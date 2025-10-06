THE FLASH Director Andy Muschietti Reveals Whether He's Still Attached To DC Studios' THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD

We're closing in on three years since DC Studios announced its "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" DCU slate. The likes of The Authority, Waller, and Booster Gold have all stalled, and we're still no closer to learning who will play Batman in The Brave and the Bold.

The Dark Knight made a shadowy cameo appearance in Creature Commandos, but work on his team-up with Robin isn't progressing as quickly as many fans would like. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has admitted to having a hard time figuring out the character, something likely not helped by Matt Reeves' (admittedly long-delayed) plans for The Batman Part II.

With that movie finally taking shape, Gunn may have an easier time figuring out how to differentiate the DCU's Batman from the one portrayed by Robert Pattinson. He's said that a writer is attached, but what of filmmaker Andy Muschietti?

We've heard conflicting reports about whether The Flash and It director will take the helm of this Batman and Robin story (which may or may not have ditched Damian Wayne), but the man himself has seemingly set the record straight.

A fan on X, @Gotham2739, recently posted a photo of himself and Muschietti meeting out in the world and claimed to have got a few minor updates about the filmmaker's plans for The Brave and the Bold.

"He is still attached to direct the film," the fan wrote, adding, "The film will not go into production soon, especially since The Batman Part II will be entering production Next Year."

"I asked Andy if he’s aware that a writer has been attached...he is aware that a writer is attached, and I think he’s aware of the story."

While it's hard to fault DC Studios for taking its time to do right by the DCU's Batman, fans growing increasingly frustrated is understandable. It surely shouldn't be this hard to tell the Caped Crusader's story, and at this rate, a Wonder Woman movie may arrive before The Brave and the Bold.

As for Muschietti's continued involvement with the reboot, that remains divisive in no small part because of the mixed response to The Flash in 2023.

"Do I have ideas about actors who could play Batman? Absolutely, I do," Gunn recently shared. "I have guys I like. I have guys that are top of the list for me, just like I had people that were at the top of the list for Superman."

"People can guess and maybe they'll be right about certain things. We'd have to screen test, we'd have to do the whole thing," he said of the constant online speculation. "The script isn't done. I mean, we've got somebody writing a script, I think it's really good."

As for the continued debate about an Elseworlds and DCU Batman sharing theaters, the DC Studios co-CEO clearly doesn't believe it's overly important...