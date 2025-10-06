THE FLASH Director Andy Muschietti Reveals Whether He's Still Attached To DC Studios' THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD

THE FLASH Director Andy Muschietti Reveals Whether He's Still Attached To DC Studios' THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD

A fan recently got to speak with The Flash director Andy Muschietti, learning whether the filmmaker is still attached to DC Studios' The Brave and the Bold...and what the latest is with the movie's script.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 06, 2025 09:10 AM EST
Filed Under: The Brave and the Bold

We're closing in on three years since DC Studios announced its "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" DCU slate. The likes of The AuthorityWaller, and Booster Gold have all stalled, and we're still no closer to learning who will play Batman in The Brave and the Bold

The Dark Knight made a shadowy cameo appearance in Creature Commandos, but work on his team-up with Robin isn't progressing as quickly as many fans would like. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has admitted to having a hard time figuring out the character, something likely not helped by Matt Reeves' (admittedly long-delayed) plans for The Batman Part II.

With that movie finally taking shape, Gunn may have an easier time figuring out how to differentiate the DCU's Batman from the one portrayed by Robert Pattinson. He's said that a writer is attached, but what of filmmaker Andy Muschietti?

We've heard conflicting reports about whether The Flash and It director will take the helm of this Batman and Robin story (which may or may not have ditched Damian Wayne), but the man himself has seemingly set the record straight. 

A fan on X, @Gotham2739, recently posted a photo of himself and Muschietti meeting out in the world and claimed to have got a few minor updates about the filmmaker's plans for The Brave and the Bold

"He is still attached to direct the film," the fan wrote, adding, "The film will not go into production soon, especially since The Batman Part II will be entering production Next Year."

"I asked Andy if he’s aware that a writer has been attached...he is aware that a writer is attached, and I think he’s aware of the story."

While it's hard to fault DC Studios for taking its time to do right by the DCU's Batman, fans growing increasingly frustrated is understandable. It surely shouldn't be this hard to tell the Caped Crusader's story, and at this rate, a Wonder Woman movie may arrive before The Brave and the Bold

As for Muschietti's continued involvement with the reboot, that remains divisive in no small part because of the mixed response to The Flash in 2023. 

"Do I have ideas about actors who could play Batman? Absolutely, I do," Gunn recently shared. "I have guys I like. I have guys that are top of the list for me, just like I had people that were at the top of the list for Superman."

"People can guess and maybe they'll be right about certain things. We'd have to screen test, we'd have to do the whole thing," he said of the constant online speculation. "The script isn't done. I mean, we've got somebody writing a script, I think it's really good."

As for the continued debate about an Elseworlds and DCU Batman sharing theaters, the DC Studios co-CEO clearly doesn't believe it's overly important...

THE PUNISHER Actor Ben Barnes Throws His Cowl In The Ring To Play The DCU's BATMAN
Related:

THE PUNISHER Actor Ben Barnes Throws His Cowl In The Ring To Play The DCU's BATMAN
James Gunn Boasts That Many Big Actors Want To Play BATMAN; Reveals Whether THE SUICIDE SQUAD Is DCU Canon
Recommended For You:

James Gunn Boasts That Many "Big Actors" Want To Play BATMAN; Reveals Whether THE SUICIDE SQUAD Is DCU Canon

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Truoptimusprime
Truoptimusprime - 10/6/2025, 9:25 AM
The Penguin series got me on edge impatiently waiting for The Batman Part 2!
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/6/2025, 9:39 AM
@Truoptimusprime - Same here, especially after the recent report that Arkham will be a bigger part of the story. This is going to be a very special movie.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 10/6/2025, 9:30 AM
It's Cavill's to lose rn. Longer it takes, more likely it'll be someone else...
nibs
nibs - 10/6/2025, 9:56 AM
@UltimaRex - not gonna be cavill lol
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 10/6/2025, 9:30 AM
I have such mixed feeling about Andy in the director seat. IT part 1 was soooo good, but 2 just really didnt carry the same fire. Flash was a mess all the way around, but I wonder how much of what we saw were studio pushes to try and save the dceu pre-Gunn.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/6/2025, 9:32 AM
'Merger Bros'?
I wonder if people have the same disdain for James Gunn merging Peacemaker into the DCU.

Gunn's answer is very diplomatic.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/6/2025, 9:34 AM
Why does anyone think he'll tell a random fan whether or not he's still attached to the movie ? He's just going to repeat what's officially made public. Behind the scenes though, there's no way he's directing this. In fact, I'm willing to bet this movie doesn't happen until Reeves' Batman III is released.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 10/6/2025, 9:34 AM
Hot take. Andy isn’t a terrible director. Mama, IT 1-2, and yes even Flash are competently directed films. Flash was subpar because of its casting, being in the DCEU, costume design, and terrible CGI; all of which are not completely under a directors control. We often forget that most directors aren’t Spielberg, Scorsese, Cameron, or Nolan. Only a handful of directors get a say on EVERY component of a film, whereas most directors are hired by producers and those guys in suits are more in control of the product and who is hired to do what on set. Unless I’m mistaken, I don’t think The Flash was Andy’s dream film to make.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 10/6/2025, 10:24 AM
@HulkisHoly - as someone who liked The Flash very much and think it doesnt deserve the hate it got, this is a great point.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/6/2025, 9:38 AM
User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/6/2025, 9:40 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/6/2025, 9:44 AM
I honestly don’t see Brave and The Bold coming out till 2028 at the least and wouldn’t be surprised if both Reeves and the DCU version alternate until the former is done.

Anyway , I haven’t seen the Flash in it’s entirety but the bits I have seen of Andy handling both Bruce Wayne/Batmen in that gives me some hope that he’ll do well and give us a more fantastical Batman especially which is what that take needs imo.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 10/6/2025, 10:04 AM
Uninspiring choice, this is the equivalent of marvel picking a Peyton Reed, jon watts or Daniel cretton to direct a tent pole film. Insipid and bland
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/6/2025, 10:12 AM
Gunn is right. It's not important. It's definitely not worth getting pressed over. I have my preference, but it's not my franchise. I might do things differently, but I'm not James Gunn. I haven't been disappointed by him yet.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/6/2025, 10:18 AM
@JackDeth - agreed

People should judge things as they are and not how they would like them to be.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder