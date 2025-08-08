THE FANTASTIC FOUR: Marvel Releases Full Clip Of Sue Storm's Emotional "Family" Speech

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: Marvel Releases Full Clip Of Sue Storm's Emotional &quot;Family&quot; Speech

Marvel Studios has released another full clip from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, featuring Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) introducing the world to her son, Franklin...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 08, 2025 08:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios has released a new clip from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, featuring an emotional speech from Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) as she introduces the world to her son, Franklin.

When Marvel's First Family returns from space and reveals that Galactus had agreed to spare the planet in return for Reed and Sue's then unborn child, some animosity builds towards the team.

Invisible Woman then decides to address the public directly, explaining why handing over Franklin was never an option, while vowing to do stop at nothing to protect the Earth from the looming threat of the Devourer of Worlds.

Check out the clip below, along with a new poster featuring The Thing.

During this week's call, Disney's Bob Iger said that The Fantastic Four had “successfully launched this important franchise into the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” which was our first indication that more FF movies are in the early planning stages. 

This was followed by a rumor that a sequel is indeed moving forward, with Matt Shakman "likely" to return as director. Apparently, Marvel execs are confident that a second movie will be a bigger box office success once audiences become more familiar with Reed, Sue, Johnny and Ben after they return for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson plays Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne and Paul Walter Hauser are also on board in undisclosed roles. John Malkovich's Red Ghost has been cut from the movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now in theaters.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Will Be MCU's Highest-Grossing Non-Sequel Since 2019; Spoiler Stills Released
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Will Be MCU's Highest-Grossing Non-Sequel Since 2019; Spoiler Stills Released
RUMOR: THE FANTASTIC FOUR Sequel Moving Forward With Matt Shakman Likely To Return As Director
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: THE FANTASTIC FOUR Sequel Moving Forward With Matt Shakman "Likely" To Return As Director

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/8/2025, 8:47 AM
Family is about fighting for something Bigger than yourself.

Today it's ME, ME, ME, ME, ME the world is in a Sad Place.

User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/8/2025, 8:53 AM
User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/8/2025, 8:53 AM
Gosh darn I want to go watch this movie again!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder