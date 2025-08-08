THE FANTASTIC FOUR: Marvel Releases Full Clip Of Sue Storm's Emotional "Family" Speech

Marvel Studios has released a new clip from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, featuring an emotional speech from Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) as she introduces the world to her son, Franklin.

When Marvel's First Family returns from space and reveals that Galactus had agreed to spare the planet in return for Reed and Sue's then unborn child, some animosity builds towards the team.

Invisible Woman then decides to address the public directly, explaining why handing over Franklin was never an option, while vowing to do stop at nothing to protect the Earth from the looming threat of the Devourer of Worlds.

Check out the clip below, along with a new poster featuring The Thing.

During this week's call, Disney's Bob Iger said that The Fantastic Four had “successfully launched this important franchise into the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” which was our first indication that more FF movies are in the early planning stages.

This was followed by a rumor that a sequel is indeed moving forward, with Matt Shakman "likely" to return as director. Apparently, Marvel execs are confident that a second movie will be a bigger box office success once audiences become more familiar with Reed, Sue, Johnny and Ben after they return for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson plays Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne and Paul Walter Hauser are also on board in undisclosed roles. John Malkovich's Red Ghost has been cut from the movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now in theaters.