So robots are taking all the factory jobs, and ai is taking the white collar jobs and now even artistic roles like actors. That’s a lot of unemployment ppl. It COULD lead to a utopia, but the road there will be hell. We’re also centralizing a lot of power, even more so than the already concentrated amount.

Most ppl aren’t ready for the pain that’s coming
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 9/28/2025, 11:20 AM
@MuadDib - Most of these stupid people support all these advancements in tech, advancements that are making it harder and harder for them to find work. People today are a great example of a frog not noticing when it's being boiled alive.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 9/28/2025, 11:45 AM
@TheJok3r - 100%
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/28/2025, 11:12 AM
This slop bullshit is probably better than most actors today.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 9/28/2025, 11:20 AM
I hope Tilly gets a virus and dies.
MouthyMerc
MouthyMerc - 9/28/2025, 11:22 AM
Wtf is this real? What kind of stupid shit is this
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 9/28/2025, 11:34 AM
We live in terrible times
BisonScarBlood
BisonScarBlood - 9/28/2025, 11:35 AM

View Recorder