RUMOR: THE MARVELS Star Kelsey Grammer Will Return As Beast In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

Following his surprise MCU debut in The Marvels' post-credits scene, a new rumour claims we'll see more of Kelsey Grammer's Beast in both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Read on for details!

By JoshWilding - Feb 01, 2025 11:02 AM EST
The upcoming Avengers movies have evolved significantly since they were first announced - Kang is out, Doctor Doom is in - and Marvel Studios has tasked the Russo Brothers to wrap up the Multiverse Saga with Doomsday and Secret Wars

Between The Marvels' post-credits scene and Deadpool & Wolverine, it's obvious that mutants - and, more specifically, Earth-10005 - will factor into those.

In fact, the prevailing theory is that an incursion between Earth-10005 and Earth-616 will give us a long-awaited Avengers vs. X-Men battle in live-action with the former Fox franchise's mutants going toe-to-toe with Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

The Marvels ended with a massive mid-credits scene surprise when X-Men: The Last Stand star Kelsey Grammer reprised his role as Henry "Hank" McCoy for the hero's MCU debut.

With Photon trapped in a parallel universe that the X-Men call home (which, again, we have to believe is Earth-10005), the stage has been set for those characters to eventually make their way to Earth-616, a world which currently has only a handful of mutants. 

We'll see, but a new rumour reiterates previous reports that Kelsey Grammer will return as Beast in both Doomsday and Secret Wars

It's incredibly exciting to imagine him standing alongside the MCU's Avengers as an ally, particularly as the comic book version of Beast has a storied history with the superhero team. 

"There's nothing I can talk about," Grammer said of his possible return last year. "What I do know is that there was a huge sort of outburst when I showed up at the end of The Marvels, I guess it was. The response was really almost... it wasn't unexpected. There'd be some response, but it was pretty overwhelming, and so there are some conversations."

Talking about bringing the X-Men into the MCU last summer, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize."

"Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men. Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back," he teased.

Beast has appeared in every X-Men movie since The Last Stand, with Nicholas Hoult taking over from Grammer in the prequel series. The character has never reached his full potential on screen, so here's hoping the Russos change that. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.

