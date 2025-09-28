James Gunn Talks THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Release Date, SUPERMAN's Politics, And PEACEMAKER Season 2 Easter Egg

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared a big update on when The Brave and the Bold will likely arrive in theaters, weighs in on what's to come in Peacemaker, and explains Superman's apparent politics.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 28, 2025 12:09 PM EST
Filed Under: The Brave and the Bold

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has once again fielded fan questions on social media, starting with some of the chatter surrounding the DCU's Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold

The filmmaker recently cast doubt on us getting the Batman and Robin story we were promised would be part of the "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate at the start of 2023. For starters, Gunn has said that they're not looking to release The Brave and the Bold as late as 2030 or 2031, suggesting it might arrive as soon as 2028/2029. 

The Man of Tomorrow helmer also elaborated on his recent remarks about Damian Wayne's "parentage," confirming he was referring to "how and when Bruce becomes an actual parent." 

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn seemed to cast doubt on It Ends with Us star Brandon Sklenar being his top choice for Batman after he recently revealed that he's been watching 1923

"I’m definitely not doing scouting for the Caped Crusader," he confirmed. "But I’m always scouting when I’m watching TV shows. I’m always watching characters. In fact, I really like the young woman in 1923. She is just so fantastic that I suggested her for something recently."

"I’m watching it because I like Taylor Sheridan’s stuff, especially that one," Gunn added. "That’s my favorite of all his shows. So I’m watching it mostly for fun, and I’m definitely not watching it because I need to find a Batman."

Moving on from Batman, he shared an exciting Peacemaker season 2 update and confirmed that Lex Luthor wasn't referring to Creature Commandos' Doctor Phosphorus while discussing the "buttf***ing" in the cell next door. 

Inevitably, much has been said about Peacemaker's politics following the reveal that the show's alternate reality is the Nazi-run Earth-X. Fans continue to debate similar parallels to the real world in Superman, and what they believe was a reference to the Israel/Palestine conflict with Borovia.

Confirming he wrote it "before the conflict," it was pointed out to Gunn that the war had been going on for a while, prompting him to explain, "Of course there has been conflict for a long time. But people don't think the events in the movie mirror the conflict pre-October-27-2023. They think it mirrors events post that date." 

Superhero stories have always mirrored real-life events, and it's hard to say why that's such a problem for many fans. Then again, some would understandably rather not see politics in these movies and TV shows, as they want to escape the real world while enjoying these comic book tales.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/28/2025, 12:24 PM
SUPERMAN's "Politics"...oh for phuck sack, here we go again
User Comment Image
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/28/2025, 12:31 PM
@harryba11zack - Excellent memeing, good Sir. Every other article is about “Nazi’s” and politics this week
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/28/2025, 12:37 PM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/28/2025, 1:11 PM
@harryba11zack - where are we going?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/28/2025, 1:12 PM
@HashTagSwagg - id still do her
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 9/28/2025, 12:25 PM
If the DCU's Batman is indeed getting released before Reeves concludes his trilogy (Which I don't think is happening), then I think 2029 is a safe bet.

2027: Batman II
2029: DCU Batman
2031: Batman III
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/28/2025, 12:27 PM
I'm so glad he shuts down as many rumors as possible. Those losers try to make a living by lying about everything, and then this site and others amplifies their crap because money
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/28/2025, 12:27 PM
Gunn wants it both ways. He wants to virtue signal to the Left so they forgive him for his Pedo tweets, and he dose t want to piss off many on the right who believe that the barbaric atrocities committed on the 7th by savage terrorists where they intentionally raped, butchered and mutilated innocent women and children justifies a brutal response to assure it never happens again.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/28/2025, 12:28 PM
@Bucky74 - can you kindly shut the [frick] up bootlicker
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/28/2025, 12:30 PM
Forget about the 65k people murdered in Gaza (most women and children) get the [frick] out of here with your fake high ground bullshit
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/28/2025, 1:00 PM
@bobevanz - No, but you can kindly go Fuk yourself Fascist.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/28/2025, 1:02 PM
@bobevanz - A conflict they started when they intentionally massacred 1200 while they attended a concert. And they use their own as human shields so maybe you should be angry at the “Death to America” terrorists, huh? You GTFO
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/28/2025, 1:04 PM
@bobevanz - the reality
Mongrol
Mongrol - 9/28/2025, 1:04 PM
@Bucky74 -

Genocidalist
Monkeyballs2
Monkeyballs2 - 9/28/2025, 12:28 PM
Neat
Forthas
Forthas - 9/28/2025, 12:31 PM
I am half expecting him to cast Chris Pratt as Batman, and when the eventual blowback from the fans occurs about why he is casting a comedic actor, he will say, "Well, it worked out for Michael Keaton." He's waiting for the right time to do so.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/28/2025, 12:59 PM
@Forthas - "You'll get Batman & Robin Batman and you'll love it!" - James Gunn probably
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/28/2025, 12:32 PM
LOL gotta love how many desperate terminally online folks need Superman to be about Israel and here the director is taking flack for reinforcing his original position in that he wrote it prior to Oct 7th and the best part is he doesnt even know the actual date that hamas raided the Nova Music Festival.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/28/2025, 12:46 PM
@McMurdo - prior to the concert attack in 2021 the Gaza War broke out Hamas fired thousands rockets then Israel fired back over 250 palestians died and 13 Israeli’s. Then in 2022 there was escalations in the West Bank where more palestinians died cause Israel said they were preventing an attack. This was during the time he was writing Superman
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/28/2025, 12:58 PM
@McMurdo - The J genocide has been happening for decades. This isn't a recent thing.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/28/2025, 12:32 PM
Damn, seeing nothing but James Gunn name everywhere attached to all my favorite comic characters. Kinda feels like fascism.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/28/2025, 12:43 PM
@Matchesz - yes. My teacher gave me a detention.... fascism. my dad cheated on mom with a blow up doll, fascism. Disney fired and rehired Jimmy Kimmel, fascism. My brother ripped up my Pokémon cards, utter fascism.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 9/28/2025, 12:36 PM
DCU versus MCU

2028

Wonder Woman
The Bold & the Brave

Black Panther 3 (T’Chala)
X-Men
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/28/2025, 12:40 PM
I think you could have Bruce meet Talia during his travels to become Batman during which he falls in love with her and after 10 years or so , she resurfaces with his child in Damian which kicks off the story (Bruce could be in his early to mid 20’s then which could make him now early to mid 30’s).

As to how Bruce becomes a parent , if Gunn doesn’t know by now then I can’t help him lol.

Anyway , in guessing the young woman he’s referring to is Julia Schalepfer who plays Brandon Sklenar’s (who is my pick for DCU Batman) love interest in 1923…

She’s quite good in that show so it would be cool to see her join the DCU aswell , perhaps as Black Canary?.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

