It Needs To Be Said: Marvel Studios Hit The Jackpot Casting Brie Larson As Captain Marvel

Much has been said about Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, but the truth is, Marvel Studios is very fortunate to have gotten the actress to portray Carol Danvers.

By DanielKlissmman - Nov 23, 2025 02:11 PM EST
I'm a big Captain Marvel fan. I love Carol Danvers and have followed her comic book adventures for a long time. When Marvel Studios announced plans to adapt her for live-action in her very own feature film, it was, frankly, a dream come true. After that, came the waiting period for a casting announcement. With each passing day, my excitement to know who'd bring Danvers to life grew significantly. Then, the news I (alongside many other fans) had been waiting for hit the internet:

Brie Larson had officially been cast as the Captain. Saying I was delighted when I saw the announcement would be a significant understatement, because she remains, to this day, one of Marvel Studios' best casting choices. 

Not only did Larson look like Kevin Feige himself had reached into a Captain Marvel comic and plucked her from it, she was an Oscar-winning actress with a solid track record in films like 21 Jump Street and Short Term 12. Following her casting, Larson shared a picture of herself doing research for the role, building up excitement for her portrayal. Then, her arrival was teased in the post-credits scene of Avengers Infinity War—arguably one of the most memorable MCU stingers to date.

With all of that, hype levels for her portrayal were through the roof. Finally, 2019 came around, and Captain Marvel released... and, well, neither Brie Larson nor the film disappointed. You know what? Let's not downplay it: The movie was a massive hit. It scored a 79% on Rotten Tomatoes, and earned $1.1 billion worldwide against a reported $150 million budget, making it one of the most successful films in Marvel Studios' nearly-20-year history. 

All signs pointed to the public embracing Larson's Danvers. Sadly, though, the years following her MCU debut would see the actress be incessantly maligned. During the Avengers: Endgame press tour, for example, her body language was closely scrutinized, and then somehow used as fuel to feed the idea that she was, simply put, insufferable. That perception, disappointingly enough, stuck, and the actress became a controversial figure in the eyes of the audience.

Even with only one standalone film and a supporting part in a large ensemble piece under her belt, Brie Larson quickly rose through the ranks of most disliked MCU performers. Not helping matters was the spectacular flopping of The Marvels, the follow-up film in her once promising franchise. The movie made $206 million worldwide against a reported budget of approximately $370 million. It made less than The Flash, and that was a gosh-darn disaster of epic proportions. The failure aided in the narrative that Larson was not right for the cosmic hero. 

So, yes, things have, unfortunately, not looked good for Brie Larson's Captain Marvel for a while popularity-wise... but you know what? It needs to be said: Marvel Studios hit the jackpot with her, because she is the perfect Carol Danvers. Admittedly, that may not mean much when she's the only live-action version of the character, but her portrayal is, nonetheless, a brilliant translation of the hero from the comics.

Much has been said about the actress' performance in Captain Marvel, often called stiff. However, for the life of me, I have never understood the problem with it. 

The point of the film was Carol rediscovering her identity after being kidnapped and being re-raised as a secret weapon by the Kree. She was meant to be serious, stern, and she conveyed that perfectly without coming across as stiff. Furthermore, there were still glimmers of Danvers' original, livelier personality in her sternness, which shone through more and more as she shed her complex brain re-programming.

Larson gave Captain Marvel a nuanced personality, successfully conveying her internal struggle between the person she thought she was, and the personality that was within her, eager to burst out of its imposed shell. Something that's often forgotten is the fact that Larson is a powerhouse actor. There's a reason, after all, why she earned an Academy Award for 2015's Room. That movie is a punch to the gut in the best way possible. It fills you with existential dread, and forcibly puts you in Joy's emotional states as her mental health declines throughout the film.

That largely stems from Brie Larson's brilliant character work. She delivers a beautiful performance, gripping you and taking you into a harrowing sea of emotions. You understand Joy's pain, and love, and regret, and pride in her son. She makes you feel it, and that's not easy to do. For a more recent example of her acting prowess, she also delivers a great performance on Apple TV+'s Lessons in Chemistry. Larson is a world-class artist, and the fact that Marvel Studios got her to star as one of its premier superheroes is arguably one of the biggest accomplishments in the company's long list of successes.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are fast approaching, and I sincerely hope we get to spend more time with Larson's Carol Danvers in these upcoming MCU adventures. 

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026. 

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 11/23/2025, 2:01 PM
Stad
Stad - 11/23/2025, 2:31 PM
@Wahhvacado - Haha. Perfect!
Slushythrone455
Slushythrone455 - 11/23/2025, 2:02 PM
Is it April first?
Vigor
Vigor - 11/23/2025, 2:05 PM
This wont go over well
But I agree. We needed to see more of capt marvel. Not less. She should have had an entire phase dedicated to her development called secret invasion
RolandD
RolandD - 11/23/2025, 2:14 PM
@Vigor - The Kree/Skrull war/Secret Invasion turned out to be much ado about nothing, but I do like her as Carol.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/23/2025, 2:16 PM
@Vigor - I am not someone who dislikes the Secret Invasion we did get (atleast not entirely) but perhaps a mini phase post EG could have been fun.

Having them taking the place of the people post The Blip could have been fun with Carol as the lead.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 11/23/2025, 3:21 PM
@Vigor - Any issues anyone has with the live action adaptions of her is 100% down to the scripts, Brie has delivered everything she was asked to and if it doesn't resonate with anyone go after the writers/directors IMO. There is STILL a lot of untapped potential for the character, including the whole Rogue stuff to upgrade her powerset which Danvers survived in the comics which almost no other character that isn't Wolverine would.

If she only appears as part of a team and no more solo's moving forward, fine with that, ditching her completely as a character would be daft.
kseven
kseven - 11/23/2025, 2:06 PM
All these words really aren't necessary, just say you're a moron and log off.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 11/23/2025, 2:19 PM
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 11/23/2025, 3:34 PM
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/23/2025, 2:09 PM
u r no josh
Forthas
Forthas - 11/23/2025, 2:10 PM
You are right! The people who complain about Brie Larson because she injects her politics in interviews are the same people who come to websites like Comic Book Movie (that has nothing to do with politics), and...inject their politics!

RolandD
RolandD - 11/23/2025, 2:10 PM
@Forthas - Truth.
RolandD
RolandD - 11/23/2025, 2:10 PM
She dares to speak her mind. There’s a lot of men on the net who don’t like that and automatically take a hatred to women who do that.
kseven
kseven - 11/23/2025, 2:59 PM
@RolandD - if she had a better mind, less people would mind.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/23/2025, 2:12 PM
Nice ragebait article. Wonder how much this will rake in?

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/23/2025, 2:21 PM
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 11/23/2025, 2:21 PM
tylerzero
tylerzero - 11/23/2025, 3:17 PM
@Waifuslayer2 -

Guess we won’t see you here anymore…

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/23/2025, 2:21 PM
I agree…

Maybe the movies she’s been in haven’t utilized her the best but she’s been enjoyable to watch in all of them imo by expertly conveying Carol’s confidence , guilt & vulnerabilities so I hope she becomes a major player in the MCU moving forward.

I think both her films have been decent personally for different reasons aswell!!.
LeonNova
LeonNova - 11/23/2025, 2:26 PM
I don’t have a problem with Brie Larson, but to say they hit the jackpot when she lead the first and only Marvel film that failed to even gross its production budget at the box office is insane.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 11/23/2025, 2:29 PM
Oh look another article meant to make some mad and others stand on a pedestal. Nothing learned. Nothing gained, just a continuation of the same toxic, regurgitated slop that has been killing this site for nearly a decade now.

Here's my thoughts. Brie was bland. The movies were bland. She, like many other celebrities as of late have a habit of moral grandstanding and people got sick of it.

Having said that let me say she didn't deserve all the hate she got.
Robby
Robby - 11/23/2025, 2:34 PM
I enjoyed this article!
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/23/2025, 2:44 PM
@Robby - I like long walks on the beach.
campblood
campblood - 11/23/2025, 2:46 PM
I am indifferent on her. She is pretty and I didn’t hate her movies. I just found them forgettable. I never saw any of her other movies so I don’t know her work as an actress.
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 11/23/2025, 2:46 PM
You’re a dumbass this article is a waste of time


She’s hot. That’s it. Terrible casting. She’s great in other things though but you and I both know this was a [frick]up in casting her. Nobody likes her performance, it’s objectively hated by the masses
RolandD
RolandD - 11/23/2025, 3:14 PM
@RichardGrayson - First of all objectively and someone’s opinion don’t work that way. You speak for yourself, not the masses.
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 11/23/2025, 3:18 PM
@RolandD - I speak for the vast majority of marvel fans, you can make conclusions about objective truth when it’s this extreme

She sucks in the role and people do not like her in it.
It’s consistently mentioned as one of the worst casting decisions marvel has ever made.
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 11/23/2025, 3:18 PM
@RolandD - everyone on earth thinks she sucks. You’re no one.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/23/2025, 3:28 PM
@RichardGrayson - That's just your opinion, kid. Go back to school and learn the difference between 'objective' and 'subjective'
RolandD
RolandD - 11/23/2025, 3:37 PM
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/23/2025, 2:46 PM
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/23/2025, 2:53 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - Larson plays Carol as flat as her ass
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/23/2025, 2:56 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/23/2025, 2:52 PM
Josh, I mean DanielKlissmman is all about playing the contrarian.
His next article: "Why Joel Schumacher's Batman movies are the greatest movies ever made!" 🙄
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 11/23/2025, 3:07 PM
@Feralwookiee - Article after that: Why you're wrong about Modok's impeccable design in Quantumania.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/23/2025, 2:53 PM
She's a good actress, but I never thought she came close to having the level of charisma the character does in the comics. I can't see this take on the character ever leading the Avengers or being BFFs with other female superheroes like the comics.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 11/23/2025, 2:55 PM
I don’t care if an actor injects their politics into their interviews. If you don’t like it, ignore it, I care about if an actor gives a great performance and I’m sorry but Brie (who is a great actress) has not. She had some cool moments in Endgame but it’s just not hitting the mark IMO.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 11/23/2025, 2:58 PM
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 11/23/2025, 3:08 PM
I'm glad to see more people contribute to this site but...

