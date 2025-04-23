Will THE MANDALORIAN Season 4 Follow THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Movie? Filmmaker Jon Favreau Weighs In

The Mandalorian season 4 was replaced by The Mandalorian and Grogu movie, but what does this mean for the franchise's future on Disney+? Filmmaker Jon Favreau has now weighed in on what comes next...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 23, 2025 05:04 PM EST
Filed Under: The Mandalorian
Source: Collider (via SFFGazette.com)

The Mandalorian season 4 was supposed to go into production before 2023's Hollywood strikes. Scripts had been written, but the downtime saw Disney decide Din Djarin and Grogu's next adventure should be a feature instead.

Given their popularity and the way season 3 ended, it's not overly surprising that Disney is looking to cash in on The Mandalorian's success by shifting focus from streaming subscribers to box office revenue.

It's also been over six years since The Rise of Skywalker. So, getting Star Wars back into theaters, after Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy essentially turned it into a small screen property, has become a priority for Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Starting with two hugely popular characters is a smart move, but as of now, we don't know what the future holds in store for them both beyond The Mandalorian and Grogu movie coming to theaters next year. For example, is the plan to launch a new film franchise, or could we eventually get a new version of The Mandalorian season 4 on Disney+?

When Collider (via SFFGazette.com) asked filmmaker Jon Favreau the question at Star Wars Celebration this past weekend, the filmmaker responded, "Right now, I'm focusing on the feature because we still have another year of the story. You discover so much as you edit a film and put it together with visual effects. Right now we're really locked in on the big screen story that's coming."

For those concerned that The Mandalorian and Grogu will be little more than a truncated version of season 4, Favreau confirmed he took full advantage of the big screen to make the world of The Mandalorian feel different from what we're used to.

"We really leaned into it. As we did tests, we looked at what looked good in IMAX. A lot of stuff in space looked great, and a lot of sets we built taller to really embrace the opportunity."

"A lot of people know these characters who haven’t seen the show," he said of how the shift to theaters will change his storytelling approach. "So it’s not just that there are people who saw the show and people who don’t know the characters - there’s a big range. We want to reward people who’ve been there since the beginning, but also invite new audiences in."

If The Mandalorian and Grogu is a box office hit, then we'd bet on these two remaining on the big screen moving forward. However, if the movie underperforms, there's no guarantee season 4 would then happen, especially with Disney looking to cut streaming costs. 

Starring Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Allen White, and Jonny Coyne, The Mandalorian and Grogu is directed by Favreau and produced by him, Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce.

This exciting new adventure in the Mandalorian and Grogu's journey is currently in post-production and arrives in theaters on May 22, 2026.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/23/2025, 5:15 PM
User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/23/2025, 5:18 PM
I thought the movie was supposed to be (the latter part of) the fourth season reworked. Either way, I wouldn't mind it if this is the last we see of this duo.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2025, 5:20 PM
@bkmeijer1 - perhaps but it seems like it might have been a story that was created from the ground up which I would prefer since truncating an entire season of tv into one film would be too much imo.

I also don’t see this being the last time we see this duo , atleast not until the Filoni film.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/23/2025, 5:21 PM
Either way please don't announce it until after. I would prefer there to be stakes in the film
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/23/2025, 6:05 PM
@Wahhvacado -

What stakes?

I doubt they'd kill Din or Grogu in this.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/23/2025, 5:25 PM
Den of Nerds secret source who got basically everything right he had leaked previously said the word is Favreau is bouncing after this film because Kennedy has had her palms all over this film. The studio supposedly feels it's just a big TV episode and is concerned. I guess it's just the lead chef from the Bear playing a muscle bound Jaba character vs Mando movie with cute Grogu moments every 5 minutes.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/23/2025, 6:04 PM
@McMurdo -

Yeah, not enough value for a ticket, snacks, and gas.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2025, 5:28 PM
Sounds good!!.

Just going by the leaked teaser even , it definitely seems like they have upped the scale & scope to an extent going from the small to the big screen at the least.

Anyway , it seemed fun from that so looking forward to it!!.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/23/2025, 5:52 PM
Interesting...I thought a movie meant no more TV show
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/23/2025, 6:03 PM
@BlackStar25 -

They'll make more episodes.

They have minds to brainwash and money to take.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/23/2025, 5:58 PM
Pascal always seems to be available for more projects. On a usual basis.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/23/2025, 6:02 PM
@IAmAHoot -

Those dates with his lovers aren't cheap.

