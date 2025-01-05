MS. MARVEL Star Iman Vellani Returns To Letterboxd And Has Some Thoughts On THE MARVELS, MADAME WEB, And More

MS. MARVEL Star Iman Vellani Returns To Letterboxd And Has Some Thoughts On THE MARVELS, MADAME WEB, And More

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani has returned to Letterboxd with her verdicts on many recent releases, including comic book movies like Deadpool & Wolverine, Madame Web, and even The Marvels. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 05, 2025 05:01 AM EST
Filed Under: The Marvels

Despite not being active on platforms like X and Instagram, Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani is a firm fan-favourite on social media. It helps that, like those of you reading this, she's also a fan. 

That's likely why her movie reviews on Letterboxd always receive a ton of attention. 

Vellani recently returned to the platform to share verdicts on several noteworthy releases; we rarely get to see an actor "review" movies, but her profile makes for fun and insightful reading. 

On the comic book movie front, she's given Madame Web a mere 0.5/5* rating. Deadpool & Wolverine gets a 4/5* and Vellani seemingly awarded both Joker: Folie à Deux and Venom: The Last Dance 0*. The Penguin, meanwhile, received a glowing 5/5* score. 

However, one update that's generated a lot of discussion is the actor's thoughts on The Marvels. She declined to give it a star rating but wrote, "Actual footage of the girlies and I having fun."

We don't know what the future holds in store for Vellani in the MCU, though there's been no obvious movement on Ms. Marvel season 2. Another The Marvels-style team-up is unlikely based on those box office numbers. Still, it does appear as if we'll see Kamala Khan assemble alongside the Young Avengers in Avengers: Doomsday

"My favorite people on the planet are Robert Downey Jr., Billy Joel and Kevin Feige," Vellani said in 2022. "The day [Feige] came to set, I fully froze. He was trying to talk to me, and I stared at him until he left, and then I went back to my trailer and cried the hardest I’ve ever cried before. That was the most cathartic feeling ever."

Reflecting on being cast as Ms. Marvel, she added:

"I think my parents, being immigrants, wanted us to try new things. They would never be the ones to be like, ‘Just focus on your studies,’ because you can do that anywhere. They brought their kids to a different country so they could have different opportunities."

"I knew exactly which comic books they pulled the scenes from [for the audition sides]. My 10-year-old self is going to hate me if I don’t do it."

"I was fully nerding out in front of [co-president] Louis D’Esposito and [casting head] Sarah Finn. I wanted to take full advantage of being there because I didn’t know if it was going to happen again."

What are you hoping to see from Ms. Marvel in the MCU moving forward?

THE MARVELS Concept Art Reveals More Of Ryan Meinerding's Comic-Accurate Beast Designs
Related:

THE MARVELS Concept Art Reveals More Of Ryan Meinerding's Comic-Accurate Beast Designs
THE MARVELS Concept Art Reveals We Almost Got To See One Of Captain Marvel's Best Comic Book Costumes
Recommended For You:

THE MARVELS Concept Art Reveals We Almost Got To See One Of Captain Marvel's Best Comic Book Costumes

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/5/2025, 6:09 AM
I didn't hate the marvels but those that live in glass houses.....

😮‍💨
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/5/2025, 6:28 AM
I didn't know she knew how to write, good for her now she can look for work alternatives now that being part of the MCU didn't work out.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder