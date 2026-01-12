New A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS Promos Tease A Refreshingly Fun Take On The World Of Ice And Fire

Get a fresh look at A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms as new promos for Ser Duncan and Egg are released ahead of the Game of Thrones prequel’s debut.

Jan 12, 2026
Ahead of this Sunday’s premiere of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, HBO has released a pair of new promo videos for the highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel.

The first is a short, lighthearted clip that sees Ser Duncan the Tall in a comically awkward encounter with a group of camp prostitutes.

The second focuses on young actor Dexter Sol Ansell, spotlighting his transformation into Prince Aegon Targaryen, better known as Egg.


The six-episode first season, based on the initial novella The Hedge Knight, will premiere on January 18 on HBO Max at 10 pm ET/PT.

There are two additional novellas to adapt for future seasons which include 2003's The Sworn Sword and 2010's The Mystery Knight.

The show is led by Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg. 

On his blog, Geroge R.R. Martin previously wrote, "I’ve seen all six episodes now (the last two in rough cuts, admittedly), and I loved them. Dunk and Egg have always been favorites of mine, and the actors we found to portray them are just incredible."

"The rest of the cast are terrific as well. Wait until you guys meet the Laughing Storm. and Tanselle Too-Tall. It’s as faithful as adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for (and you all know how incredible reasonable I am on that particular subject)."

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms delayed

The upcoming HBO fantasy drama stars Peter Claffey as  Ser Duncan the Tall, Dexter Sol Ansell as Prince Aegon Targaryen, Finn Bennett as Prince Aerion "Brightflame" Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Bertie Carvel as Prince Baelor "Breakspear" Targaryen, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon aka the Laughing Storm, and Sam Spruell as Prince Maekar Targaryen.

HBO first announced the spinoff in January 2021 and after several years of pre-production, finalized the cast in April 2024. Filming commenced on the six-episode first season in June 2024 and wrapped in September 2024.

Footage from the spin-off was first shown in HBO's 2025 look-ahead teaser, released roughly 1.5 years ago.

"A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

