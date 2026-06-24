UPDATE: Supergirl's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Bemoan "Super-Horrendous" DCU Movie

UPDATE: Well, it's been over five hours since the Supergirl review embargo lifted as we write this, and with 119 reviews counted, the movie's Rotten Tomatoes score has settled at a "Rotten" 57% . This far in, it will take a wave of positive verdicts to get it back to "Fresh" territory.

The review embargo for Supergirl has lifted, and after initially debuting with a "Rotten" 59% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the DC Studios movie has managed to fight its way into "Fresh" territory with 62% on the review aggregator.

That's based on 85 verdicts from critics, but keep checking back here today as we'll be continuing to update this article as more reviews are counted, and that score continues to evolve.

To compare this to the rest of the still-very-young DCU, Supergirl sits a long way behind Creature Commandos (95%), Peacemaker Season 2 (94%), and Superman (83%). Notably, this is the first project that James Gunn has neither written nor directed.

As for the reviews themselves, they range from outright negative to somewhere in the range of mostly positive. Similar to The Mandalorian and Grogu last month, there are no outright glowing verdicts, and even its biggest fans seem to feel Supergirl is deeply flawed.

Deadline explains that, "despite some good moments and sharp dialogue in places (Ana Nogueria is the screenwriter), something feels a bit off" with Supergirl, calling it a movie, which "seems to [be] borrowing from others rather than staying in its own lane."

The Hollywood Reporter was also unimpressed, telling readers, "Anyone invested in the DCU would be best to hold out for Gunn’s return to the director’s chair on next year’s Superman continuation, Man of Tomorrow."

"So Flat It’s Super-Horrendous" is Variety's headline, while its review concludes, "I was shocked to see that the director, Craig Gillespie, who made the arresting 'I, Tonya' and the fabulous 'Cruella,' could churn out a piece of product this generic in its action and its attitudinizing. It’s all so desperate to be 'punk rock.' But 'Supergirl' is a punk crock."

Over to The Wrap, and the trade states, "A lot of the frustration stems from potential that it just can’t seem to reach in its action sequences, and the casual and unanswered sexism that has no business existing in a film centering on the Girl of Steel."

Entertainment websites are being a little kinder, as GamesRadar+ concludes, "Superman's messier younger cousin in every way, Supergirl earns its Guardians of the Galaxy and Mad Max comparisons with a surprisingly dark (and sometimes downright gross) space adventure about revenge and finding your home."

Adds Empire, "Milly Alcock’s hungover hero is delightful, even if the film never truly cuts loose. Here’s hoping she gets a weirder, wilder showcase."

io9 also liked it, explaining, "Supergirl isn’t quite as great as Superman, but it’s a super solid follow-up nevertheless. Alcock is perfect in the role, Ridley is a wonderful sidekick, and together, they help teach us a bunch more about the overall DC universe. It’s a delightful, albeit flawed, ride."

IGN's review is a little more middle of the road, noting, "Supergirl borrows from the best, but Milly Alcock’s great take on Kara Zor-El gets lost in the spare parts from other movies used to assemble her story." The Hollywood Handle concurs, saying that "a very generic plot, weak action sequences, and bland visuals make this just an 'okay' superhero adventure."

"Supergirl isn’t a perfect movie by any means," writes The Guardian, "but there are moments when you’ll believe this franchise can fly." Final word goes to AV Club, which promises, "It's not as terrific as its source material, but it's still a worthwhile companion piece to DC's big guy."

This isn't an ideal start for the second DCU movie, and many will be asking where it all went wrong for Supergirl after such a strong start last year. Ultimately, box office revenue will matter more than reviews, but it seems the days of so-so DC blockbusters aren't fully behind us, even if the DCEU is dead.

Still, while DC Studios may have missed the mark with its Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow adaptation, the future for Kara Zor-El looks bright. Milly Alock, who is receiving praise from even the most negative reviews, will return in next year's Man of Tomorrow.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26.