James Gunn Breaks Down Struggles With DCU's Batman; Reveals Whether THE BATMAN 2 Will Now Be Part of The DCU

James Gunn Breaks Down Struggles With DCU's Batman; Reveals Whether THE BATMAN 2 Will Now Be Part of The DCU

James Gunn has confirmed that DC Studios is struggling to figure out an approach to Batman in the DCU, but admits he's veering away from a "campy' tone. He also comments on The Batman sequel's status.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 16, 2025 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman
Source: Rolling Stone

The Brave and the Bold was announced at the start of 2023 when DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled an ambitious "Chapter 1 - Gods and Monsters" slate of films and TV shows. 

The studio turned to The Flash director Andy Muschietti to helm what would essentially be an adaptation of Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's Batman and Robin, an acclaimed comic book run pairing Bruce Wayne up with the 10-year-old son he never knew he had, Damian.

The movie has since failed to take shape, which is unfortunate when Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II has been similarly delayed. Amid continued rumours of personal issues, the filmmaker is seemingly struggling to finish the screenplay for his long-awaited sequel. 

Talking to Rolling Stone, Gunn broke his silence on the challenge of bringing the Caped Crusader back to the big screen. "Batman’s my biggest issue in all of DC right now, personally," the Superman director admitted. "And it’s not — I’m not writing Batman, but I am working with the writer of Batman and trying to get it right, because he’s incredibly important to DC, as is Wonder Woman."

"So outside of the stuff that I’m doing in the projects that are actively going, our two priorities are finishing our Wonder Woman and our Batman scripts," Gunn confirmed, saying that the movie is still titled The Brave and the Bold "right now."

"Batman has to have a reason for existing, right? So Batman can’t just be 'Oh, we’re making a Batman movie because Batman’s the biggest character in all of Warner Bros.,' which he is," he continued. "But because there’s a need for him in the DCU and a need that he’s not exactly the same as Matt’s Batman."

"But yet he’s not a campy Batman. I’m not interested in that. I’m not interested in a funny, campy Batman, really," Gunn added, much to the relief of fans worried the DCU's Dark Knight would be the tonal opposite of Reeves' vision for Gotham City. "So we’re dealing with that. I think I have a way in, by the way. I think I really know what it’s — I just am dealing with the writer to make sure that we can make it a reality."

"People love [Batman] because he’s interesting, but also having so much of him out there can also make him boring. So how do you create that property that’s fun to watch?"

Gunn revealed that Warner Bros. first approached him about directing a Batman movie in 2018 before talk turned to whether Robert Pattinson's version of the character could be folded into the DCU. Many fans want it to happen, but Gunn continued to mostly hedge his bets on that front. 

"It would be a consideration. We’d have to think about it. We’d have to think about it. It is not like we’ve never discussed it," he mused. "I would never say zero [chance], because you just never know. But it’s not likely. It’s not likely at all."

"I’ll also say Batman Part II is not canceled. That’s the other thing I hear all the time — that Batman Part II is canceled. It’s not canceled," Gunn reiterated. "We don’t have a script. Matt’s slow. Let him take his time. Let him do what he’s doing. God, people are mean. Let him do his thing, man."

It appears DC Studios is struggling to figure out an approach to Batman that isn't just more of the same. While doing that, Gunn is waiting on Reeves to finish The Batman Part II's script, an "Elseworlds" tale he could probably live without. As it stands, having two versions of Batman in theaters at the same time stands a good chance of confusing audiences. 

The sequel is likely more of a priority for Warner Bros. than DC Studios. Still, short of Reeves walking away from the project entirely, it sounds like The Batman Part II will happen...eventually.

Another issue with Robert Pattinson joining the DCU is that it seems highly doubtful he'd be willing to commit to a decade-long stint as Batman, especially if it requires him to appear in multiple DC franchises on a near-yearly basis. For now, we'll have to wait and see what happens. 

James Gunn Responds To Perception That All DC Fans Want To See Robert Pattinson's BATMAN In The DCU
Related:

James Gunn Responds To Perception That "All DC Fans" Want To See Robert Pattinson's BATMAN In The DCU
DISCUSSION: Let's Answer The Question — What's The Better Film: THE DARK KNIGHT Or THE BATMAN?
Recommended For You:

DISCUSSION: Let's Answer The Question — What's The Better Film: THE DARK KNIGHT Or THE BATMAN?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SirReginald
SirReginald - 6/16/2025, 10:49 AM
I never watched the Pattinsons Batman because the costumes looking dreadful. Really off-putting. Enough of hobo looking Jokers too. Let’s have a smart well-dressed looking Joker.
Django79
Django79 - 6/16/2025, 10:50 AM
@SirReginald - give it about. It might surprise you.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/16/2025, 10:53 AM
@Django79 - Also… just watch it and form an actual legit opinion.

My old boss would sit and rip on movies, then fully admit he skipped scenes or stop watching 15-20 minutes in. Thats idiotic behavior.
CrimsonComet
CrimsonComet - 6/16/2025, 11:10 AM
@SirReginald - It's not as great as everyone makes it out to be, The Penguin show was way better than the actual Batman movie
SirReginald
SirReginald - 6/16/2025, 11:11 AM
@thedrudo - The costumes and the Joker look like shit. That is my opinion.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/16/2025, 11:41 AM
@SirReginald - i guess you'll be skipping superman then. 👀
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/16/2025, 11:42 AM
@CrimsonComet - I 100% agree with you. The Batman was just another, run-of-the-mill bats film with absolutely nothing groundbreaking in it.
China1975
China1975 - 6/16/2025, 11:54 AM
@CrimsonComet - I actually agree with this statement… the penguin was truly a masterpiece in many ways. Story wise, acting, even the music was great, I’m just blown away, that it’s Collin Ferrell under that makeup.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/16/2025, 12:01 PM
@SirReginald - What Joker? It was the Riddler in that film, although I agree I didn't like the look they went with for him but it did kinda make sense from a version in the source...

...more the point if judging on the outfit choice for the villain at least be sure you know which villain it is, lol.

The film is reasonably good but not great IMO, I'd go 7/10, worth watching once at least I would say if only to prep for watching The Penguin series which IS great.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/16/2025, 10:51 AM
Betting Brave and the Bold won’t be our entry point for Bruce.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/16/2025, 10:52 AM
Interesting. Glad he wants/Knows how important it is to get Batman right, so at least that encourages me. Once i hear that Andy Mush is fired or OFF anything Batman related ill be even happier. Im glad he's letting Reeves cook, the man has earned it and his Batman II will be great. I truly hope Gunn's "secret" project is a Supe/Batman team up movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/16/2025, 10:53 AM
Makes sense imo , I certainly don’t envy his position since it seems tough already without having the internet breathing down your neck…

I think they really need to lean into the comic bookyness of the character with the Batcave with the giant penny and outlandish powered villains while still keeping it dark as the comics and other media has done.

Having a Batman that’s been around awhile with his own family to an extent that’s disrupted by the arrival of this kid claiming to be his son is already different enough from Reeves Batman and others that you need to really make it a father & son story.

Also , Brandon Sklenar please!!.

User Comment Image
thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/16/2025, 10:54 AM
Someone be honest with me here.

Andy didn’t write Flash so why are people so adamant about him not doing a Batman movie. He’s in charge of bringing something on paper to life and the Batman stuff outside of that heinous bridge encounter with Wonder Woman (again, a script issue), is dope as hell.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 6/16/2025, 11:00 AM
It's been 3 years since The Batman, and still no finished script for the sequel? Hm, interesting...
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/16/2025, 11:02 AM
Reeves batman sequel will not happen
Forthas
Forthas - 6/16/2025, 11:04 AM
Did he not say the same thing about Superman. That it would not be a comedy and now we are getting the Two hour Superman slapstick show. That is all that Gunn knows how to do. Gunn is a liability for Warmer Brothers. The studio just invested in Ryan Coogler and helped him make his dream film. You would think they would go to him to help with their superhero films which he would do out of gratefulness. But I doubt he would work with James Gunn who would want to give Coogler notes and insist that at least one scene include a pie to that face and the cast include his family members. What a HUGE missed opportunity.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/16/2025, 11:08 AM
@Forthas - you assume so much, and make up stories in your head lmao
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/16/2025, 11:27 AM
@Forthas - Gunn isnt directing Brave and the Bold. I figured you'd be cumming your panties to this news but surprise surprise you're butthurt about serious Bats too.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/16/2025, 11:28 AM
@Forthas - wait you want Coogler to direct Batman? Are you high?
Forthas
Forthas - 6/16/2025, 11:37 AM
@bobevanz - Maybe you are right. When Gunn was announced as the director for Superman and stated he would not make it a comedy I imagined he would despite what he says. The trailers reveal that it is sillier than I ever imagined.
Forthas
Forthas - 6/16/2025, 11:42 AM
@McMurdo - You DON'T know if he is or not. He says he is secretly working on another script and it is just a matter of time before the current director is sacked.

I would rather have Ryan Coogler direct a batman film than anybody the clowns working at DC films right now. Please quote me!
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/16/2025, 11:55 AM
@Forthas - it’s not slapstick. It’s called giving the character and movie some heart and color. This isn’t a movie that’s gonna be “flavor of the week” you know
Forthas
Forthas - 6/16/2025, 11:59 AM
@JFerguson - Here is the thing. The more serious minded DC films have NEVER waned in popularity. Not one of those films lost money and several have brought critical acclaim including the Penguin TV series. The Flavor of the month films are the copycat Guardians of the Galaxy ripoffs like Thor Love and Thunder which people are tired of.
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 6/16/2025, 11:11 AM
Shame…

Feel like we are ready for a more Adam West Batman.

Or maybe I should say personally I’m getting tired of the whole,

“BRUCE WAYNE IS THE MASK and BATMAN IS THE REAL PERSON” play.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 6/16/2025, 11:38 AM
A great way to separate the DCU Batman is to put him up against more supernatural villains, rather than crime boss adjacent versions of iconic villains. Basically, just do a live action version of the 90s animated series, updated with modern tech. Don’t try to make it overly realistic.
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 6/16/2025, 11:40 AM
It's not difficult. It really isn't.
Just watch the animated movies and have that kind of tone. A quiet, slightly cantankerous, Batman who wants no one to go through the trauma he did. He needs a really dry sense of humour and be well built but also as agile as a ninja.
Throw in a dash of the Arkham games Batman with gadgets and definitely add a sarcastic as hell Alfred.
You want a way in? Bruce is just as disillusioned with corporate heroes as Superman should be and rose to combat that, and crime, from the shadows.
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 6/16/2025, 11:45 AM
A Batman who is a master strategist and only joins the league when he realises he needs to keep them all in check by having access to them.
I want to see him have a contingency plan for them all. I want to see him pilfer Hal's ring and knock out Guy with one punch. I want him to have Flash, wonder Woman and Superman's respect.
Above all else I want to see his struggles as he becomes the parent to the entire Bat family.
hainesy
hainesy - 6/16/2025, 11:51 AM
The issue is that an established DC universe needs a Batman and Reeve's Batman is not a fit. They should call that movie a one shot and not make a sequel so that they can proceed with a new Batman. I loved the movie, but we don't need the continuity.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/16/2025, 11:56 AM
If I wanted to watch The Batman, I could just watch a David Fincher

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder