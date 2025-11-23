It Needs To Be Said: Marvel Studios Hit The Jackpot Casting Brie Larson As Captain Marvel

I'm a big Captain Marvel fan. I love Carol Danvers and have followed her comic book adventures for a long time. When Marvel Studios announced plans to adapt her for live-action in her very own feature film, it was, frankly, a dream come true. After that, came the waiting period for a casting announcement. With each passing day, my excitement to know who'd bring Danvers to life grew significantly. Then, the news I (alongside many other fans) had been waiting for hit the internet:

Brie Larson had officially been cast as the Captain. Saying I was delighted when I saw the announcement would be a significant understatement, because she remains, to this day, one of Marvel Studios' best casting choices.

Not only did Larson look like Kevin Feige himself had reached into a Captain Marvel comic and plucked her from it, she was an Oscar-winning actress with a solid track record in films like 21 Jump Street and Short Term 12. Following her casting, Larson shared a picture of herself doing research for the role, building up excitement for her portrayal. Then, her arrival was teased in the post-credits scene of Avengers Infinity War—arguably one of the most memorable MCU stingers to date.

With all of that, hype levels for her portrayal were through the roof. Finally, 2019 came around, and Captain Marvel released... and, well, neither Brie Larson nor the film disappointed. You know what? Let's not downplay it: The movie was a massive hit. It scored a 79% on Rotten Tomatoes, and earned $1.1 billion worldwide against a reported $150 million budget, making it one of the most successful films in Marvel Studios' nearly-20-year history.

All signs pointed to the public embracing Larson's Danvers. Sadly, though, the years following her MCU debut would see the actress be incessantly maligned. During the Avengers: Endgame press tour, for example, her body language was closely scrutinized, and then somehow used as fuel to feed the idea that she was, simply put, insufferable. That perception, disappointingly enough, stuck, and the actress became a controversial figure in the eyes of the audience.

Even with only one standalone film and a supporting part in a large ensemble piece under her belt, Brie Larson quickly rose through the ranks of most disliked MCU performers. Not helping matters was the spectacular flopping of The Marvels, the follow-up film in her once promising franchise. The movie made $206 million worldwide against a reported budget of approximately $370 million. It made less than The Flash, and that was a gosh-darn disaster of epic proportions. The failure aided in the narrative that Larson was not right for the cosmic hero.

So, yes, things have, unfortunately, not looked good for Brie Larson's Captain Marvel for a while popularity-wise... but you know what? It needs to be said: Marvel Studios hit the jackpot with her, because she is the perfect Carol Danvers. Admittedly, that may not mean much when she's the only live-action version of the character, but her portrayal is, nonetheless, a brilliant translation of the hero from the comics.

Call me Captain Marvel. pic.twitter.com/IgqRIb9ijM — Brie Larson (@brielarson) July 24, 2016

Much has been said about the actress' performance in Captain Marvel, often called stiff. However, for the life of me, I have never understood the problem with it.

The point of the film was Carol rediscovering her identity after being kidnapped and being re-raised as a secret weapon by the Kree. She was meant to be serious, stern, and she conveyed that perfectly without coming across as stiff. Furthermore, there were still glimmers of Danvers' original, livelier personality in her sternness, which shone through more and more as she shed her complex brain re-programming.

Larson gave Captain Marvel a nuanced personality, successfully conveying her internal struggle between the person she thought she was, and the personality that was within her, eager to burst out of its imposed shell. Something that's often forgotten is the fact that Larson is a powerhouse actor. There's a reason, after all, why she earned an Academy Award for 2015's Room. That movie is a punch to the gut in the best way possible. It fills you with existential dread, and forcibly puts you in Joy's emotional states as her mental health declines throughout the film.

That largely stems from Brie Larson's brilliant character work. She delivers a beautiful performance, gripping you and taking you into a harrowing sea of emotions. You understand Joy's pain, and love, and regret, and pride in her son. She makes you feel it, and that's not easy to do. For a more recent example of her acting prowess, she also delivers a great performance on Apple TV+'s Lessons in Chemistry. Larson is a world-class artist, and the fact that Marvel Studios got her to star as one of its premier superheroes is arguably one of the biggest accomplishments in the company's long list of successes.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are fast approaching, and I sincerely hope we get to spend more time with Larson's Carol Danvers in these upcoming MCU adventures.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.