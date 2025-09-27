James Gunn Addresses THE BATMAN And THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Fan Confusion; Casts Doubt On Damian Wayne Plans

James Gunn explains why he believes only fans are confused about the prospect of there being two live-action versions of Batman on screen, and casts doubt on Damian Wayne being in The Brave and the Bold.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 27, 2025 05:09 AM EST
Filed Under: The Brave and the Bold

Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II finally begins production next Spring, and with the movie confirmed to be an Elseworlds project set outside the main DCU continuity, fans remain eager for news on The Brave and the Bold

Much has been said about how wise it is to have two live-action versions of Batman on screen at the same time. Many fans feel that it will confuse moviegoers, though The Batman being sandwiched between Ben Affleck's appearances in Zack Snyder's Justice League and The Flash didn't appear to cause that many headaches. 

Talking to the Phase Hero podcast, Gunn addressed whether he has any concerns about audiences struggling to follow the idea of Robert Pattinson playing the Caped Crusader at the same time another actor suits up as the DCU's Dark Knight. 

"Is it causing anybody grief in any way? I think it was the same thing. I think that people are really starting to learn about stuff like that. One of the weirdest things for me is that big fans are often like, 'Well, listen, I understand this, but normies will never understand this. Casuals will never understand this.' But the truth is, guys, that you're the ones that don't understand."

"The casuals always understand. You can say, 'Oh, yeah, he's changed Peacemaker, there was some Justice League [characters that] was in that. Now it's Justice Gang.' And regular people who just like TV shows are like, 'Oh, okay. That's weird.' And then they're done. But the people who really focus on this stuff, they're in our bubble. And the people in our bubble think that everyone outside of that bubble is too stupid to understand nuance. And it is just totally not the case."

There are arguments for and against Gunn's take, and regardless of whether the "normies" can figure it out, the odds are being stacked against The Brave and the Bold by making it compete with Reeves' "The Batman Epic Crime Saga."

When DC Studios announced its "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate, it was revealed that The Brave and the Bold would be based on Grant Morrison's Batman run. In that, Bruce Wayne is shocked to learn that he has a 10-year-old son with Talia al Ghul. The hero takes the boy—who has been trained as a killer—under his wing and makes him the new Robin. 

In a separate conversation with IGN, Gunn said that he likes where The Brave and the Bold's script is, but cautioned that "some things have changed" and that "plenty of things are in flux on what his situation is with his parentage and all that stuff."

The site pushed him on that comment and wondered if Damian is still in the movie, prompting Gunn to reply, "I think you have to wait to see exactly what's happening."

The issue with introducing Damian this soon is that it means Batman will have to be in his 30s or 40s...and that he'll have already gone through at least three sidekicks in Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, and Tim Drake. That's a lot of time and potentially great stories to gloss over. 

As always, let us know your thoughts on Gunn's latest update in the comments section.

WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/27/2025, 5:48 AM
"The casuals always understand. You can say, 'Oh, yeah, he's changed Peacemaker, there was some Justice League [characters that] was in that. Now it's Justice Gang.' And regular people who just like TV shows are like, 'Oh, okay. That's weird.' And then they're done. But the people who really focus on this stuff, they're in our bubble. And the people in our bubble think that everyone outside of that bubble is too stupid to understand nuance. And it is just totally not the case."

This is absolute nonsense. There are still people out there that do not know the difference between Marvel and DC. There's people out there that think Batman is a Marvel character and that Hulk is a DC character. Gunn has no idea what he's talking about yet again. I'm convinced he's been sent over by Disney to destroy the DC brand at this point
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 9/27/2025, 6:28 AM
@WalletsClosed - There are also people out there who think they know better than those who do this for a living. There are people out there who have no idea how world works but give their two cents as if they are experts. There are also people out there who think they know what Superman is supposed to represent.

And when normies reject Snyder's EmoMan while these supposed fans embrace it, who really understands better? The one blinded by their devotion or the one who keeps an open mind?

"There are two ways to be fooled. One is to believe what isn't true; the other is to refuse to believe what is true."
Saintsinnister
Saintsinnister - 9/27/2025, 5:59 AM
They should care what FANS want and have to say. These are the people watching these movies on repeat viewings and buying the merch. Of course you want casual viewers for Batman and Superman, but the fans will keep coming back if you try to understand what the majority want. Paying attention to the comments section on websites like this can help getting a sense of what the core audience craves in these movies
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 9/27/2025, 6:09 AM
Damian Wayne is fool's gold just like Negan was for TWD.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 9/27/2025, 6:11 AM
They should not skip that far ahead of Batman's time as a vigilante.

Going right off straight to Damian Wayne would mean that we won't get to see him against his villains.

It will also limit his time in the DCU as he will be old.

I think that's the problem that they are having right now. To skip or not to skip?

Nolanite out
TheDpool
TheDpool - 9/27/2025, 6:37 AM
I'd much rather a Batman and Dick Grayson Robin led movie. Damien is cool, but as this basically says, its too soon.

