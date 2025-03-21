THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU: Lucasfilm Reveals First Official Logo For STAR WARS' Big-Screen Return

After three seasons on Disney+, former bounty hunter Din Djarin and his adorable Yoda-like sidekick's adventures in the galaxy far, far away are set to continue on the big screen in next year's The Mandalorian and Grogu, and Disney has now revealed a first look at the movie's official logo.

The image isn't particularly exciting, only featuring the heroes in silhouette form while basically just adding "and Grogu" to the existing title treatment.

Grogu's mysterious alien race ages very slowly (he was still an infant at 50 when we first met him in season one), but we have heard that he will be a "little older" when we catch up with him in this movie, which could create a whole new dynamic between the title characters.

Check out the logo (via Screen Rant) at the link below.

Jon Favreau is set to direct and produce the feature spin-off, with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and chief creative officer Dave Filoni also serving as producers.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," Favreau said of directing his first Star Wars movie in a previous statement. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

Kennedy added, "Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen."

Pedro Pascal will return as Din Djarin, but the extent of his involvement (he may only voice the character for the majority of his scenes) in unclear, as he was busy shooting Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps when the Star Wars movie was filming. The Bear's Jeremy Allen White is set to play Rotta the Hutt (presumably via motion capture).

Sigourney Weaver will play a supporting role, and we have heard that the Alien icon has been cast as a New Republic Colonel named Bishop. As any Aliens fan worth their salt will be aware, this is almost certainly a direct nod to Lance Henriksen's synthetic (sorry, artificial person) character in James Cameron's sequel.

The Clone Wars bounty hunter, Embo, is rumored to be the main villain, but this has yet to be confirmed. There's also a pretty good chance we will see the likes of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson).

The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026. We're still waiting on a first look at some footage, but a teaser may screen during Star Wars Celebration in Japan next month.