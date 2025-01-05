MS. MARVEL Star Iman Vellani Returns To Letterboxd And Has Some Thoughts On THE MARVELS, MADAME WEB, And More

Despite not being active on platforms like X and Instagram, Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani is a firm fan-favourite on social media. It helps that, like those of you reading this, she's also a fan.

That's likely why her movie reviews on Letterboxd always receive a ton of attention.

Vellani recently returned to the platform to share verdicts on several noteworthy releases; we rarely get to see an actor "review" movies, but her profile makes for fun and insightful reading.

On the comic book movie front, she's given Madame Web a mere 0.5/5* rating. Deadpool & Wolverine gets a 4/5* and Vellani seemingly awarded both Joker: Folie à Deux and Venom: The Last Dance 0*. The Penguin, meanwhile, received a glowing 5/5* score.

However, one update that's generated a lot of discussion is the actor's thoughts on The Marvels. She declined to give it a star rating but wrote, "Actual footage of the girlies and I having fun."

We don't know what the future holds in store for Vellani in the MCU, though there's been no obvious movement on Ms. Marvel season 2. Another The Marvels-style team-up is unlikely based on those box office numbers. Still, it does appear as if we'll see Kamala Khan assemble alongside the Young Avengers in Avengers: Doomsday.

"My favorite people on the planet are Robert Downey Jr., Billy Joel and Kevin Feige," Vellani said in 2022. "The day [Feige] came to set, I fully froze. He was trying to talk to me, and I stared at him until he left, and then I went back to my trailer and cried the hardest I’ve ever cried before. That was the most cathartic feeling ever."

Reflecting on being cast as Ms. Marvel, she added:

"I think my parents, being immigrants, wanted us to try new things. They would never be the ones to be like, ‘Just focus on your studies,’ because you can do that anywhere. They brought their kids to a different country so they could have different opportunities." "I knew exactly which comic books they pulled the scenes from [for the audition sides]. My 10-year-old self is going to hate me if I don’t do it." "I was fully nerding out in front of [co-president] Louis D’Esposito and [casting head] Sarah Finn. I wanted to take full advantage of being there because I didn’t know if it was going to happen again."

