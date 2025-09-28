James Gunn Talks THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Release Date, SUPERMAN's Politics, And PEACEMAKER Season 2 Easter Egg

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has once again fielded fan questions on social media, starting with some of the chatter surrounding the DCU's Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold.

The filmmaker recently cast doubt on us getting the Batman and Robin story we were promised would be part of the "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate at the start of 2023. For starters, Gunn has said that they're not looking to release The Brave and the Bold as late as 2030 or 2031, suggesting it might arrive as soon as 2028/2029.

The Man of Tomorrow helmer also elaborated on his recent remarks about Damian Wayne's "parentage," confirming he was referring to "how and when Bruce becomes an actual parent."

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn seemed to cast doubt on It Ends with Us star Brandon Sklenar being his top choice for Batman after he recently revealed that he's been watching 1923.

"I’m definitely not doing scouting for the Caped Crusader," he confirmed. "But I’m always scouting when I’m watching TV shows. I’m always watching characters. In fact, I really like the young woman in 1923. She is just so fantastic that I suggested her for something recently."

"I’m watching it because I like Taylor Sheridan’s stuff, especially that one," Gunn added. "That’s my favorite of all his shows. So I’m watching it mostly for fun, and I’m definitely not watching it because I need to find a Batman."

Moving on from Batman, he shared an exciting Peacemaker season 2 update and confirmed that Lex Luthor wasn't referring to Creature Commandos' Doctor Phosphorus while discussing the "buttf***ing" in the cell next door.

Inevitably, much has been said about Peacemaker's politics following the reveal that the show's alternate reality is the Nazi-run Earth-X. Fans continue to debate similar parallels to the real world in Superman, and what they believe was a reference to the Israel/Palestine conflict with Borovia.

Confirming he wrote it "before the conflict," it was pointed out to Gunn that the war had been going on for a while, prompting him to explain, "Of course there has been conflict for a long time. But people don't think the events in the movie mirror the conflict pre-October-27-2023. They think it mirrors events post that date."

Superhero stories have always mirrored real-life events, and it's hard to say why that's such a problem for many fans. Then again, some would understandably rather not see politics in these movies and TV shows, as they want to escape the real world while enjoying these comic book tales.