Gavin O'Connor Reveals Scrapped SUICIDE SQUAD 2 Story Details; Warner Bros. Wanted To Make It A "Comedy"

Gavin O'Connor Reveals Scrapped SUICIDE SQUAD 2 Story Details; Warner Bros. Wanted To Make It A &quot;Comedy&quot;

The Accountant 2 director Gavin O'Connor has revealed new details about his plans for the scrapped Suicide Squad sequel and confirms that Warner Bros. tried to force him into rewriting it as a comedy...

Apr 14, 2025
Source: Collider

Suicide Squad was released in 2016 to largely negative reviews. However, director David Ayer has maintained that the movie we saw in theaters was not the version he wanted or planned to bring to the big screen. 

It's no secret that Warner Bros. interfered, adding colourful graphics and catchy pop tunes to lighten the blockbuster's tone. That, and a new ending, came after people largely rejected Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's dark approach to its characters. 

Before James Gunn helmed 2021's The Suicide Squad, Gavin O'Connor (Warrior, The Accountant) was writing a version of the movie we've heard was set to pit Task Force X against Black Adam. 

Talking to Collider, the filmmaker revealed that Will Smith's Deadshot was going to be put front and centre in his Suicide Squad 2 and blamed Warner Bros. and "the new DC President" (Walter Hamada, we're assuming) for wanting to "make it a comedy."

"It's another example of the dysfunction of our industry. I had a very specific take. They wanted to do it. I think I was probably three-quarters of the way into the script when they brought in a new regime and all the DC people I was working with were gone. I was writing on the lot, I got a little bungalow there; my writing partner and I would just meet there and write every day."

"There was a knock on the door, and it was the new DC president. He said, 'So where are you with the script?' I said 'It's almost done,' and he said 'Can I read it?' And I said, 'Well, you can read it when it's finished.' A couple of weeks later, I gave it to him, and he said 'Can you make it a comedy?' And I said, 'That's not what I wrote, and that's not the agreement I have with the studio.' He wanted me to make it into a comedy, and I was like, all right, I guess I won't be working here."

"It was really a father-daughter story with Deadshot and his daughter."

Despite issues behind the scenes and negative reviews, Suicide Squad still grossed $749.2 million at the worldwide box office. Warner Bros. never gave up on the idea of a sequel, and Gunn's take was critically acclaimed.

However, it was also released at the height of the pandemic, grossing only $169 million worldwide. Gunn has since revisited the concept with Creature Commandos and Task Force M, though we don't anticipate seeing this team get another movie for the time being. 

Are you disappointed that O'Connor's Suicide Squad 2 didn't happen? 

JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/14/2025, 8:45 AM
God i hate WB smh🤬😠🤬

They could have had something special at one point.✨️🪄

They deserve nothing but failure for what they did to DC 😮‍💨😮‍💨
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/14/2025, 8:55 AM
@JurassicClunge -

I hate Disney. 🤬😠🤬

They could have had something special at one point.✨️🪄

They deserve nothing but failure for what they did to Marvel. 😮‍💨😮‍💨
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/14/2025, 9:10 AM
@JurassicClunge - it'll be okay Porg
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/14/2025, 9:29 AM
@bobevanz - lol I aint that sucka!

Try again 🤡
MikashaX
MikashaX - 4/14/2025, 8:48 AM
Yes I’ll try to give it a shot

Thanks!!.
dhlthecobra
dhlthecobra - 4/14/2025, 8:51 AM
Guy didn't want to do comedy. That's fine. James Gunn made a 'comedy' The Suicide Squad and it was fine movie.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/14/2025, 8:56 AM
Probably more like a dramedy, which most comic book movies are.
Gambito
Gambito - 4/14/2025, 9:02 AM
Ngl that would a been a badass way to introduce Black Adam
Huskers
Huskers - 4/14/2025, 9:06 AM
Wasn’t Gunn’s Suicide Squad a comedy?!?! Personally, I think Suicide Squad should be more Dirty Dozen and less Guardians of the Galaxy.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/14/2025, 9:10 AM
[frick] the DCEU. Revenge of the Sith tickets on sale now!
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/14/2025, 9:15 AM
Don’t worry buddy, they made a comedy out of the Suicide Squad anyway. I like that you supposedly stood your ground though.
Voxl89
Voxl89 - 4/14/2025, 9:25 AM
Gunn's version was essentially a comedy and was A. infinitely better than the first trainwreck, and B. one of the single best DC movies ever.

Stop trying to make it sound like "comedy in comic book movies equals BAD!!!!". It's so pathetic.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2025, 9:30 AM
@Voxl89 - agreed.

Comedy in cbms is not inherently a bad thing since comics itself have tons of it…

What matters is how it’s used & when imo.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/14/2025, 9:26 AM
[frick]ing Warner Bros and their bullshit.

For [frick]s Sake
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2025, 9:27 AM
That sucks man but oh well , it’s the nature of the business it seems and DC especially at the time was rather tumultous.

Given Gavin O Connor’s work I have seen , he could have made a potentially solid Suicide Squad film but regardless we got that with Gunn aswell imo…

User Comment Image

I wonder if the father-daughter idea survived since that was kinda Bloodsports story in TSS?.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2025, 9:29 AM
Off topic:

@RorMachine
@JoshWilding

6 actors officially announced for Harry Potter tv series…

John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore

Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall

Paapa Essiedeu as Severus Snape

Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid

Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrel

Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch

https://deadline.com/2025/04/harry-potter-tv-series-john-lithgow-nick-frost-janet-mcteer-paapa-essiedu-1236367535/

