UPDATE: Supergirl's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Bemoan "Super-Horrendous" DCU Movie

UPDATE: Supergirl's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Bemoan &quot;Super-Horrendous&quot; DCU Movie

The reviews are in for Supergirl, and after initially debuting with a "Rotten" score, the movie has settled a long way back from last summer's Superman. Here's a full breakdown of the early verdicts.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 24, 2026 05:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

UPDATE: Well, it's been over five hours since the Supergirl review embargo lifted as we write this, and with 119 reviews counted, the movie's Rotten Tomatoes score has settled at a "Rotten" 57%. This far in, it will take a wave of positive verdicts to get it back to "Fresh" territory.

The review embargo for Supergirl has lifted, and after initially debuting with a "Rotten" 59% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the DC Studios movie has managed to fight its way into "Fresh" territory with 62% on the review aggregator.

That's based on 85 verdicts from critics, but keep checking back here today as we'll be continuing to update this article as more reviews are counted, and that score continues to evolve.

To compare this to the rest of the still-very-young DCU, Supergirl sits a long way behind Creature Commandos (95%), Peacemaker Season 2 (94%), and Superman (83%). Notably, this is the first project that James Gunn has neither written nor directed.

As for the reviews themselves, they range from outright negative to somewhere in the range of mostly positive. Similar to The Mandalorian and Grogu last month, there are no outright glowing verdicts, and even its biggest fans seem to feel Supergirl is deeply flawed. 

Deadline explains that, "despite some good moments and sharp dialogue in places (Ana Nogueria is the screenwriter),  something feels a bit off" with Supergirl, calling it a movie, which "seems to [be]  borrowing from others rather than staying in its own lane." 

 The Hollywood Reporter was also unimpressed, telling readers, "Anyone invested in the DCU would be best to hold out for Gunn’s return to the director’s chair on next year’s Superman continuation, Man of Tomorrow."

"So Flat It’s Super-Horrendous" is Variety's headline, while its review concludes, "I was shocked to see that the director, Craig Gillespie, who made the arresting 'I, Tonya' and the fabulous 'Cruella,' could churn out a piece of product this generic in its action and its attitudinizing. It’s all so desperate to be 'punk rock.' But 'Supergirl' is a punk crock."

Over to The Wrap, and the trade states, "A lot of the frustration stems from potential that it just can’t seem to reach in its action sequences, and the casual and unanswered sexism that has no business existing in a film centering on the Girl of Steel."

Entertainment websites are being a little kinder, as GamesRadar+ concludes, "Superman's messier younger cousin in every way, Supergirl earns its Guardians of the Galaxy and Mad Max comparisons with a surprisingly dark (and sometimes downright gross) space adventure about revenge and finding your home."

Adds Empire, "Milly Alcock’s hungover hero is delightful, even if the film never truly cuts loose. Here’s hoping she gets a weirder, wilder showcase."

io9 also liked it, explaining, "Supergirl isn’t quite as great as Superman, but it’s a super solid follow-up nevertheless. Alcock is perfect in the role, Ridley is a wonderful sidekick, and together, they help teach us a bunch more about the overall DC universe. It’s a delightful, albeit flawed, ride."

IGN's review is a little more middle of the road, noting, "Supergirl borrows from the best, but Milly Alcock’s great take on Kara Zor-El gets lost in the spare parts from other movies used to assemble her story." The Hollywood Handle concurs, saying that "a very generic plot, weak action sequences, and bland visuals make this just an 'okay' superhero adventure."

"Supergirl isn’t a perfect movie by any means," writes The Guardian, "but there are moments when you’ll believe this franchise can fly." Final word goes to AV Club, which promises, "It's not as terrific as its source material, but it's still a worthwhile companion piece to DC's big guy."

This isn't an ideal start for the second DCU movie, and many will be asking where it all went wrong for Supergirl after such a strong start last year. Ultimately, box office revenue will matter more than reviews, but it seems the days of so-so DC blockbusters aren't fully behind us, even if the DCEU is dead.

Still, while DC Studios may have missed the mark with its Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow adaptation, the future for Kara Zor-El looks bright. Milly Alock, who is receiving praise from even the most negative reviews, will return in next year's Man of Tomorrow.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/24/2026, 12:52 PM
yeah, thats right
User Comment Image
feel the syder's cut
Sominan
Sominan - 6/24/2026, 2:39 PM
@harryba11zack - still better than Snyderman Begins
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 6/24/2026, 2:42 PM
@Sominan - To cope city!
Nightmare
Nightmare - 6/24/2026, 3:04 PM
@harryba11zack - Poor guy didn't like what he was portraying either.
Sominan
Sominan - 6/24/2026, 3:18 PM
@MaxPaint - Snyderman will forever sit at a 56% lol
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 6/24/2026, 3:53 PM
Imagine being a Gunn fan 🤣
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/24/2026, 4:18 PM
@harryba11zack - Rotten Tomatoes Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was 28%
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/24/2026, 4:46 PM
@harryba11zack - Man of Steel Rotten Tomatoes Score = 56%
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/24/2026, 5:21 PM
@harryba11zack - Right, NOW Supergirl Blew Pass Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was 28% Rotten Tomatoes Score.

And Beaten Man of Steel Score of 56%.

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Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/24/2026, 5:25 PM
@MaxPaint - It’s Allcock and All cope for the Gunn acolytes
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/24/2026, 12:53 PM
The general vibe of the feedback from this movie
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HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/24/2026, 12:54 PM
Jenna Anderson
@heyitsjennalynn
·
Jun 23
#Supergirl surprised me in ways that I am so excited to unpack for the foreseeable future. It’s such a fascinating sister story to Woman of Tomorrow, echoing some things while carving its own spunky path with others.
Jenna Anderson
@heyitsjennalynn
·
Jun 23
Milly Alcock is incredible, and captured parts of Kara’s personality that I’d resigned myself to never seeing onscreen. I cried multiple times, and one line in particular completely floored me. I already can’t wait to watch it again. 💖 #Supergirl


User Comment Image
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/24/2026, 12:55 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - That's what happens when James Gunn wears a t-shirt with your podcast's name on it.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/24/2026, 2:04 PM
@JoshWilding - never given a bad review in her life
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/24/2026, 3:13 PM
@HelloBoysImBack -

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MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/24/2026, 12:55 PM
i mean.... does this surprise anyone?

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but seriously, too bad. i like Milly so glad she at least got some good reviews
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/24/2026, 12:59 PM
I guess I'll wait for streaming on this one.

Maybe solo movies just aren't their thing. Maybe they'll have an easier time with Superman/Lex Luthor/Mister Terrific/Green Lantern/Hawkgirl/Another Green Lantern/Engineer/Maxima/Supergirl: Man of Tomorrow.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 6/24/2026, 1:07 PM
@InfinitePunches - Don't forget Krypto, Metamorpho, Metamorpho's son, Mastermind Tessmacher, Pussy-Magnet Olsen and whatever the [frick] Lex's failed science experiment is called

But most importantly, I hope we see the Daily Planets again
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LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 6/24/2026, 3:48 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - the actress is mad hot too, 😉
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/24/2026, 1:00 PM
Certified FRESH BAY BAY

User Comment Image
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/24/2026, 1:00 PM
This will flop harder than Malatrova15's beef curtains.

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/24/2026, 1:03 PM
@kylo0607 - User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/24/2026, 1:07 PM
@kylo0607 - User Comment Image
XRayCat
XRayCat - 6/24/2026, 3:43 PM
@kylo0607 - User Comment Image
LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 6/24/2026, 1:01 PM
Variety's review just sounds like someone trying to say dumb shit so their lines get picked up, lol. I can't help but see it in a SNL skit in my head
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/24/2026, 1:02 PM
Rotten Tomatoes has given ALL Gunns DC content HIGH Scores🧐🧐 BUT they ALL FAILED! Creature Commandos 200 views on YouTube, Peacemaker had 700 thousand Views before getting CANCELED after viewership DROPPED! Superman UNDERPERFORMED in theaters before getting YANKED early said Ted Saranos under OATH & loosing $40 Million dollars as reported by Forbes. I guess Gunn will say Supergirl cost $50 Dollars to make & it was a success😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 6/24/2026, 1:09 PM
Anyone shocked? The trailers didn't do it for me, and I knew a mile away.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/24/2026, 1:10 PM
Fucķ them. I’ll still be there
Superheroking
Superheroking - 6/24/2026, 1:17 PM
Who is actually interested seeing this film in theaters lmao? Just save your cash and watch Spider-Man instead.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/24/2026, 1:25 PM
@Superheroking - Some people like going to the movies and aren't currently struggling with money.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/24/2026, 2:00 PM
@Superheroking - I've got my tickets for both. Sorry you're poor, though.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/24/2026, 5:34 PM
@Superheroking - I’ll be seeing it Friday night.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/24/2026, 5:35 PM
@Superheroking - Oh I didn’t read carefully. I’ll be seeing Spider-Man too.
Deadinside
Deadinside - 6/24/2026, 1:18 PM
Okay, so, can anybody pinpoint the exact problem here...?
I mean, Zack Snyder's universe didn't exactly take off to the stars and now, James Gunn's universe isn't blowing up any skirts.
So what could the problem be...?
Anyone care to speculate...?☮️🤷‍♂️
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/24/2026, 1:22 PM
@Deadinside - If you're talking about the DC film universe, there are a few theories people keep coming back to.

First, it's worth separating the situations. The universe built by Zack Snyder struggled for different reasons than the one being launched by James Gunn.

Some common explanations:

1. The brand lost audience trust

For over a decade, audiences saw reboots, course corrections, canceled plans, competing continuities, and leadership changes at DC Studios and Warner Bros. Discovery.

A lot of casual moviegoers stopped paying attention to which films "mattered" and which didn't. Once audiences lose confidence that a story is leading somewhere, it's difficult to rebuild excitement.

2. Marvel trained audiences to expect a different experience

The early DC films under Snyder leaned heavily into mythology, tragedy, and larger-than-life symbolism. Some fans loved that. Others found it too serious.

At the same time, the rival universe from Marvel Studios was delivering a more accessible formula: lighter tone, clearer character arcs, and interconnected storytelling. Whether one prefers that style or not, it appealed to a broader audience.

3. The characters haven't been the problem

Characters like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman remain among the most recognizable fictional characters on Earth.

That suggests the issue is probably not the intellectual property itself. It's more about execution, consistency, and audience connection.

4. Superhero fatigue is real—but only partly

People often say "superhero fatigue," but audiences still show up when they think something is special.

The bigger issue may be "mediocrity fatigue." Viewers seem less willing than they were in 2015–2019 to buy tickets simply because a movie is part of a cinematic universe.

5. Gunn may simply be too early to judge

The Snyder era had years to establish itself before people decided whether it worked.

The Gunn era is still in its infancy. Even if the first few projects are well received, building a successful shared universe usually takes multiple films and several years. One hit or one disappointment rarely settles the question.

My guess

The core problem is neither Snyder nor Gunn individually.

The bigger challenge is that DC has spent years trying to simultaneously satisfy:

fans who want darker, mythic storytelling,
fans who want lighter, character-driven adventures,
executives who want a shared universe,
and casual audiences who just want a good standalone movie.

Those goals don't always point in the same direction.

If Gunn's universe succeeds, it will probably be because audiences start trusting that the plan is coherent. If it fails, it will likely be because viewers never fully buy into the new direction—not because the characters themselves aren't popular.

eye wrote all em words all by myself.
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jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 6/24/2026, 1:24 PM
@Deadinside - There isn't no Snyderverse. He only make 3 Movies. That's all.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/24/2026, 1:28 PM
@Deadinside - The DCEU's problem was a lack of cohesiveness and no plan. It had potential, but the leadership was a mess and only a few really great movies managed to come of it.

With the DCU, you finally have someone in charge, but that someone is a filmmaker who doesn't know what they're doing. Gunn made the mistake of announcing this as an adaptation of a great comic, not Supergirl-meets-Mad Max. Plus, as a storyteller, he's greenlighting the movies and TV shows he wants. Creature Commandos was too niche. Peacemaker was an excuse to give his friends a job and rock out to his favourite band.

Superman worked, but it also wasn't a mega-hit. However, the common-sense approach to following up on that movie's momentum was getting Batman and Wonder Woman back into theaters. Or World's Finest. Anything that was guaranteed to be a hit. Instead, Gunn has gone all-in on Superman, with another Superman-led movie coming out next year. A lot of riding on MOT after this. Too much, if anything.
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/24/2026, 1:35 PM
@harryba11zack - that seems like a pretty well thought out and accurate post. Appreciate the read 👍
Arthorious
Arthorious - 6/24/2026, 1:39 PM
@JoshWilding - I'd argue the first 2 DCEU films were met with lukewarm reception due to several factors (including lack of cohesion: character assassination, lack of substance, and character deconstruction). Man of Steel, which I liked, wasn't greatly received. And then for it to be followed up by a BvS film was a huge miss. Yes it made money but a BvS film should've been an easy 1 billion. It really was character the assassination, little substance, and deconstruction that ruined that universe for me.
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/24/2026, 1:39 PM
@jasonvoorhees - I believe Snyder produced a lot of the movies that came out during that time snd he generally gets the bulk of the credit.
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