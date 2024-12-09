KRAVEN THE HUNTER Star Aaron Taylor-Johnson On If There Were Hard Feeling Sharing Quicksilver With Evan Peters

Kraven the Hunter star Aaron Taylor-Johnson is no stranger to playing comic book characters; the British actor's big break came in 2010's Kick-Ass before he was later cast as Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

That ended up being a one-and-done role for him as the speedster heroically sacrificed himself during the final battle to save Hawkeye.

The character's comic book history with the Avengers and X-Men also created a unique situation which meant both Marvel Studios and 20th Century Fox could use the character. Because of that, Evan Peters' Quicksilver beat Taylor-Johnson's to the finish line when he appeared in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past.

In a new interview, the British actor admitted he had no hard feelings towards Peters. Recalling a meeting at "[San Diego Comic-Con] where they had the X-Men lineup of guys," he remembered it as a "pinch yourself moment."

That prompted them to say to each other, "'Oh my God, aren't we so lucky that we got to be here and still be here doing what we love doing? But funny that we're in two different sort of universes doing it.'"

Taylor-Johnson added, "To be honest, [I have] a huge admiration for what he was able to do with his character, with some things that [he thinks] were fantastic and worked really well."

The Kraven the Hunter star pointed out that Peters' Quicksilver has "different connections" to the source material, specifically as "[a] comic book character that has the sort of attachment to Magneto and House of M."

Calling Scarlet Witch actor Elizabeth Olsen a "phenomenal actor, absolute star, and wonderful person, wonderful human being," he briefly acknowledged the fact Peters showed up as a new version of Quicksilver in WandaVision and joked, "I don't know why she didn't resurrect me, though."

We still don't know why Taylor-Johnson didn't reprise the role in that Disney+ series, though it's likely because Marvel Studios wanted to get fans talking (especially as Peters' MCU debut came at a time when the Multiverse had started coming into play).

It was later revealed that "Quicksilver" was the mind-controlled Ralph Bohner, with Agatha Harkness forcing him to play the role of Pietro in order to learn more about the Scarlet Witch. He returned in Agatha All Along and Taylor-Johnson has moved on to "Sony's Spider-Man Universe."

You can watch the full interview with Taylor-Johnson in the player below.