THE MARVELS Director Nia DaCosta Says CAPTAIN MARVEL Sequel Was NOT The Movie She Pitched Or Shot

The Marvels was released at the tail end of 2023's Hollywood strikes, and despite scoring mostly positive reviews (it sits at 62% on Rotten Tomatoes), the Captain Marvel sequel only grossed $206.1 million worldwide.

That makes it one of Marvel Studios' biggest box office flops, and fans continue to debate what went wrong. After all, how could a follow-up to a $1 billion blockbuster and critically acclaimed shows like WandaVision and Ms. Marvel fall so short of expectations?

The fact is, it happened, and filmmaker Nia DaCosta has finally reflected on her MCU experience. Talking at Dublin's second annual screenwriting festival, she started by saying a Marvel movie was her dream project because "she was a big comic book nerd growing up."

However, it didn't take long for the reality of working in the MCU to set in for the Candyman director. Explaining that she "stepped into a system" and had to "lean into the process," DaCosta added, "They had a date, and they were prepping certain things, and you just have to lean into the process hardcore."

"The way they make those films is very different to the way, ideally, I would make a film, so you just have to lean into the process and hope for the best," she continued. "The best didn’t happen this time, but you kind of have to trust in the machine."

"It was interesting because there was a certain point when I was like, ‘Ok, this isn’t going to be the movie that I pitched or even the first version of the movie that I shot’ so I realised that this is now an experience and it’s learning curve and it really makes you stronger as a filmmaker in terms of your ability to navigate," DaCosta concluded.

Marvel Studios is renowned for using reshoots to tinker with and improve its movies. However, in recent years, those appear to have largely done the opposite, with Captain America: Brave New World the most recent example. The Marvels ultimately lost the studio around $237 million.

It seems the issue is that something is going wrong with these movies during production, with not even reshoots able to course correct. With any luck, that's about to change, especially as Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is no longer spread so thin balancing a busy movie slate and all those Disney+ TV shows Bob Chapek ordered.

DaCosta also commented on working on the upcoming 28 Years Later sequel, The Bone Temple. "I’m really proud of these movies," she said. "I told them that I wasn’t going to make a Danny Boyle movie because that would be impossible and also not of interest to me as a filmmaker."

She added that her hope is the movie has a "fresh take" and "individual language."

The Marvels is available to watch on Disney+.