Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Marvel Studios Fanfare Features A Heartbreaking Detail You Probably Missed

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Marvel Studios Fanfare Features A Heartbreaking Detail You Probably Missed

Spider-Man: Brand New Day features a special Marvel Studios fanfare, and it includes a heartbreaking detail that's easily missed on a first viewing. Here's a full breakdown of what happens.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 31, 2026 09:07 AM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens with the usual Marvel Studios fanfare. However, it includes a unique Spider-Man twist. Featuring concept art from Spidey's previous MCU-set adventures, it reaches a point where we see a key line of dialogue from 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"I know. Do it," are the words Peter Parker said to Doctor Strange when he cast the spell that made the world forget he exists. The fanfare then transitions to scenes from Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy, but there's a heartbreaking detail you might have missed on a first viewing.

In those scenes, Peter vanishes, signifying that he's been forgotten. That includes his kiss with MJ in London, his time spent hanging out with Ned Leeds in high school, and more.

It's a poignant reminder that Spider-Man is "Peter Parker No More," a theme at the heart of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The fanfare is also a clever way to recap the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home after the wall-crawler's five-year absence from our screens.

"We were shooting in Peter’s apartment, and I was doing this scene, and all of a sudden Captain America was like in my apartment," Holland recently told Josh Horowitz, revealing that Anthony Mackie visited the movie's set. "Avengers was across the way and Spider-Man Brand New Day was on the east side or west side of the property. And yeah, I was shooting the scene and then Mackie just walks in."

"We had a great time," the actor continued. "It’s nice to catch up. He looks great in his costume. He looked really cool."

Marvel Studios has played coy with what Strange's spell has meant for Spider-Man, deliberately obscuring Peter's photo with Tony Stark in Deadpool & Wolverine. Recently, Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton admitted that he decided against exploring that in the movie, given how much it would complicate things. 

Check out Spider-Man: Brand New Day's special Marvel Studios fanfare below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day is everything fans could want," we wrote in our review of the movie. "Emotional, hilarious, and heartfelt, it’s an action-packed love letter to the comics and one of Spidey’s best big-screen adventures. Spider-Man has never been more amazing."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/31/2026, 9:19 AM
The movie started on a very somber note. That’s one of the first things I noticed
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/31/2026, 9:25 AM
Anyone else realize Peter is [frick]ing Oppenheimer.

His creation…what it means for the future of the MCU, for a certain group of people
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Irregular
Irregular - 7/31/2026, 9:38 AM
@MisterBones - "Anyone else realize Peter is [frick]ing Oppenheimer.
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Rosraf
Rosraf - 7/31/2026, 9:31 AM
Has it actually been confirmed in any movie that Ned's name is Ned Leeds?
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 7/31/2026, 9:33 AM
@Rosraf - in this movie Peter calls himself at one point “Ned Leeds”
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 7/31/2026, 9:38 AM
@Rosraf - Ned introduces himself as Ned Leeds in this one doesn’t he?
Irregular
Irregular - 7/31/2026, 9:40 AM
@Rosraf - FFH and NWH confirm his last name is Leeds.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/31/2026, 9:42 AM
@Rosraf - I guess I just always assumed that he was the MCU's Ned Leeds. Was that ever in question?
Irregular
Irregular - 7/31/2026, 9:54 AM
@Clintthahamster - I thought they did in Homecoming but they didn't but its confirmed in the two sequels that's his last name.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/31/2026, 9:46 AM
I absolutely loved the movie! Just a great Spidey adventure. Emotional, fun, with some incredible visuals and action. And that outfit is peak Spidey. Hulk and Punisher were introduced to the story exactly how they’d be in a guest appearance in a comic book. If I had one complaint, it’s that the Punisher being a mass killer was not acknowledged in the slightest. After Last Kill the police and Feds would have Frank as public enemy number 1 and Spidey would work to bring him in. That fact that they completely ignore that aspect is odd.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/31/2026, 9:50 AM
Spidey vs Hulk was over as soon as it began, all em years imagining hulk vs spidey i never imagined the fight would end in 30 seconds lol welp onto the nect one
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/31/2026, 10:04 AM
@Matchesz - I looked at it like a quick comic guest appearance. They tussled a little we got a visually fun quick fight and Hulk came to his senses and decided to stop. I appreciated it for what it was, a short boss fight.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/31/2026, 10:10 AM
@Bucky74 - I guess, I thought we would see something like Hulk throwing Spidey across the city through buildings like Sandman did in the game idk wish somehow we can get more video game ppl in Hollywood or something. Spidey vs Ock lasted a good 5 minutes and went all over the city.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/31/2026, 10:12 AM
@Matchesz - I get that. And you’re right, a citywide battle would have been cool. There were plenty of moves taken from the Spidey games in there though.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/31/2026, 9:54 AM
Easily the best Tom Holland Spidey movie.
I'll do a quick ranking:
1. Spider-Man
2. Spider-Man 2
3. Into The SpiderVerse
4. Spider-Man BND
5. Spider-Man Homecoming
6. Across The SpiderVerse
7. Spider-Man NWH
8. The Amazing Spider-Man
9. Spider-Man 3
10. The Amazing Spider-Man 2
11. Spider-Man FFH
SpiderBloke2099
SpiderBloke2099 - 7/31/2026, 9:55 AM
you might've missed it if you're a. blind or b. too busy messing with your phone.

because it's not that hard to notice!
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 7/31/2026, 10:08 AM
..... Marvel movie closest to an actual comic book....


....Punisher carrying Spiderman...


....f@#$ing awesome!!!!!
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/31/2026, 10:10 AM
I loved the film but the MJ line about “Soul less corporations” while she stars in a Sony Pictures film is both ironic and hypocritical.
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 7/31/2026, 10:34 AM
...you don't like this version of MJ do you?


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