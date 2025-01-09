THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Director Andy Muschietti Hasn't Spoken To James Gunn Since SUPERMAN Started Shooting

Despite claiming he's still attached to direct The Brave and the Bold for DC Studios, filmmaker Andy Muschietti has confirmed that he and James Gunn haven't spoken for upwards of a year. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Jan 09, 2025 03:01 PM EST
The news that Andy Muschietti would direct The Brave and the Bold came shortly before The Flash raced into theaters. Was it meant as a sign of faith in the filmmaker or a way to distract from what proved to be a disastrous opening weekend?

We'll likely never know, though many fans have repeatedly questioned James Gunn's decision to bring Muschietti back into the fold. The director may fare better no longer forced to work under continuously changing Warner Bros. regimes, but whether he's the right person to tell this Batman and Robin story is up for debate.

Another quote has been translated from a recent interview Muschietti did and, well, it doesn't bode particularly well for the filmmaker still taking charge of The Brave and the Bold

"I've had conversations with James Gunn about the story concept," he revealed, "but we haven’t talked since before Superman began filming."

Superman started shooting last February, so that's upwards of a year of radio silence for a movie that's meant to be one of DC Studios' flagship titles. Gunn has insisted that the movie hasn't been delayed, but with both him and Matt Reeves strongly hinting that Robert Pattinson's Batman will be the DCU's Dark Knight, Muschietti being sidelined is looking increasingly likely. 

"As everyone knows, the Batman featured in The Brave and the Bold will belong to the new DC universe. It’s quite obvious that Matt Reeves’ Batman is not part of this new universe," Muschietti said elsewhere in this interview. "However, DC and Warner Bros. are moving forward with the second part of Reeves’ Batman series, which, as widely reported, is expected to release around 2027."

"Releasing two Batman films simultaneously would be counterproductive. What DC is doing is creating a strategy to ensure these two films don’t conflict with each other," he added. "Regarding my involvement in the project, there are good intentions for now. They want to do the movie with me, and I want to do it as well. I’m eager to work on the film. We are talking about the story and the tone."

As noted when we first shared these remarks, comments like "there are good intentions for now" seem to suggest that Muschietti is growing frustrated or downright unsure whether he's still attached to helm The Brave and the Bold

If not, Gunn should probably pull the plaster off sooner rather than later...unless he's keeping his options open while Reeves finishes The Batman Part II's script. 

It's a weird situation, that's for sure, and some clarification from DC Studios and Gunn is long overdue. Still, when he's also kept silent about Gal Gadot and Wonder Woman, for example, it's apparent there are some things he won't take to social media to comment on. 

Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 1/9/2025, 3:32 PM
Ya got ghosted.
Highflyer
Highflyer - 1/9/2025, 3:37 PM
I still think it's kind of a bad idea for the head of a studio to also be the one directing.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/9/2025, 3:39 PM
User Comment Image
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 1/9/2025, 3:41 PM
So there's some hope
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/9/2025, 3:41 PM
That just doesn't make a lick of sense, why would Gunn not talk to the man who made One Of The Best Superhero Movies He's Ever Seen?
User Comment Image
dracula
dracula - 1/9/2025, 4:33 PM
@HashTagSwagg - thats not what Gunn said in fact he put spiderverse at number 1
Webheaded225
Webheaded225 - 1/9/2025, 3:46 PM
James Gunn as the head of is DCU so far has been even more chaotic than the DCEU days. He announced movies that might never come out, doesn't speak to the directors, there's constant rumors about movies not set in his universe being shoehorned in for no reason, he has to retcon the TV series he himself made just to make a character from the DCEU become part of the DCU, announced a Clayface of all characters out of nowhere. A total mess.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 1/9/2025, 4:01 PM
@Webheaded225 - "there's constant rumors about movies not set in his universe" you said it yourself - RUMOURS! ie not real stories.
DREAMER
DREAMER - 1/9/2025, 3:46 PM
Andy needs to apologize for The Flash fiasco, and then maybe, just maybe, DC CEO Mr Gunn might see him at his office
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/9/2025, 3:47 PM
"with both him and Matt Reeves strongly hinting that Robert Pattinson's Batman will be the DCU's Dark Knight..."

Neither Gunn nor Reeves ever hinted at such a thing.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/9/2025, 4:24 PM
@TheJok3r - Gunn: "I've contemplated it, yeah."
Reeves: "It really comes [present tense, as of the Golden Globes this year] down to whether or not it makes sense... and y'know, what the future brings I can't really tell you... we'll have to see where that goes".
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/9/2025, 4:25 PM
@TheJok3r - Oh and there's this:
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Webheaded225
Webheaded225 - 1/9/2025, 3:47 PM
He's gonna get the boot.

https://tenor.com/search/the-boot-gifs
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/9/2025, 3:56 PM
Yep, he is definitely not directing this movie. It was a bad idea from the start, my thoughts were they should have got Ben Affleck to do it, but anyway let's see.

But Andy is not doing it, forget it.

Again this is the problem, Gunn can be contradictory, you haven't got a script and you go and get a director.

His big mouth.

For [frick]s Sake
Whoisholiday
Whoisholiday - 1/9/2025, 4:20 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - I believe this take is the real deal. And I don’t even mind Muschietti as a director. I don’t think he’s the right fit for Batman. And I think the audience told him he’s not the right fit for Flash/Batman. Regardless, tying him to another DC Tentpole film was a stupid choice at that point of the process. Also LOL that he hasn’t spoken to Gunn for a few years.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 1/9/2025, 3:56 PM
Gunn to Muschietti whenever he brings up directing Batman:

YOU'LL GET YOUR BATMAN MOVIE WHEN YOU FIX THIS DAMN SCRIPT!

User Comment Image
6of13
6of13 - 1/9/2025, 4:01 PM
I wonder what a Batman movie directed by Guillermo del Toro would look like.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/9/2025, 4:05 PM
@6of13 - gothic as hell…

The atmosphere would atleast be great and Killer Croc would be the baddie.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/9/2025, 4:06 PM
@6of13 - Perfect. It would look [frick]ing perfect.

[frick], I need that now.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/9/2025, 4:08 PM
@6of13 - He would have Batman fight actual monsters instead of just humans.
6of13
6of13 - 1/9/2025, 4:09 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I am totally in for gothic as hell. And take your pick of villain. Killer Croc, Poison Ivy, Clay Face, and Man-Bat suit his style.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/9/2025, 4:18 PM
@6of13 - oh I agree

Im not sure about Ivy but he loves creatures so I could definitely see the other 3!!.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/9/2025, 4:04 PM
And this is why he should not be listened to when he says he knows what's going on with Batman.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 1/9/2025, 4:07 PM
User Comment Image
jst5
jst5 - 1/9/2025, 4:15 PM
This dude is never doing this Batman movie...and I put a high odds that The Brave and Bold idea is already in the trash from Gunn's end.Introducing your DCU Batman as Daddy Daycare Bat's is idiotic.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/9/2025, 4:22 PM
Hmmmm , that is concerning though didn’t he say they were talking about story & tone so how’s that happening if he hasn’t done that since before Superman started shooting?

Anyway , willing to give them the benefit of the doubt since they have been busy with other projects & such hence Brave and The Bold hasn’t been a big priority to get off the ground as others like Lanterns have been.

Hopefully talks resume soon since I’m willing to give Andy a shot even as someone whose cautiously optimistic about him at the helm at best (I don’t think the Flash was entirely his fault personally)!!.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 1/9/2025, 4:39 PM
Announcing a DCU Batman movie, was clearly not a great idea. Gunn should've just played it cool, and just confirmed that Batman and the Batfamily already exist in the universe.

