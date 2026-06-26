Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Get A Physical Disc Version - But It Won't Be Available At Launch

Grand Theft Auto VI pre-orders went live earlier this week, but many gamers are unhappy with Rockstar Games' decision to launch the long-awaited title without a disc version.

There will be a physical copy, but all you'll receive is an empty case with a digital code. The other option is to purchase the game directly from the PlayStation and Xbox online stores.

Many have expressed concerns that Grand Theft Auto VI skipping a traditional disc release is a troubling sign of things to come, as the shift to digital-only releases and consoles continues. However, it seems a physical disc is set to follow, albeit not on November 19, when the game launches,

As we first reported on GameFragger.com, a new leak shared by Polish video game site PPE reveals, "GTA 6 is to be sold with a code in the box only around the release, and then we will receive a normal boxed version of the game — with a disc on which we will find data allowing us to run GTA 6 without assigning a key/access to our account on PlayStation or Xbox."

"According to initial leaks, the disc edition is expected to be released in December 2026, just before the holidays," the report adds, which lines up with an email sent out to players from Rockstar Games' customer service.

"Please note that the current pre-orders are indeed just for a digital-only update; you will be able to acquire a physical copy during the following months," it states. "Please note that Rockstar Customer Service focus on assisting players who are having technical issues with our games."

It's no secret that, for the most part, there's not really anything on discs now. They're more like a key to unlock and download a game, but for physical collectors, a disc is a must. Whether it can be purchased and placed inside that empty case or we're getting a completely separate version of Grand Theft Auto VI (a collector's edition, perhaps) remains to be seen.

Players who pre-order digital versions of Grand Theft Auto VI will be able to begin pre-loading on November 12, 2026, to ensure they can play at launch (November 19).

"Vice City, USA. Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them," reads the official synopsis. "But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive."

Stay tuned for updates on Grand Theft Auto VI as we have them.