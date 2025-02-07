BLACK PANTHER 3: Denzel Washington May Have Been Cast As A Much Bigger Character Than We Realize

BLACK PANTHER 3: Denzel Washington May Have Been Cast As A Much Bigger Character Than We Realize

Though there doesn't seem to be anything too concrete here, there are whispers that Denzel Washington may have been cast as a much bigger character in Black Panther 3 than anyone realizes...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 07, 2025 05:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Black Panther

It was open season on all things Marvel during this week's episode of The Hot Mic, and while co-host Jeff Sneider didn't reveal anything outright, he did drop a few intriguing hints about several upcoming projects, and one fairly significant - let's call it a "suggestion" - relating to Denzel Washington's mysterious MCU role.

Washington has already confirmed that he is set to appear in Ryan Coogler's Black Panther 3, but we don't know who he's playing yet. Sneider notes that it's "totally possible that he could be playing an X-Men character," and after asking the listeners to "do the leap," he says he "definitely thinks Denzel could be the villain of X-Men."

To this, John Rocha asks, "so Denzel is playing Magneto, is what you're saying?"

Again, there's nothing too concrete here, but Sneider does seem to know more than he's willing to come right out and say. Washington may not be playing Magneto, specifically, but we'd say there's a decent chance he will have a major role - most likely as an antagonist - in the X-Men movie.

Here's what Marvel producer Nate Moore had to say about Washington's MCU role in a recent interview.

"If that manifests, which we're gonna try, I think it will probably be somebody from canon. Who that is, is early days. We honestly haven't had really substantive creative conversations with Ryan, mostly because he's finishing his film Sinners, which is gonna come out this year and is gonna be great."

"So again it's too early to say, but obviously if an actor of the caliber of Denzel Washington wants in, we're gonna figure out a way to make that happen,"

As for when we might see this elusive X-Men reboot, Rocha believes that the "big unspoken secret in Hollywood" is that the movie will release 2-3 months after Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027. Sneider agrees that the film will likely hit theaters that year, but feels it will be more like 5-6 months after Secret Wars.

Marvel does seem to be making moves on this project behind-the-scenes. Though no director is attached (that we know of), the amount of casting rumors from various reliable sources doing the rounds would seem to indicate that the studio is quietly assembling its roster of mutants ahead of a major announcement down the line.

Previous rumors have claimed that Harris Dickinson (Babygirl, The Iron Claw, Triangle of Sadness) and Jack Champion (Avatar, Scream 6) are being eyed to play Cyclops, with Stranger Things alum Sadie Sink a likely pick for Jean Grey. We've also heard that The Bear's Ayo Edebiri is on the studio's radar to play Storm. Kitty Pryde and Gambit (but will it be Channing Tatum?) are also expected to be on the team.

More recently, Hunter Schafer (Cuckoo, Euphoria) has been rumored to be up for Mystique, and Julia Butters (The Gray Man, The Fablemans) is said to be in talks to play Kitty Pryde.

Michael Lesslie is currently working on the script.

If some of the X-Men make their debut in the next Avengers movies (which they are rumored to do), there's a chance we could get some official casting news fairly soon.

BLACK PANTHER 3: Lupita Nyong'o Talks T'Challa Recasting Rumors And Denzel Washington's Planned MCU Debut
Related:

BLACK PANTHER 3: Lupita Nyong'o Talks T'Challa Recasting Rumors And Denzel Washington's Planned MCU Debut
BLACK PANTHER 3 Producer Teases Denzel Washington's MCU Role; Says Actor Will Play Someone From Canon
Recommended For You:

BLACK PANTHER 3 Producer Teases Denzel Washington's MCU Role; Says Actor Will Play Someone From "Canon"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/7/2025, 5:33 AM
Malcolm X-Men
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/7/2025, 5:36 AM
@DarthOmega -

Apocalypse maybe?

A lot of people would be upset if they raceswapped Magneto.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/7/2025, 5:39 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - His origins are pretty distinct. They probably shouldn't mess with that. Denzel is quite literally my all time favorite actor. Malcolm X is my favorite film.

Denzel is not right for Magneto. I hope this is just a rumor
dagenspear
dagenspear - 2/7/2025, 5:59 AM
@DarthOmega - Non jewish people could have been in the holocaust but Denzel as far as I know isnt part jewish like the character is so I think this is a weak concept
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/7/2025, 6:05 AM
@dagenspear - I'm not against making a new villain. Why not? Batman the Animated Series birthed Harley freaking Quinn into the world. People absolutely LOVE that character when she's done right.

They don't have always have to have their origins in the comics I feel.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/7/2025, 6:07 AM
@dagenspear - Tupac grándad was in Auschwitz
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/7/2025, 5:35 AM
But Erik isn't like Denzel.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 2/7/2025, 6:00 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Wolverine isnt over six feet but that didnt stop them with him
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/7/2025, 6:16 AM
@dagenspear - Man I remember when Hugh first stepped on the screen as Wolverine I'm like how TF is this guy

User Comment Image

Wolverine?

That MF must've ate steroids for breakfast after a while

User Comment Image

I'm talking steroid pancakes with syrup
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/7/2025, 5:37 AM
Not magneto.....DW won't be in it for the long haul. Maybe someone introduced in BP and killed off in X-men 27.....
RedFury
RedFury - 2/7/2025, 5:42 AM
@ProfessorWhy - about 10 years ago I'd agree with you that he won't stick around. But in recent years we've seen a lot of older celebs jumping back into projects for the fun of it, and the cash. So I actually wouldn't be surprised if DW commits to being a recurring/big character in the MCU.

That being said, I can't see him as Magneto either.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/7/2025, 6:01 AM
@RedFury - yeah maybe. I'm sensing more of a Robert Redford situation tho
whatevtrev
whatevtrev - 2/7/2025, 6:03 AM
He’s said he just wants to work with a bunch of directors he hasn’t worked with before he retires, Ryan Coogler being one of them. He’s not popping up in anything after Black Panther 3
Rosraf
Rosraf - 2/7/2025, 6:08 AM
@RedFury - He just turned 70. And this won't be out until he is 72-73. The studio is not banking on him as Magneto.
RedFury
RedFury - 2/7/2025, 6:10 AM
@ProfessorWhy - that's fair, and honestly is the most likely situation. Maybe I'm just being hopeful haha, DW in the MCU for a while would be pretty huge.
RedFury
RedFury - 2/7/2025, 6:27 AM
@Rosraf - very true, though look at Ford - he's made quite the resurgence in recent years when it comes to his career and projects. I feel like this is going to be a trend with older actors in the coming years.

It's like when movie stars started to make the jump to TV, now they're all doing it. I kind of see it the same for these old timers.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 2/7/2025, 5:40 AM
They should totally white face him and let him be Mr. Sinister.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/7/2025, 5:43 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD -

If after all these years of waiting for Mister Sinister, Feige raceswaps him, I'm definitely not paying for it.

Also if they race swap Charles or Erik.

Or just about anyone.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 2/7/2025, 6:12 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - eh... Im ok with Sinister being whatever. The actor is being painted.. so race on that character isn't a big deal for me. Now if they make it just "Sinister" cause shehe is tucking then i'll be pissed. Or Ms. Sinister.

And Id even be open to a non-white Xavier.. Possibly spanish. But NOT Erik. Too much story to have him be any other race. Really wasnt such a thing as a black or hispanic jew in the 40s where he is from.
Repian
Repian - 2/7/2025, 5:43 AM
I can see Denzel playing Max Eisenhardt, a survivor of the Rwandan Genocide who criticizes Wakanda's past neutrality.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/7/2025, 5:45 AM
@Repian - 👀👀
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 2/7/2025, 6:01 AM
@Repian - A Rwandan named Max Eisenhardt. 🤔
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/7/2025, 5:44 AM
Even though he'd kill it...just don't 😅


Maybe in an alternate timeline or something as the inspiration for the charcters were based on Malcom and Martin but there's literally no point 🤣
Chasekeane
Chasekeane - 2/7/2025, 5:46 AM
I think it makes total sense to migrate the Magneto's origin, being the victim of a horrendous Genocide, to a more recent event like Rwanada (or a MCU mirrored event associated with Wakanda). To maintain his original Nazi era concentration camp origin he'd have to be like 90+ years old in MCU's 2025+ timeline...
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/7/2025, 5:51 AM
@Chasekeane -

Magneto doesn't absolutely have to have been alive during 1945, but I think many people would be upset if he was raceswapped.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/7/2025, 5:52 AM
@Chasekeane - maybe you could slow down his aging?

I know that’s not one of his abilities but for the sake of trying to keep that backstory if they want to , they could say that.
Polaris
Polaris - 2/7/2025, 5:59 AM
@Chasekeane - It's a comic book movie... how is he being in his 90s a problem...

Genocides aren't interchangeable btw
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/7/2025, 6:09 AM
@Chasekeane - you are right , Magnetó should be palestinian
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/7/2025, 5:49 AM
I just find it funny having rumors like these in the same article with Nate Moore’s recent comments…

Granted , the latter could be lying and they have already officially signed on Denzel (aswell as decided the character he’s playing) but I don’t see a reason for him to lie about that since that it would increase excitement for the film then anything else.

It genuinely seems like it’s very early days since Ryan’s been busy with Sinners , he might have an idea who he wants Denzel to play but things can change so I would take all this with a big grain of salt.

If Denzel does show up as an X-Men villain in this then it might be Magneto or not , he’ll it could be someone completely different…

If it is Magneto then I think Denzel would kill it of course and could see Feige & co doing something different & fresh with the character after his past portrayals since they don’t like to reuse villains from previously done franchises unless they can do something new with them.

Anyway , we’ll see.

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/7/2025, 5:54 AM
Scoopers make shit up
Rosraf
Rosraf - 2/7/2025, 6:11 AM
@MisterBones - They SCOOP shit up.
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 2/7/2025, 5:56 AM
Na chief, that aint it. They don't get X-men if they're blind to racial casting. I know i know! it's all about inclusion and acceptance, but that's not the way.

Do it right! Not Magneto, many other roles, or even an original one he can play.
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 2/7/2025, 6:06 AM
@NoDaysOff - I'm ok with a multiverse-eque change for a one off though. Denzel the man and he's not going to get tied in long term...unless it's a deal like Anthony Hopkins. 20 min screen time over a 3 movie span lol.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 2/7/2025, 5:56 AM
Be pretty cheap to me if it was Magneto why not get a black Xavier with a jewish (mixed race if you want) Magneto if were looking to race change at all
Polaris
Polaris - 2/7/2025, 6:00 AM
🙄

I'm pretty sure Magneto isn't going to be THE villain in the X-Men movie anyway.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/7/2025, 6:14 AM
@Polaris - it’s been rumored to be Mister Sinister with the rumor being Marvel wants Javier Bardem
ntwrk
ntwrk - 2/7/2025, 6:06 AM
Washington won't be in for the long haul, and playing with Magneto's origin is sensitive. Although you could see his interest in a country with a massive precious metal deposit. Then again, couldn't he be Trask sourcing materials for sentinels? Seems a waste, he's got to be someone who can charismatically monologue a lot. A major tie between X-Men and Black Panther is obviously Storm- I don't think he's playing Storm, but maybe a connection there? Or maybe, and just spit balling, this is all nonsense.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/7/2025, 6:13 AM
@ntwrk - Trask is a good call!!.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/7/2025, 6:27 AM
@ntwrk - Damn man you got me thinking about seeing Ororo and T'Challa on screen together... Chills.

Janelle Monae for Storm and Trevante Rhodes for T'Challa.

Damn I hope Marvel doesn't screw up BP3
Rosraf
Rosraf - 2/7/2025, 6:14 AM
Gateway. Loincloth and all. Nailed it.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder