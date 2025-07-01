EYES OF WAKANDA Teaser Trailer Takes Us Back To The Jaw-Dropping World Of BLACK PANTHER

EYES OF WAKANDA Teaser Trailer Takes Us Back To The Jaw-Dropping World Of BLACK PANTHER

Marvel Studios has released a 30-second Eyes of Wakanda sneak peek, revealing a gorgeous first look at the Black Panther spin-off, which tells the story of warriors tasked to retrieve Vibranium artefacts.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 01, 2025 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Black Panther

Marvel Studios has frequently been criticised for what has felt like a lackadaisical approach to marketing its streaming offerings. The first Ironheart trailer, for example, wasn't released until May 14, just over a month before the show's premiere on Disney+. 

It might be a case of a lesson learned, as a 30-second "official sneak peek" for Eyes of Wakanda has just been released. It finally reveals footage from the Marvel Animation Black Panther spin-off, and everything we see here looks nothing short of incredible. 

We don't learn much about the story or its leads, but get a glimpse at what promises to be a deep dive into Wakanda's place in the history of the MCU.

Earlier this year, Black Panther storyboard artist Todd Harris, who serves as Eyes of Wakanda's showrunner and director, teased a history-spanning adventure that follows the Hatut Zaraze, Wakanda's "Dogs of War," a CIA-like defence group tasked with retrieving Vibranium artefacts from Wakanda's enemies. 

"I really liked the idea of everyone's view of history," Harris said. "The story starts off during the end of the Western Bronze Age, and that spark sets off this giant spy-espionage story that reverberates through time. You get Wakanda-grade James Bond, and sometimes a Jane Bond, with the backdrop of all the awesomeness that is Wakanda."

"When an inciting incident releases some of these things into the wild, they've got to, in a very hush hush kind of way, make sure that these things don't turn into a bigger problem," he continued. "We saw what happened when one disc got into the hands of one Super Soldier — it changed the course of the world."

Harris described Eyes of Wakanda as "anthology adjacent," with a continuous narrative that will have an impact on the wider MCU. It's been confirmed on a few occasions now that an Iron Fist will appear, but it won't be Danny Rand. 

Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous Vibranium artefacts. Eyes of Wakanda is their story, and premieres on Disney+ on August 6. Watch the teaser trailer below.

BLACK PANTHER: Damson Idris Hints That He Has Spoken To Marvel About Taking Over T'Challa Role
Related:

BLACK PANTHER: Damson Idris Hints That He Has Spoken To Marvel About Taking Over T'Challa Role
EYES OF WAKANDA Animated Series Will Reportedly Feature The MCU Debut Of A Future [SPOILER]
Recommended For You:

EYES OF WAKANDA Animated Series Will Reportedly Feature The MCU Debut Of A Future [SPOILER]

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/1/2025, 12:46 PM
Very cool art style. The colors are popping too.
PC04
PC04 - 7/1/2025, 12:48 PM
Animation looks very cool!
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/1/2025, 12:50 PM
This is what Marvel Disney+ should be used for. Expanding lore and stories through animated shows/movies and the occasional Special Presentation or Limited Series.
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 7/1/2025, 12:51 PM
You are Wakanda now Thanos will Have Nothing but blood and dust.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/1/2025, 12:59 PM
Wakanda shit is this. More like WokeKanda. Amirite chat?



Art looks good. Can't wait to see the fist in action

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder