Brie Larson And Elizabeth Olsen Recreate Contentious AVENGERS: ENDGAME Scene Together At Convention

Brie Larson And Elizabeth Olsen Recreate Contentious AVENGERS: ENDGAME Scene Together At Convention

Brie Larson and Elizabeth Olsen were recently at a convention, where they recreated Avengers: Edngame’s a much-discussed—and controversial—scene with fans.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Nov 01, 2025 06:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame will likely go down in history as one of the greatest comic book movies ever made. Little can compare to the excitement and pure collective joy audiences felt experiencing the culminating chapter in the Infinity Saga. At the time of its release, the internet was saturated with videos of theaters full of fans celebrating key moments in the movie, such as Captain America lifting Thor's hammer, the Avengers coming back from the dead, and, of course, Steve Rogers' "Avengers Assemble" battle cry. There is little about that movie that people didn't like, but, as with any entertainment product, not everything about it landed perfectly. 

Perhaps the film's most controversial moment came during its climactic final battle, in a sequence that's been come to be known simply as "A-Force." While trying to get the Infinity Gauntlet into Scott Lang's makeshift quantum portal, Spider-Man quickly found himself overwhelmed. This prompted Captain Marvel to take the gauntlet from him to escort it herself. Upon seeing the hordes of enemies standing in her way, Peter told Carol he didn't know how she was going to get through them. At that moment, Wanda Maximoff, Okoye, Wasp, Valkyrie, Gamora, and many other female heroes from the MCU arrived to back her up. 

The scene was universally disliked, but surprisingly, not only by fans. It was even parodied in the "Girls Get it Done" scene in The Boys' Season 2 finale. Now, the pivotal sequence has been recreated in real life by none other than Captain Marvel's Brie Larson and WandaVision's Elizabeth Olsen themselves. The actresses attended San Antonio's Spaceon convention in October. In a photo session with fans dressed as Star-Lord, Spider-Man and Thanos, Olsen and Larson teamed up to bring the "A-Force" scene to life:

As a fun aside, Paul Bettany was also at the event, and recreated Vision's death by Thanos alongside Elizabeth Olsen.

Regarding the controversy surrounding A-Force, I've never been able to understand why the scene is so hated. It wasn't perfect, but that can be said about plenty of other scenes in comic book films. Overall, the scene was great. It was an exciting super-powered version of an escort mission, and it fit perfectly with the action-packed nature of the third act. 

Going back to the impact "A-Force" had on the news cycle when Avengers: Endgame first released, The Boys creator Eric Kripke talked about the "Girls Get it Done" scene to The Hollywood Reporter in 2020. Kripke stated the sequence was actually born out of the frustration he and The Boys executive producer Rebecca Sonneshine shared about the A-Force scene:

"[With] 'girls get it done,' a lot of that came from our executive producer, Rebecca Sonneshine, who came in after the weekend Endgame opened. She was just furious. I saw it, too, and I was like, 'That was the dumbest, most contrived--' And she's like, 'Don't get me started.' She found it condescending and I agreed. So that just created for us a target, a satirical target. When there's something really ridiculous in either superhero or celebrity or Hollywood culture, we'll immediately go after it. It's an easy shot."

Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely also gave their take on the sequence. Speaking to Variety in 2019, Markus stated: "We had such an embarrassment of riches in that whole sequence. How do you make it not just a blur of people all the time? So, we found ways to sort of separate off certain units so you could focus. And Marvel fans, increasingly, with every movie, [have] gotten these great female characters. Some people can call it pandering but it's also like we have tons of shots of all men. Why not have a shot of all women and they're so cool? It just seemed like, 'Let's celebrate it!'"

McFeely then added that all female crew members and Marvel Studios employees were present during the filming of that movie, and they were all excited to see Captain Marvel and the rest of the MCU's female superheroes take center stage in a battle sequence: 

"I remember on the day we shot that, every woman on the crew and in the offices came down and were sort of milling about behind the cameras. That was, perhaps, the most moving part of it for me, how important it was for everybody to see it. [...] They were pumped. There was a lot of pumped circumstances around it. I agree with [Christopher Markus]. We certainly thought long and hard about whether it had been earned. We really wanted most of these moments to be earned and not just a delightful piece of fan candy. Honestly, it made me nervous and sometimes, we would bring it up: 'Do we keep it? Do we not keep it?'"

Did you enjoy Larson and Olsen recreating the A-Force scene from Avengers: Endgame? Did you like the scene in the movie? Drop your thoughts in the comments. 

CHAD POWERS Star Glen Powell Explains Why He Isn't Chasing Superhero Role - Despite Being A Marvel And DC Fan
Related:

CHAD POWERS Star Glen Powell Explains Why He Isn't Chasing Superhero Role - Despite Being A Marvel And DC Fan
AVENGERS: ENDGAME Was Released 6 Years Ago Today; Marvel Shares New Teaser Spotlighting Epic Final Battle
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: ENDGAME Was Released 6 Years Ago Today; Marvel Shares New Teaser Spotlighting Epic Final Battle

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 11/1/2025, 6:44 PM
I see Brie is giving her all as usual
Rpendo
Rpendo - 11/1/2025, 6:50 PM
@DudeGuy - watch “Room.”
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 11/1/2025, 7:32 PM
@Rpendo - User Comment Image
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 11/1/2025, 8:15 PM
@DudeGuy -

Nah, this is Brie giving it her all

User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 11/1/2025, 10:05 PM
@CrimsonComet40 - ngl she is fine
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 11/1/2025, 10:59 PM
@DudeGuy - And dressing as a 3rd-grade substitute-teacher doesn't exactly enhance the promotional appearance. 🙄
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/1/2025, 11:09 PM
@Ryguy88 - she's fantastic in Room, Scott Pilgrim and Community. Don't be so fragile
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 11/1/2025, 11:44 PM
@bobevanz - lessons in chemistry as well
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 11/1/2025, 6:56 PM
Never saw the big deal about the scene myself, was it contrived sure but it was fun and no more contrived than many, many, many scenes in many, many, many action films where all the dudes circle the wagons or whatever and randomly come together against a near unstoppable force to 'get it done'.

The female characters in the MCU had been relatively sidelined, too oft underutilised and so relativel few in number then why not in the one speciic scenario where it would make about as much sense as it ever would.

Why? cos one of the more common differences tween your typical man or woman is females are MORE likely to notice stuff beyond the thing directly in front of them, men tend to get over focused on a single task whereas females better at multitasking thus would be more likely to notice the youngest fighter needed help.

TLDR Was it a tad forced and cheesy, sure, but I found it fun and enjoyed the scene a lot at the time of first watching, ie prior to overly thinking about it later which we tend to spend WAY too much time here doing and was one scene FFS that didn't ruin the whole even if anyone didn't like it (were ample bits prior to and during the time heist which were far more questionable and talked about far less as problematic).
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 11/1/2025, 11:46 PM
@Apophis71 - you make too much sense around here
gambgel
gambgel - 11/1/2025, 7:00 PM
damm, I want to see these two important female Avengers sharing actual scenes on the big screen, as team members :(

All the Avengers films to date really lack on the female interaction department. Black Widow, Wanda, Carol, Wasp.... they almost never talked to each other or even meet. Totally wrong move, Russo bros.

wrong move.

I want both Elizabeth and Brie sharing scenes in Doomsday and Secret Wars to compensate.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 11/1/2025, 7:02 PM
Oh, you silly geeks. Look at ‘em lol.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/1/2025, 7:18 PM
That’s cool to see Bettany , Lizzie & Brie interacting with fans…

Anyway , the “A-Force” sequence was a bit contrived no doubt but still just a fun bit to highlight the MCU’s female heroes so I didn’t really have an issue with it.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/1/2025, 7:20 PM
Olson is such a smoke show
mountainman
mountainman - 11/1/2025, 7:53 PM
To clarify, this scene was egregiously bad. So bad that it completely took you out of the movie for a moment to laugh at how bad this fourth wall breaking checkbox checking scene was.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/1/2025, 8:02 PM
"REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!"
Average Comicbookmovie.com fan 2025
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/1/2025, 8:16 PM
How is posing with fans dressed as characters that weren't even in that scene a recreation of said scene?
GComix85
GComix85 - 11/1/2025, 8:23 PM
@ObserverIO - Rage-baiting: A form of clickbait designed specifically to provoke anger or outrage so that readers will click, comment, and share. The anger drives engagement, which boosts visibility and ad revenue.

How it works: The headline deliberately misrepresents something benign (like Olsen and Larson posing with fans) as something controversial or politically charged (implying they’re “recreating” a divisive scene).

Why it’s effective: Outrage spreads faster than calm, factual content. People who feel irritated are more likely to respond or repost, even to criticize it — which still benefits the publisher’s metrics.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/1/2025, 9:02 PM
@GComix85 - User Comment Image
RolandD
RolandD - 11/1/2025, 11:38 PM
It looks nothing like the scene in the movie. Like the person who replied to you first, this looks like rage baiting.
hue66
hue66 - 11/1/2025, 8:32 PM
Absolutely nothing wrong with it.
LoudLon
LoudLon - 11/1/2025, 8:34 PM
I wasn't bothered by the A-Force bit. Yeah, it was forced and felt like it came out of nowhere, but it's over with in a blink and doesn't derail or distract from the overall film. So no harm, no foul. I know a lot of incels -- er, I mean woman-haters -- er, I mean, vaginally-challenged male viewers -- eh, [frick] it, incels -- didn't like it, but it's really not that big a deal.

It's certainly nowhere near as cringey or ill-advised as having the Flash fall face-first into Wonder Woman's cleavage for a cheap laugh.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 11/1/2025, 8:34 PM
Was never controversial.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 11/1/2025, 8:34 PM
One of my favorite lines from the Watchmen...

"Every day the future looks a little bit darker. But the past, even the grimy parts of it... well, it just keeps on getting brighter all the time."

Yeah, that scene was cringe. The whole idea... at least I thought, was that the women can fight right alongside the men. They can defeat evil side by side, and nobody questions it. Not only do they accept it, they cheer for it. But this movie did what so much of identity politics does nowadays. They segregate. But seeing what has become of my beloved CBMs... I look at the past with reverence. What a great time we had at the cinema. It remains to be seen if Doomsday and Secret Wars will get that momentum back, but man am I hoping.

Also Elizabeth Olsen...

User Comment Image
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 11/1/2025, 9:21 PM
What is with Brie's new look? She looks like some soccer mom who wants to give you some homeade jam you dont want.
TK420
TK420 - 11/1/2025, 9:33 PM
Everybody's favorite angry ex, Brie Larson, ladies and gentlemen...
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 11/1/2025, 9:52 PM
So misogyny aside, why is the all-female team-up sequence, so much worse than the other Avengers team-up shots?🤣 People are so weird.🤣
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/1/2025, 11:10 PM
It's only controversial to those "alpha" males who think women should only be moms and stay in the kitchen. [frick] those people
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 11/1/2025, 11:46 PM
Universally disliked? No. That’s just the vocal minority doing their thing. Those of us who thought it was cool that we got a clear acknowledgement of all these awesome female heroes were just happy to enjoy it and not make a big deal out of everyone else’s complaining.

And these photos don’t “recreate” the controversial scene. It’s that a few similar characters. Good job reading too much into something and labeling it as universal. Quality journalism.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 11/1/2025, 11:49 PM
I didn't even think anything of that scene. It was just a small part in an action-packed sequence. Didn't know it was so controversial until I came on here. We make a big deal out of everything

"Eat my shit, you nazi bitch" is still hilarious and it came about because of that
RolandD
RolandD - 11/1/2025, 11:55 PM
It’s only the usual anti-woke, anti-DEI crowd that make a big deal out of this scene at least on this website. It was no big deal. It was kind of fun to see that scene. For that matter, if a group of all male superheroes gather together at that scene, no one would’ve blinked an eye.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder