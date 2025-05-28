RUMOR: Much Of The STAR WARS Franchise's Future Hinges On THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU's Success

RUMOR: Much Of The STAR WARS Franchise's Future Hinges On THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU's Success

The latest update about the odds of The Mandalorian season 4 suggests The Mandalorian and Grogu's success (or lack thereof) will dictate not only the futures of its leads but Dave Filoni's Star Wars movie.

By JoshWilding - May 28, 2025 04:05 PM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

The Mandalorian season 4 was scheduled to go into production shortly before 2023's Hollywood strikes brought the film and television industry to a halt. Scripts had been written, but the downtime saw Disney decide that Din Djarin and Grogu's next adventure should be a feature instead.

Given their popularity and season 3's open-ended conclusion, it's not hugely surprising that the House of Mouse is eager to cash in on The Mandalorian's success by shifting focus from streaming subscribers to box office revenue.

Six years since The Rise of Skywalker was released, getting Star Wars back into theaters, after Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy essentially turned it into a small screen property, has become a priority for Disney CEO Bob Iger. 

Why? Well, Moana 2 was originally a Disney+ TV series and grossed over $1 billion last year; Lilo & Stitch was similarly destined for streaming, only to break box office records over Memorial Day weekend. 

Starting with two hugely popular characters is a wise move, but as of now, we don't know what the future holds in store for them both beyond The Mandalorian and Grogu movie coming to theaters in 2026. However, a new rumour doubles down on their streaming adventures being over.

Insider Daniel Richtman (via SFFGazette.com) has reiterated past reports that "there won’t be a Season 4 of The Mandalorian." He added, "If the movie succeeds, a sequel will be made. However, if it flops, it will serve as the final chapter for Mando and could also put [Dave] Filoni's movie at risk."

Ahsoka season 2 is in production, and the expectation is that this era of storytelling will conclude with Filoni's planned movie. Much was once said about that setting the stage for the sequel trilogy by explaining how Supreme Leader Snoke and the First Order gained power. Instead, it appears Filoni is forging his own path with a story about Grand Admiral Thrawn and the Mortis Gods.

Lucasfilm's plans for the Star Wars franchise remain unclear; in fact, it's hard to say whether there even is one. While Filoni is seemingly responsible for creating a cohesive narrative, it's played out at a glacial pace with no obvious end in sight. 

At Star Wars Celebration last month, Jon Favreau largely dodged questions about The Mandalorian season 4. "Right now, I'm focusing on the feature because we still have another year of the story," he said. "You discover so much as you edit a film and put it together with visual effects. Right now we're really locked in on the big screen story that's coming."

"A lot of people know these characters who haven’t seen the show," he said of how the shift to theaters will change his storytelling approach. "So it’s not just that there are people who saw the show and people who don’t know the characters - there’s a big range. We want to reward people who’ve been there since the beginning, but also invite new audiences in."

Starring Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Allen White, and Jonny Coyne, The Mandalorian and Grogu is directed by Favreau and produced by him, Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce.

This exciting new adventure in the Mandalorian and Grogu's journey is currently in post-production and arrives in theaters on May 22, 2026.

Irregular
Irregular - 5/28/2025, 4:15 PM
Yeah that was pretty obvious.
Smoothcat
Smoothcat - 5/28/2025, 4:17 PM
Sad we won’t be getting Andor quality again in Star Wars
NOID
NOID - 5/28/2025, 4:19 PM
Probably best to put SW into the vault… come back in 10 years and try this again. Bring Rian Johnson back and let him make a trilogy or just hire Winter soldier to play Luke post-ROJ
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 5/28/2025, 4:21 PM
Fire Kathleen Kennedy and things will get better
Vigor
Vigor - 5/28/2025, 4:38 PM
@Alucard28 - I used to be in that train. But I found out she was behind a lot of good recent star wars productions too. So I'm over pointing the finger and one singular person
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/28/2025, 4:24 PM
Idk if I entirely buy this report or that dramatic headline…

Sure if this flops then it’s unlikely that a sequel is made if future seasons of the show are truly done but I don’t think they would scrap Filoni’s apparent planned culmination film of the Mandoverse thus far (maybe convert into a D+ special or movie but that’s it really).

Anyway , I hope this does turn out well since I have my reservations since the show is not as popular as it once was even if the characters may be so idk if it would have as strong of a pull now if they had done this earlier but we’ll see…

I just want it to be a return to form after S3 which while decent was the weakest season of the show imo.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/28/2025, 4:26 PM
Speaking of The Mandoverse , I hope we get an update on Skeleton Crew soon…

That show was a pleasant surprise and left itself open for S2 but idk if the viewers were there so even if it’s an cancellation announcement , I would rather it be sooner then later just to end the suspense.

MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/28/2025, 4:31 PM
Well…good thing it will likely make a killing. Those characters are popular.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 5/28/2025, 4:36 PM
@MrDandy - Yeah Grogu pretty much sells this film. I dont see how this fails with the casual fan.
ntwrk
ntwrk - 5/28/2025, 4:41 PM
That's pretty [frick]ing obvious to be fair. They aren't going to invest in more Star Wars movies if this one bombs. But it won't, because Grogu is up there with Stitch as a popular character even for people who have never watched any media involving him, because he's adorable. Also, Pedro. The Mandalorian is also a great show, with a family vibe like the original trilogy but, like the OT, is also tinged with high drama and dark tones.

View Recorder