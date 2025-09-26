James Gunn Confirms PEACEMAKER's Alternate Reality Is [SPOILER]; Reveals How Season 2 Sets Up MAN OF TOMORROW

James Gunn Confirms PEACEMAKER's Alternate Reality Is [SPOILER]; Reveals How Season 2 Sets Up MAN OF TOMORROW

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has talked more about the biggest revelations in Peacemaker's latest episode, including the designation of that parallel Earth and how it ties into 2027's Man of Tomorrow.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 26, 2025 07:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

Following the release of Peacemaker's sixth episode and the revelation that Nazis rule the show's parallel Earth, James Gunn has been doing the rounds to discuss "Ignorance Is Chris." 

Across multiple interviews, the filmmaker and DC Studios co-CEO has confirmed that it is indeed Earth-X. However, it won't be referred to as that in the show itself: "People don't name their planets other than Earth, so to them it's Earth, just like to us and the DCU it's Earth," Gunn pointed out to EW. "I don't think people think of their planets as having numbers, but yeah, I call it Earth-X."

He's also promised that many of our unanswered questions will be addressed next week. "People are also going to find out [in episode 7], that Earth X is not simplistic," he told Variety"If we were raised in Nazi world and accepted that as being OK, how would you think? We get a little bit more of that with specific characters next episode."

Much has been said about Peacemaker season 2 leading directly into Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow, but Earth-X will not be the connective tissue between these DCU projects. "It’s not a major part of the storytelling," Gunn told the trade. "That’s about Peacemaker."

In a separate conversation with The Wrap, Gunn talked about shooting scenes for Peacemaker while he was working on Superman, and revealed that Lex Luthor and Rick Flag Sr.'s newfound partnership is what's key to his next chapter in the "Superman Saga."

"I shot three scenes while we were shooting 'Superman.' There was the scene with the Justice Gang; I shot that on a Saturday. The scene with Lex, I shot that on half a day on Saturday," he explained. "And then there’s a scene in Episode 8 that I shot for half a day on Saturday so that we could utilize various actors at the same time."

"It has important ramifications — his relationship with Rick Flag is something that’s important to 'Man of Tomorrow.' And it was fun seeing Nick in sort of a different light, 'Peacemaker’s' more naturalistic than 'Superman.'" 

"Him coming into that dialogue, the character shifted, not only because of what he’s been through — which is being beaten up by a super dog and sent to prison for the rest your life — but also because of this subtle tonal differences in the show compared to the movie," Gunn added. 

So, we won't be following the Justice Gang to Earth-X for an all-out war with a Nazi Superman and his allies. Most comic book fans are already pretty tired of the Multiverse, so that's not necessarily a bad thing, and it's now looking increasingly likely that Rick is responsible for freeing Lex and giving him the resources to protect the world as a "hero" alongside the Man of Steel. 

With Brainiac expected to take centre stage in Man of Tomorrow, we're sure many of you will be relieved that the Superman follow-up won't be a tale about Multiversal Nazis, anyway!

As for Peacemaker, Smith and the rest of the 11th Street Kids need to find their way home. Based on Gunn's comments above, it's doubtful that they'll "save" Earth-X from itself, but some big surprises are on the way. "I'm really so proud of [episode] eight," he shared with IGN. "I can't wait for people to see it. It's really. Boy. For the comics nerds too, man. Shit. Great..."

PEACEMAKER Season 2's Earth [SPOILER] Explained - And The Hint That's Been Hiding In The Credits All This Time
Related:

PEACEMAKER Season 2's Earth [SPOILER] Explained - And The Hint That's Been Hiding In The Credits All This Time
PEACEMAKER: James Gunn Breaks Down Episode 6's Shocking Twist And [SPOILER]'s Surprise Cameo
Recommended For You:

PEACEMAKER: James Gunn Breaks Down Episode 6's Shocking Twist And [SPOILER]'s Surprise Cameo

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/26/2025, 7:33 PM
It's obvious he wasn't going to have a nazi justice gang and such. It just goes to show that just when you think you got it good.. life finds a way to [frick] it all up. Running away doesn't solve your problems either. Gimme season three!
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 9/26/2025, 7:35 PM
That is one bad looking Robert Patrick mask the actor is wearing there. 🤨
mountainman
mountainman - 9/26/2025, 7:37 PM
I wonder if in season 3 they will go to the communist version of Earth where everyone starved or is in labor camps.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 9/26/2025, 7:38 PM
This shit just doesn't feel like DC Comics to me.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/26/2025, 7:54 PM
@TheVandalore - It's JG Comics now.
?feature=shared
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/26/2025, 7:45 PM
This awful series Is propaganda to divide us ..Gunn knew whats Going on ..releasing this exactly when we lost an América Hero AND the country lives His darkest days..dont Get demoralized by this stuff...the storm Is coming
Yellow
Yellow - 9/26/2025, 7:53 PM
@Malatrova15 - well America is not the only country in the world so...
DarthMauve
DarthMauve - 9/26/2025, 8:00 PM
@Malatrova15 - Pathetic. Performative nonsense. Do better.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/26/2025, 8:00 PM
@Yellow - but Is the Best one AND the More morally correct...we aré not gonna lose It
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/26/2025, 8:06 PM
@DarthMauve - just respect Man...if you dont agree whit me thats ok but i think i speak for all the aire
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/26/2025, 7:50 PM
Please just share the clip where they do whatever racist 💩 the lady from Orange is the New Black. I ain't watching this.
Yellow
Yellow - 9/26/2025, 7:54 PM
Why people are so mad with the idea of ... Racist being the bad guys?


I don't get it, must be an american thing.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/26/2025, 8:06 PM
@Yellow - I personally don't mind white supremacists being portrayed as villains both Breaking Bad and Banshee has such and they're both acclaimed, but BB also had Mexican cartels as the villains for the first four seasons and Banshee had Ukranian gangsters, Amish gangsters, black gangsters, Native American domestic terrorists, corrupt Marines, and a Satanic cult. I think people are getting mad at lack of variety when it comes to villains.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 9/26/2025, 8:01 PM
The Suicide Squad, Creature Commandos, James Gunn's Superman by James Gunn, and Peacemaker season 1 and 2.... This is not the vibe I want from DC. At all.

I want Bruce Timms universe, the Arkham video games, or even the actual comic books adapted. I want DC to actually use their best toys to create cinematic magic.

Idk wtf James Gunn is doing, but it's super [frick]ing weird and not even in a fun way. His shit is borderline creepy and awkward.
epc1122
epc1122 - 9/26/2025, 8:07 PM
What if Superman is in episode 8 and then gets trapped on earth-x and then we have the Nazi Superman with Lex on the actual earth? Maybe thats why Superman and Lex team up but it’s a different Superman.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder