EYES OF WAKANDA Teaser Trailer Takes Us Back To The Jaw-Dropping World Of BLACK PANTHER

Marvel Studios has frequently been criticised for what has felt like a lackadaisical approach to marketing its streaming offerings. The first Ironheart trailer, for example, wasn't released until May 14, just over a month before the show's premiere on Disney+.

It might be a case of a lesson learned, as a 30-second "official sneak peek" for Eyes of Wakanda has just been released. It finally reveals footage from the Marvel Animation Black Panther spin-off, and everything we see here looks nothing short of incredible.

We don't learn much about the story or its leads, but get a glimpse at what promises to be a deep dive into Wakanda's place in the history of the MCU.

Earlier this year, Black Panther storyboard artist Todd Harris, who serves as Eyes of Wakanda's showrunner and director, teased a history-spanning adventure that follows the Hatut Zaraze, Wakanda's "Dogs of War," a CIA-like defence group tasked with retrieving Vibranium artefacts from Wakanda's enemies.

"I really liked the idea of everyone's view of history," Harris said. "The story starts off during the end of the Western Bronze Age, and that spark sets off this giant spy-espionage story that reverberates through time. You get Wakanda-grade James Bond, and sometimes a Jane Bond, with the backdrop of all the awesomeness that is Wakanda."

"When an inciting incident releases some of these things into the wild, they've got to, in a very hush hush kind of way, make sure that these things don't turn into a bigger problem," he continued. "We saw what happened when one disc got into the hands of one Super Soldier — it changed the course of the world."

Harris described Eyes of Wakanda as "anthology adjacent," with a continuous narrative that will have an impact on the wider MCU. It's been confirmed on a few occasions now that an Iron Fist will appear, but it won't be Danny Rand.

Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous Vibranium artefacts. Eyes of Wakanda is their story, and premieres on Disney+ on August 6. Watch the teaser trailer below.