THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Star Wars Celebration Trailer Leaks And Reveals Rotta The Hutt And A Big Cameo

The first trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu debuted at Star Wars Celebration a few hours ago, and it's now leaked online! It reveals plenty of epic action, a first look at Rotta the Hutt, and more...

By JoshWilding - Apr 18, 2025 03:04 AM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

With Disney looking to increase theatrical revenue after spending years shoring up its streaming offerings on Disney+ (to great expense), The Mandalorian season 4 has transformed into The Mandalorian and Grogu.

The movie will bring Din Djarin and "The Child" to the big screen, and at Star Wars Celebration in Japan yesterday evening, fans were shown a first look. As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, that's now leaked online and can be viewed by following this link

The trailer opens with Mando laying waste to a squad of Imperials aboard an AT-AT before the bounty hunter reports back to Sigourney Weaver's New Republic pilot. There's heaps of Grogu cuteness, a surprise appearance from Star Wars Rebels' Zeb Orrelios, and the long-awaited return of Din's Razor Crest. 

Near the end of the preview, we see that Grogu is growing stronger in the Force as he lays waste to an Imperial Mouse Droid (there's also a pretty terrific shot of him swimming). We also catch sight of the formidable-looking Rotta the Hutt in an arena of some sort. Rumour has it the movie's leads will be tasked with rescuing him. 

Talking to GamingBible in Japan a few hours ago, The Mandalorian and Grogu star Pedro Pascal said it's, "an unbelievable thing to have to be a part of something that had such incredible influence on me as a kid...it was a secret wish of mine from the beginning because of how cinematically sophisticated it was."

"I can tell you that what they are going to deliver [The Mandalorian And Grogu], they'll be topping themselves as filmmakers, and it is a ride, a gorgeous, exciting ride," he teased. 

Asked what it's been like working with Weaver as she makes her Star Wars debut, Pascal added, "Listen, I don't know where to start when it comes to Sigourney Weaver. She's one of my favorite actors. She's an icon to me. Her more than anyone in my upbringing, sort of did all genres: comedy, science fiction, action, horror, drama, biography."

"I've seen her on stage, small films, large films, so this is probably one of the greatest highlights for me, and one of the bigger honours of my career."

Starring Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Allen White, and Jonny Coyne, The Mandalorian & Grogu is directed by Favreau and produced by him, Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce.

This exciting new adventure in the Mandalorian and Grogu's journey is currently in post-production and arrives in theaters on May 22, 2026.

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 4/18/2025, 3:40 AM
That was much, much cooler than I was expecting. I'll go watch this in the theater for the Walker scene alone. Looks like the they are going for is ESB combined with MandoS1 . Fingers crossed they wrote a good story

