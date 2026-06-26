SUPERGIRL Review: No, It Doesn't Deserve All The Online Hate (And I Paid My Own Way To Tell You So)

SUPERGIRL Review: No, It Doesn't Deserve All The Online Hate (And I Paid My Own Way To Tell You So)

The critics torched it and the internet is piling on, but I bought my own IMAX ticket and went in expecting a disaster. I came out a fan. Here's my honest, no-agenda SUPERGIRL review.

Review Opinion
By NateBest - Jun 26, 2026 06:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

So here's the question everyone is really asking about Supergirl: does it actually deserve all the hate it's been generating online?

I walked into my Thursday-night IMAX showing with SEVERELY low expectations. The wall of online negativity had done its job on me, and I figured I was in for two hours of wincing. I wasn't.

I've got no interest in piling on, and even less interest in cheerleading. But I noticed something: as I write this, I still haven't seen a single review of Supergirl go up here on CBM. So I figured I'd be the one to step up with the honest version.

Where I'm Coming From (Nobody's Buttering Any Biscuits Here)

First, a little transparency, because for a review like this one it matters. Nobody comped my seat. I bought early IMAX tickets for a Thursday-night screening with my own hard-earned money, same as a lot of you did.

So why hasn't a review hit CBM yet? Maybe everybody here has just been slammed. Or maybe, and this is only my hunch, nobody wants to be the first to poke the bear over at Warner Bros. Allow me.

Here's the part that matters even more. I've been lucky enough to walk pretty much every Marvel red carpet from Iron Man 2 through Avengers: Endgame. COVID ended that run for me (I had no interest in flying to California mid-pandemic), and the invites haven't exactly come flooding back since. Maybe they're lost in the mail.

Warner Bros., though? I've never been invited to a single thing. Not once. So understand that I owe them absolutely nothing. There's no relationship to protect here and no biscuit to butter.

And I say all of that as someone who genuinely LOVES these characters. I've lost count of how many Superman issues are sitting in my long boxes. If this movie were a disaster, you'd be reading a very different article.

About All That Online Hate

Here's where it gets interesting. The critics absolutely torched this thing. As I write this, Supergirl is sitting at 57% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the first DC Studios movie of the James Gunn era to land a Rotten score. The audience number? A much warmer 76%.

That gap tells you almost everything. And some of the negativity got genuinely ugly - one major outlet's review spent a chunk of its word count on Milly Alcock's looks, which is a gross place to take a film review, and the backlash to it was immediate and deserved. She's a genuinely pretty girl after all. She may not be your cup of tea, but you're lying to yourself if you're calling her ugly.

I'll be honest about something I've noticed lately. A whole lot of this hate feels like people piling on to pile on, hopping on the bandwagon to be part of the in-crowd, with no personal experience to actually draw from. You don't have to look any further than our own comment section to watch folks troll purely to troll.

So I went in braced for the worst. Take what comes next with a grain of salt, because I'll be the first to admit I'm an easy mark at the movies.

Milly Alcock IS Supergirl

Let's start with the best thing on screen, and honestly it isn't close. Milly Alcock is phenomenal as Kara.

She nails the hardest part of this version: a Kara who's damaged, jaded, and carrying real anger, but still hopeful somewhere underneath all of it. That's a tough needle to thread, and she threads it without breaking a sweat. She's easily one of the highlights of the whole film.

I'm legitimately excited to see where she goes next. Her Supergirl is confirmed for Man of Tomorrow in 2027, and if this is the launch pad, I think she's going to be just fine.

Now, did she handle her early red-carpet and press interviews well? Absolutely not. She managed to insult and anger one group of fans while bending over backward for another, all without ever actually sharing her own opinion. But that's the press tour, not the performance, and in the end she's an actor who gets paid to act. On screen, she delivers.

Jason Momoa's Lobo Deserved More

Jason Momoa was BORN to play Lobo. Full stop.

Every second he's on screen the movie gets louder, funnier, and more alive. He's an absolute blast, and the casting is so right it's almost unfair.

My one real gripe? There simply isn't enough of him. You introduce a character this fun and then leave him parked on the bench for most of the runtime, and it feels like a flat-out waste. They have to bring him back for Man of Tomorrow, or somewhere down the road, because this is too good to use exactly once.

I'll flag one other thing while I'm on Lobo, even if it didn't bother me much in the moment. How he ends up where he does in the third act doesn't entirely add up. It works out great for the story, but it doesn't really make sense, especially once you see how he handles the brigands later on.

Krypto Is The Heart, And The Action Hits Like John Wick

There are some genuinely touching beats here between Kara and her parents, especially her mother. But the real heart and soul of this entire film is a dog. Krypto walks away with the whole thing.

You've probably heard the John Wick comparisons floating around, and they're earned. The entire revenge engine of the plot fires up because of what's done to Krypto, and if you know John Wick, you know exactly why that hits the way it does. It's my favorite action franchise ever, so consider me sold.

And I LOVED Kara's total lack of restraint. Watching her actually cut loose on the bad guys, with none of the kid gloves we're used to seeing from her cousin, is the way I've wanted to watch a Kryptonian throw down my entire life. Seeing her pound on Krem's brigands was the highlight of my night.

Give the filmmakers real credit for the small stuff, too. I loved how carefully they showed the different suns affecting her powers. There's one moment where she head-butts a guy, pulls back, and has cuts scattered all across her forehead from the hit, the kind of consequence a lazier movie wouldn't bother with. Those little touches run all through the film and the way her abilities work.

One more thing I have to give them: I liked Kara's costume more than I liked David Corenswet's Superman suit. They're clearly cut from the same cloth, but they kept her red skirt, and I'm so glad they did. Supergirl will ALWAYS have a skirt in my book.

I won't spoil how she finally deals with Krem of the Yellow Hills, the leader of the pack, but I'll admit I may have cheered just a little.

The soundtrack is solid. Nothing I'm rushing to add to a playlist, but it does its job. The action does occasionally move so fast that it's hard to track what's happening, and a couple of sequences lost me for a beat, but on the whole, seeing Supergirl truly let loose was worth the price of the ticket.

Where It Falls Short

Now for the criticisms that actually stick, because plenty of them are fair. The villain doesn't work. Krem doesn't look the part, he doesn't sound the part, he's just bad in every direction. For a revenge story to really sing, the person on the other end of that revenge has to feel like a genuine threat, and he never does.

Then there's Ruthye. I wanted to like her, and instead I got Jar Jar Binks levels of annoying. Maybe worse. How many times can one character be told 'stay here' and 'don't move' and then immediately do the exact opposite? I lost count. Seriously.

And here's the one that actually nagged at me as a lifelong reader. The movie doubles down on the idea from last year's Superman that Kal-El was sent to Earth by his father to rule over it like a god. Kara's parents go the other way entirely, telling her flat out that they can't send their daughter to be 'some sort of god,' and to instead help the people who can't help themselves.

I really hope the Kal-El version turns out to be a misreading of 'he'll have god-like powers,' which is closer to what Kara's parents tell her. I can't picture one brother telling his son to conquer a planet while the other tells his daughter to go do good and help those in need. That's not the Superman I've been reading for decades.

The Verdict

Seven of us went opening night, and the spread says it all. Two of us loved it. Two liked it. One landed on 'it was OK.' One didn't care for it. And one absolutely hated it.

That's not a film for everybody. It's also nowhere near the dumpster fire the internet desperately wants you to believe it is. There will be plenty of people who walk out grinning.

My honest prediction? This one finds its real audience on digital, once the critic noise dies down and folks can finally judge it for themselves without the bandwagon screaming in their ear. I think those reviews scared a lot of you off from the theater, and that's a shame.

For me, it's a 7 out of 10. Call it a 6 if you want me to be stricter, and fair warning, I'm an easy grade. The only superhero movie I've ever genuinely wanted to walk out of was Thor: Love and Thunder, and Supergirl isn't remotely in that conversation. It's a fun comic-book movie, and some nights that's exactly enough.

So that's my take, no agenda attached to it. If you've actually seen it, I want to know where you landed, especially if you're one of the people the trailers and the reviews scared away. Give me your real, firsthand verdict in the comments.

About The Author:
NateBest
Member Since 1/26/2004
ComicBookMovie.com and Best Little Sites was the brainchild of Nate and a friend way back in 2002. Nate initially focused on the back-end programming and front-end design, but now manages the company and its associated sites as well, with a LOT of help from some very talented contributors.

Nate has loved comics from a very young age and continues to read them on a regular basis thanks to subscriptions to various titles (both Marvel and DC). He also loves movies, as his wife and children will attest. He's not overly critical of movies, so his reviews should be taken with a grain of salt as he's much more interested in being entertained and escaping the "real" world for a couple of hours than finding every conceivable plot-hole and character flaw in a film.

Outside of his guilty "nerdy" pleasures, Nate enjoys spending time with his wife and three boys, CrossFit, playing guitar, coaching youth sports and MMA (he spent a couple of years in the cage as an NHB fighter, but is now MUCH too old).
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SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 6/26/2026, 6:38 PM
Sounds like you got paid Nate 👀
NateBest
NateBest - 6/26/2026, 6:40 PM
@SenorTwats - LoL! I wish. I actually had to refund 8 of my tickets, and still ended up with 1 extra because people cancelled on me.
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 6/26/2026, 6:48 PM
@SenorTwats -


I found it better than ww84. The bar is low. It's meh but I would wait until streaming. It's bombing so should be on streaming in a month
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 6/26/2026, 6:48 PM
@NateBest - you were buying tickets for more than 8 people? 😮

You either have a lot of kids, are very generous or you are on WB payroll!! 😅

👀
Wilkes91
Wilkes91 - 6/26/2026, 6:49 PM
@SenorTwats - Sounds like you're a record-level of triggered over a movie you haven't seen, jobless 👀
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 6/26/2026, 6:49 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - i preferred you before porg!

This new porg lack flavour 🤬😠🤬

I may just wait for it!
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 6/26/2026, 6:51 PM
@Wilkes91 - still stalking me are you 😅 you and spider parker are obsessed. 👀
NateBest
NateBest - 6/26/2026, 6:54 PM
@SenorTwats - My wife and I have 7 boys all together (slit family) and half of them are married, so it's usually 12-20 of us at a movie 🥳
KyoShiRo330
KyoShiRo330 - 6/26/2026, 6:39 PM
I landed on "not paying to see this trash".
PatientXero
PatientXero - 6/26/2026, 6:41 PM
And yet there’s one guy that only really post the negatives about this movie. It looks fun, and I hope to take my niece to see it. Is it good for kids?
NateBest
NateBest - 6/26/2026, 6:48 PM
@PatientXero - It depends on the age... There is violence, so it's a little more adult than say Disney Princess stuff, but they don't show blood... and I don't recall any swearing. Even Lobo says "bastich" 🤣
PatientXero
PatientXero - 6/26/2026, 6:54 PM
@NateBest - awesome!!! My nieces have seen walking dead and me and the older one are a little over half way through Supernatural(my all time favorite show)
NateBest
NateBest - 6/26/2026, 6:55 PM
@PatientXero - In that case they're definitely desensitized enough to see it 😝

Supernatural is AWESOME! I fricking love that show 🤓
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 6/26/2026, 6:42 PM
Of course it doesn't deserve all the hate. People make a living now online hating and making everything political. The anti woke movement comes off as repressed gay men hating on anything women related. Supergirl was a 5.5 for me. Not terrible but has problems.

There's a bigger issue here. It's the online space. That's why they all turn out to be gay. Nick Fuentes, benny Johnson, andrew tate chud the builder. All these men are gay individuals that start hate campaigns against women to get the youth looking elsewhere 🫩
NateBest
NateBest - 6/26/2026, 6:53 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - LoL! You honestly think they're closeted gays? That makes me think you haven't actually done any research looked into what they really say about women... You're just jumping on another bandwagon.

I think the real issue is the interviewers trying to push every question into the homosexual realm. I lost count of the red carpet interviews, but they all seemed to do it 🤯. It's like they were all trying to be the first one to get her to say "Yes, Supergirl is gay and I love it."
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 6/26/2026, 6:57 PM
@NateBest -

Nick Fuentes is a confirmed gay. There's videos of him with twinks and him and density were pretty close. Chud just got exposed and benny johnson has been exposed by everyone.

As for andrew tate, he literally said he rather have sex with a pretty trans girl instead of an ugly women. He said you just have to put the dick to the side. No big deal.


That's gay as hell.


Yeshomo though🙏🙂
Wilkes91
Wilkes91 - 6/26/2026, 6:48 PM
Careful Nate, all the triggered incels who factually haven't seen the movie WILL be coming to cluelessly cry without reading a single word of your review. Oh look they're already here! I'm so shockity shocked 🤣🤣🤣
NateBest
NateBest - 6/26/2026, 6:56 PM
@Wilkes91 - LoL! I'm betting a lot of the people who end up commenting won't have actually read my review. They're just coming for the dessert 🤣🤣🤣
Wilkes91
Wilkes91 - 6/26/2026, 6:53 PM
@SenorTwats - Still seething over "icky GURL!" movie? LOL you're legitimately pathetic, dork.

Keep playing....keep losing....forever 😙
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/26/2026, 6:57 PM
I feel like I've poked the bear plenty of Warner Bros./DC Studios plenty over the past few days, but challenge accepted - review coming soon. 😉 Glad you enjoyed it, Nate!
NateBest
NateBest - 6/26/2026, 6:59 PM
@JoshWilding - LoL!

Honestly I feel like it's probably more along the lines of "if you don't have anything good to say, don't say anything at all", which I'm usually the same way. I don't care to pile on if something's bad...

But that doesn't have the same effect as "poking the bear" 🤣

That, and I genuinely feel that CBM ended up on WB's blacklist very early on as they've never wanted to work on theatrical releases with me.

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