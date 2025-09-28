Paul Bettany Says VISION QUEST Is "About Intergenerational Trauma…Fathers & Sons" - Possible SPOILERS

Paul Bettany is set to reprise his role as the titular Synthezoid in Marvel Television's upcoming Vision Quest Disney+ series, and the actor spoke about the show during an appearance at Los Angeles Comic Con - possibly giving away a little more than he realized in the process.

Though we're not sure if this particular plot point will still be considered a spoiler by many of you, here's your spoiler warning just in case.

"It’s about intergenerational trauma… fathers and sons and denial of pain and denial of your own truth and coming to terms with who and what you are," Bettany teased.

While this almost certainly refers to the returning Ultron (James Spader), who is technically Vision's "father," intergenerational trauma would seem to suggest that Vision's own son will also be involved. This would appear to confirm the fan-theory that Ruaridh Mollica's "Tucker" will ultimately turn out to be the vessel for Tommy Maximoff, aka Speed.

If accurate, we will most likely see Speed and Wiccan (Joe Locke) reunite and join the MCU's team of Young Avengers in the upcoming Champions project (if it ultimately comes together).

Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek, 12 Monkeys, The Rig) recently joined the cast as a human version of E.D.I.T.H. (Even Dead, I'm The Hero). This tech was created by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) before being passed on to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) following Iron Man's demise in Avengers: Endgame.

Kerry Condon was rumored to appear as F.R.I.D.A.Y. in human form, but we recently learned that Picard's Orla Brady will actually play the role. James D'Arcy will also be back as Edwin Jarvis in some capacity.

T’nia Miller (Foundation, The Fall of the House of Usher, La Fortuna) is set to play the Bride of Ultron, Jocasta, who is described as "cunning, powerful and driven by revenge." Faran Tahir will also return as Raza, the ruthless leader of the 10 Rings terrorist group who targeted Stark in 2008's Iron Man.

The Vision project has been described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along." Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas is on board as showrunner.

Matalas' work on Picard is said to have "greatly impressed the top brass at the studio. Marvel chief Kevin Feige, an avowed Trekkie, even recently appeared with Matalas on a two-hour episode of the Star Trek podcast Inglorious Treksperts.”

There's been no mention of Elizabeth Olsen's potential involvement, but we do know that the series will take place after the events of WandaVision, "as ghost Vision presumably explores his new purpose in life."

The finale of WandaVision revealed that the Vision we'd been spending time with over the course of the season was actually one of Wanda's constructs, but the real, "White Vision" was rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D. and programmed to track down and kill the Scarlet Witch. This version of the character away to parts unknown towards the end of the episode after declaring himself to be the "true Vision."