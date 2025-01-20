James Gunn Reveals Whether THE SUICIDE SQUAD Is DCU Canon And Confirms He's Pre-Writing Next Project

DC Studios' DCU reboot was billed as exactly that: a reboot. However, James Gunn has decided to bring back many actors and characters from the DCEU movies and TV shows he worked on, and we're getting a second season of Peacemaker which is both a follow-up and not one (the events of the series are canon but Christopher Smith's meeting with the Justice League is not).

It's a little confusing but the filmmaker and studio executive has attempted to once again set the record straight while addressing The Suicide Squad's place in the new DCU.

"Short answer: Only Creature Commandos forward is pure canon," Gunn said when asked about the 2021 movie. "For instance, Rick Flag Jr was killed because we heard Rick Flag Sr talking about it in Creature Commandos, not because we saw it in The Suicide Squad."

He added, "Long answer: Only CC forward is pure canon; Peacemaker is almost entirely consistent with that canon other than the Justice League; The Suicide Squad has a lot of consistencies but I think of it as an imperfect memory."

That does make sense, though a full-blown reboot still feels like the better option. Then again, why not bring back some familiar faces from two of only a handful of the DCEU's critically acclaimed projects?

Gunn, who has been pretty quiet on social media since the holidays also shared an update on what he's been up to and confirmed he's started work on his next DCU movie or TV show. Remember, he's written and directed both Superman and episodes of Peacemaker, and penned the entirety of Creature Commandos thus far.

"The bulk of my time is dealing with post-production on Superman and Peacemaker, but I’m also spending a fair amount of time pre-writing my next DC Studios project and watching dailies and offering ideas on the other projects," he teased. "It’s much less overwhelming than when I was directing."

Many fans hope Gunn will next set his sights on The Brave and the Bold, a movie that needs all the help it can get based on recent speculation about The Batman's place in the DCU (Andy Muschietti's updates have done little to inspire faith in the project).

You can see Gunn's social posts in their entirety below.