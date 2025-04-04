THE MARVELS Director Nia DaCosta Says CAPTAIN MARVEL Sequel Was NOT The Movie She Pitched Or Shot

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta has reflected on shooting the Captain Marvel sequel and confirms that the movie we saw in theaters wasn't the one she pitched or shot before Marvel Studios intervened.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 04, 2025 08:04 AM EST
Filed Under: The Marvels
Source: Deadline

The Marvels was released at the tail end of 2023's Hollywood strikes, and despite scoring mostly positive reviews (it sits at 62% on Rotten Tomatoes), the Captain Marvel sequel only grossed $206.1 million worldwide. 

That makes it one of Marvel Studios' biggest box office flops, and fans continue to debate what went wrong. After all, how could a follow-up to a $1 billion blockbuster and critically acclaimed shows like WandaVision and Ms. Marvel fall so short of expectations? 

The fact is, it happened, and filmmaker Nia DaCosta has finally reflected on her MCU experience. Talking at Dublin's second annual screenwriting festival, she started by saying a Marvel movie was her dream project because "she was a big comic book nerd growing up."

However, it didn't take long for the reality of working in the MCU to set in for the Candyman director. Explaining that she "stepped into a system" and had to "lean into the process," DaCosta added, "They had a date, and they were prepping certain things, and you just have to lean into the process hardcore."

"The way they make those films is very different to the way, ideally, I would make a film, so you just have to lean into the process and hope for the best," she continued. "The best didn’t happen this time, but you kind of have to trust in the machine."

"It was interesting because there was a certain point when I was like, ‘Ok, this isn’t going to be the movie that I pitched or even the first version of the movie that I shot’ so I realised that this is now an experience and it’s learning curve and it really makes you stronger as a filmmaker in terms of your ability to navigate," DaCosta concluded.

Marvel Studios is renowned for using reshoots to tinker with and improve its movies. However, in recent years, those appear to have largely done the opposite, with Captain America: Brave New World the most recent example. The Marvels ultimately lost the studio around $237 million. 

It seems the issue is that something is going wrong with these movies during production, with not even reshoots able to course correct. With any luck, that's about to change, especially as Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is no longer spread so thin balancing a busy movie slate and all those Disney+ TV shows Bob Chapek ordered.

DaCosta also commented on working on the upcoming 28 Years Later sequel, The Bone Temple. "I’m really proud of these movies," she said. "I told them that I wasn’t going to make a Danny Boyle movie because that would be impossible and also not of interest to me as a filmmaker."

She added that her hope is the movie has a "fresh take" and "individual language."

The Marvels is available to watch on Disney+. 

NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 4/4/2025, 8:14 AM
I actually thought the movie was fine. It was actually better than the first imo. The villian was just too 2 dimensional.

Saying that, it's definitely not top shelf marvel.
Fogs
Fogs - 4/4/2025, 8:21 AM
@NoDaysOff - villain from Spaceballs.
Polaris
Polaris - 4/4/2025, 8:23 AM
@NoDaysOff - I agree
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/4/2025, 8:25 AM
@NoDaysOff -
There's a lot wrong with the film, but a noticeable aspect is that it feels like we skipped an entire movie focusing on the fallout of the first film, dealing with Carol exploring who she is in her different identities, potential revenge of Yon-Rogg, the conflict with the Supreme Intelligence, the Kree-Skrull War, the return of Ronan the Accuser, etc...
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 4/4/2025, 8:29 AM
@Scarilian - Yeah, but it was called the Marvels, not Captain Marvel 2. It was more set up as a sequel to all 3 characters now as a collective following their inital debuts. In that regard, to me at least it was fine.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/4/2025, 8:36 AM
@Fogs -
I think they forgot that Ronan died and intended to use him, then intended for it to be a multiverse variant given the Power Stone style Hammer returning.

One of the original plots certainly dealt more into the conflict between Monica, Maria and Carol in regards to Carol's actions inadvertently giving her Maria space cancer - this was teased in WandaVision and mentioned briefly in the movie but never explored in depth.

In an ideal world where Captain Marvel was written well, the films would have explored the Kree-Skrull war from both sides, starting with us sympathetic for the Skrulls and ending with us sympathetic for the Kree.

It felt like the child Skrull introduced may have been teasing that character becoming Veranke, the insane Queen of the Skrulls.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/4/2025, 8:37 AM
@NoDaysOff -
Failed to set-up any of them though. You would'nt know what Kamala's powers are from watching The Marvels. Monica gets entirely different powers she didn't have prior and Carol becomes a genocidal world destroying monster.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 4/4/2025, 8:48 AM
@NoDaysOff - I also actually thought it wasn't as bad as people said, actually. I like Zawe, but her villain was just poorly written. It had some fun moments though. Overall movie was a 6/10 for me.
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 4/4/2025, 8:50 AM
@TheFinestSmack - agreed. Iman Vellani was still good fun to watch. I hope she goes far.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/4/2025, 9:39 AM
@NoDaysOff - I felt same way except for villian easy forgotten
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 4/4/2025, 8:18 AM
Marvels wasn’t one of my favorites by any means, but I thought it was enjoyable. If nothing else the action scenes were a blast!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/4/2025, 8:23 AM
Bingo. They hire directors and writers for THEIR vision and not to inspire creativity. The committe thing worked back in the day, now the new people are taking down Marvel. Feige and a couple others are the only ones left from 2008
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 4/4/2025, 8:33 AM
@bobevanz - yeah, I’m thinking Marvel was/is hiring “new and edgy” directors based on their name recognition and then micromanaging the movie until the directors original vision is unrecognizable.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 4/4/2025, 8:27 AM
Marvel Directors are treated exactly the same as any other hired crew member, that's all.

You're hired to do this, we pay you, you'll do as we tell you to. It's not very compatible with creative people and that's probably why the creative side of the MCU has been
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/4/2025, 8:31 AM
It had some decent parts. I can see why people disliked the musical planet. Lower tier for me but not the bottom
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/4/2025, 8:33 AM
With Gunn's mantra of "you do you" for directors and writers in the DCU is a good sign that it has a good future. Superman is getting a lot of excitement from the general audience based on the recent sneek peak and that is a good start.

Unless Feige follows this approach, they will be DOA.
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 4/4/2025, 8:36 AM
@vectorsigma - Man i wonder how long Gunn and Safran need to be successful in their roles before they start being seen as the villain.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/4/2025, 8:43 AM
@NoDaysOff - i dont think they will be. Gunn is a creative and Safran the business side. They are both good on what they do and it is good they are doing it separately

Feige only struck gold with a pioneering concept, had good creatives early on, but lost steam in the end because he did not support creatives and just think of them as some low level content creators. He cant even rehire guys like Joss whedon and the russos are hacks
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 4/4/2025, 8:45 AM
@vectorsigma - User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/4/2025, 8:52 AM
@NoDaysOff - i have trust in great creatives like Gunn.

Feige need to step down and the mcu replace him with a creative as well and reboot
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 4/4/2025, 9:02 AM
@vectorsigma - The reason Gunn is allowed to be solely the creative force IS because he has a partner. Feige has managed to accomplish so much more ( i don't want to say on his own, as you you it takes a village) when you consider he was running Marvel Studios before Disney's acquisition, where they still don't completely own all their characters like WB/DC. You need to have a good business and creative mind to juggle all that and when you're trying to deliver to the fans good entertainment with well known and loved characters.

I agree at some point he's going to need to pass the baton, but he's given more hits than misses, and seeing as he kind of started with X-Men, i would like to see him at least star the mutant saga. Whether that's jointly with his successor or alone, i'm still here for it.

You'll still be watching, as will I. Even with the DC stuff.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/4/2025, 9:23 AM
@NoDaysOff - oh ofc im still watching both.

I am not downsizing Feige's accomplishments during Phases 1-3. The problem is he stopped hiring good creatives after that, i dont know, maybe he thought the brand itself will pull everything up. But that didnt happen.

I hope he gets to change his approach and go back to the simpler ones back then when the mcu was starting. And maybe that is starting with good writers/directors.

As of now, im more excited with DC as im liking what is happening there so far
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 4/4/2025, 9:31 AM
@vectorsigma - Yeah, i think the change was more down to them expanding beyond their reach, but i feel this is more Disney's fault pushing Disney+ and them banking on fans showing up because the opportunity was there to see other character fleshed out rather than having to wait 2 to 5 years for a sequel or new movie (the same issue with Star wars TV and sequel trilogy). I was quantity over quality, but at least they allowed Feige to stay (that was probably part of the initial deal).

They seem to reverting back to the older model, but time will tell. Secret Wars will no doubt have an emotional pay off, but nothing is going to match the 'end' Endgame gave us. This whole saga so far has been mostly down to payoffs on nostalgia. I will definitley be watching, but my expectaatitons are realistic. But to me Feige still is the right guy.

I hope Gunn and Saffran can deliver too.
AC1
AC1 - 4/4/2025, 8:36 AM
Definitely a step up from the first Captain Marvel movie in most ways, but still ended up being a bit forgettable when all was said and done. If there's a third movie hopefully they manage to get the best bits from both movies; villain and narrative dynamics that are on par with the first movie, but giving the lead(s) actual characterisation and personalities and the film an actual entertaining tone like the second movie did.

Dunno if that's likely to happen though and it does kinda seem like Brie Larson isn't super interested in returning, which is understandable considering how underutilized the character has been and how douchey a lot of fans have been towards her online.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/4/2025, 8:50 AM
They should've pitched a second movie as Secret Invasion. The current movie show and movie are mediocre, but I think it would've been great with the Civil War treatment.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/4/2025, 9:39 AM
@bkmeijer1 - after endgame, it should have been capt marvel 2: Secret invasion to cap off phase 4. All of phase 4 should have been about the growing skrull threat with some minor multiverse stuff thrown in to setup the next phases

And then Avengers 5: Kang dynasty to cap off phase 5. That way they're not stretching the Kang stuff for 3 phases and knock out a fun film quickly. That should be the film The avengers reassemble and we see the Champions come into the light.

Then phase 6 can be F4, mutants, galactus, and of course DOOM and secret wars
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 4/4/2025, 8:52 AM
The film was good, but not great. It was entertaining , but it's pacing was all off. also, it's balancing of "serious and dark" with "fun and silly" was way out of whack.
MadThanos
MadThanos - 4/4/2025, 8:54 AM
The Marvels is pure shit. Do I think it's because of Nia da Costa? No. This one it's on Marvel.

"they were prepping certain things"

Of course, they have already prepared the art of the movie, chosen the second unit, stunt coordinator, and the story... So how could a director come in and work under those conditions?

And by the way, I despise Brie Larson, but I think she, and whoever was responsible for this part, humanized the Captain Marvel character in an unexpected way for me.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 4/4/2025, 9:00 AM
So you’re telling me THIS wasn’t the movie you originally pitched…OOOOK Nia, whatever you say boo….

User Comment Image
breakUbatman
breakUbatman - 4/4/2025, 9:09 AM
The movie was alright for me, much better than I expected especially after watching Candyman.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 4/4/2025, 9:13 AM
Captain Marvel 2 should've been Secret Invasion and they should've retconned Ronan death and brought him back

Cosmic side is still ass in the MCU. Too much goofiness ruined the cosmic side

Vigor
Vigor - 4/4/2025, 9:36 AM
@GodHercules20 - this is exactly what should have occurred. I'm so bitter about secret invasion
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 4/4/2025, 9:17 AM
Duh doy!
mountainman
mountainman - 4/4/2025, 9:17 AM
It was obvious this movie was edited to hell in reshoots and post. Would her original cut been better? Who knows. But what we got wasn’t great.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 4/4/2025, 9:26 AM
they should have had a better villain obscure villains are not doing well for MCU. Moonstone is powerhouse and has more recognition than the villain they chose. there was too much goofiness as well vs funny moments. MCU humor is at its best when its timed right and appropriate. anything else is just gratuitous slapstick and goofy just for slapstick sake. movie wasn't terrible but could have been waayyyyy better.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 4/4/2025, 9:39 AM
Sure, Jan

“ the horrible movie I made that ended up losing $250 million was not my fault”
byrd42
byrd42 - 4/4/2025, 9:43 AM
This movie would have been way worse without the reshoots, and make no mistake about it, it was bad. Think about it. A suburban house wife and husband were able to fight kree warriors to a stand still. But it could have been so much worse as the singing planet scene was going to be much longer.
gambgel
gambgel - 4/4/2025, 9:44 AM
Its pretty obvious now that the biggest problem of many of these movies is the actual studio/Feige/producers.

Directors have much better movies on their resume, but.... if Marvel/Disney execs/producers interfere that much, these talented directors are sooo limited with their creativity, vision and most importantly, own style.

We all respect Feige for what he has created since 2008... but I think its time he stops their "system" and start letting directors put their stamp/talent/style on the scripts, filmaking and importantly too, the editing. Many marvel movies feel the same, just different leads. This is a HUGE problem: "been there, done that" feeling.

Feige, you CAN do better.

