UPDATE: DC Crime Finds Its Gorilla Grodd - Jimmy Tatro In Talks To Play The Flash Villain

UPDATE: DC Crime Finds Its Gorilla Grodd - Jimmy Tatro In Talks To Play The Flash Villain

DC Studios' DC Crime anthology series is officially moving forward, and the show has cast Jimmy Tatro as the villainous Gorilla Grodd...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 15, 2026 07:07 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

UPDATE: Deadline is reporting that Tatro has officially signed on to play Grodd in the series, which is now being described as "a true-crime docuseries with Jimmy Olsen (played by Skyler Gisondo in the summer blockbuster directed by James Gunn) from Superman hosting."

Original article follows.

Last year, an unverified report claiming that Superman spin-off shows focusing on Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo) were being considered did the rounds online. We'd soon get confirmation that the Olsen series would actually take the form of a crime anthology show, with the Daily Planet reporter investigating various DC Comics supervillains.

We'd later learn that this project was officially moving forward under the title "DC Crime" (this has since been debunked by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, but the trades are still using the title for now), with American Vandal co-creators Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda on board to write, executive produce and showrun the series, and Gisondo set to reprise his Superman role as Clark Kent's pal.

"The concept centers on Olsen, as well as other Daily Planet reporters (minus Lois Lane and Clark Kent), who tackle cases involving super-powered villains" 

Variety's report confirmed that the first season will indeed focus on Gorilla Grodd, and according to Deadline, the super-smart simian will be played by Jimmy Tatro (Modern Family, Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice, Scream 7). 

Tatro's casting would seem to indicate that this will be a more comedic interpretation of Grodd.

This take on the character is described as: "A hyper-intelligent telepathic ape who has sought to rule both the simian and human worlds, though the Flash has frequently thwarted his plans.”

This will mark Grodd's live-action DCU debut, but the character did briefly appear in the Creature Commandos animated series. Though he has also tangled with Superman on a number of occasions, Grodd is generally considered a Flash villain, which might indicate that this show will serve as an introduction to several other DC Comics metahuman characters.

DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran will executive produce. Galen Vaisman is overseeing for DC.

During a recent interview with DC Direct, co-showrunner Dan Perrault said that the series falls under the "crime mystery comedy" genre.

"Well, it's comfortable territory for Tony Yacenda and I. We've worked in this crime mystery comedy for a very long time... There's definitely tools from that toolkit that we can apply here that I don't think has been seen in the superhero genre thus far."

Gisondo will also return for Man of Tomorrow, along with the rest of the Daily Planet crew, but we wouldn't count on David Corenswet (Clark Kent/the Man of Steel) or Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane) dropping by for this series. Then again, Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor did make a cameo in season 2 of Peacemaker, who you really never know.

Jimmy Tatro in Scream 7
About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/9/2026, 6:16 AM
Oh, another actor most people have never heard of playing a major DC villain. Gunn clearly has not learned his lesson from Supergirl. Still, I'm sure people will tune in for Skyler Gisondo!
NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 7/9/2026, 6:50 AM
@JoshWilding - Skyler User Comment Image
TheAstoundingMan
TheAstoundingMan - 7/9/2026, 7:29 AM
@JoshWilding - The villain in question will be a CGI ape...
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 7/9/2026, 7:50 AM
@JoshWilding

This is from the team that made American Vandal, probably a top 10 Netflix original. I’m also a little surprised you’re going hard on this when you’ve glazed shows like She-Hulk and Secret Invasion, lmao.

User Comment Image

It’s got “winter soldier vibes” lmaooo. 😂
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 7/9/2026, 7:52 AM
^ this whole review is incredible.
NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 7/9/2026, 8:02 AM
@regmovieguy - i couldn't get past the first few eps lol
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 7/9/2026, 8:06 AM
@NotMyDiagnosis

I watched the whole show. I have no idea why, lol. I was pretty out by the second episode but I thought it would’ve had some impact on the MCU, I guess?

Regardless, I’m glad Disney is pivoting to their street heroes for Disney+.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/9/2026, 8:14 AM
@regmovieguy - Yawn. Review was based on the first three episodes that most agreed were very good, and Jackson was excellent from start to finish. Enjoy your Gunn's latest wish-fulfilment - I hear he's long seen himself as a psychic gorilla. 😂
Huskers
Huskers - 7/9/2026, 8:21 AM
@regmovieguy - That’s hilarious! Yea Josh doesn’t even try to hide his bias anymore as he glazes all things Disney and trashes all things DC. And such a strange comment from him given Grodd will be CGI. He’s such a Disney hack. I rarely click on his articles anymore because his shtick is getting old.
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 7/9/2026, 8:26 AM
@JoshWilding

"Review was based on the fHrst three episodes that most agreed were very good"

HAHAHA. No they weren't, dude. They were boring as shit. There was nothing exceptional about any of those episodes, including SLJ's acting. Here are my favorite bits from the review:

"With surprises every bit as big as the comics and a tone that makes this feel like Nick Fury’s Logan, not only does Secret Invasion exceed expectations, it will rock your world."

"Secret Invasion is incredibly timely and hard-hitting"

" the actor brings a new level of pathos and solemnity to this comic book role that should see him emerge as a rightful frontrunner in every "Best Actor" awards category months from now. His work is riveting, and Jackson reminds us all with this series why he’s more than just the catchphrases and eyepatch; he’s one of the greatest actors on this planet and proves it in a show that allows him to explore Fury like never before."

"it makes up for with edge-of-your-seat action and the kind of jaw-dropping moments which will not only turn this world on its head, but may rock the foundations of everything you thought you knew about a franchise Jackson himself helped kick off way back in 2008."

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/vince-vaughn-lol-gif-by-filmeditor-find-share-on-giphy--174655291794592875/

"Enjoy your Gunn's latest wish-fulfilment - I hear he's long seen himself as a psychic gorilla. 😂"

Lol. I'll give it a fair shot - if it sucks, it sucks.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/9/2026, 8:43 AM
@JoshWilding - Who says Wilding has an anti-DCU bias? Absurd!
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/9/2026, 8:57 AM
@JoshWilding - Casting Grodd in the DCU before a new The Flash is classic Gunn mismanagement at DC. I’m all for villain stories, but after we get their heroes done right.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/9/2026, 9:04 AM
@regmovieguy - be careful there, you might strike a nerve and the block button is his Mama 😭
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/9/2026, 9:06 AM
@JoshWilding - as if big names will wear that mocap suit. 😅
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/9/2026, 9:21 AM
@regmovieguy - Cope A Mania...Ill be here to repost your post when all of this FLKOPS & Gunn is FIRED or Gunn says that hes scrapping the idea..😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/9/2026, 9:27 AM
@JoshWilding - The first 3 episodes of Secret Invasion are absolute garbage. Worst than anything Gunn has ever made
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 7/9/2026, 9:43 AM
@ClarkJoeKent

“Cope A Mania...Ill be here”

How long has Snyder been gone from DC? Lmao. You know all about coping lil autistic bro.
Sominan
Sominan - 7/9/2026, 10:16 AM
@JoshWilding - blow a bunch of money on big name actors so if it is unsuccessful the deficit is even greater?

That is some old 70s movie casting logic, like when they wanted Clint Eastwood or Sly Stallone as Superman.

The characters are the stars and that's enough.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/9/2026, 10:39 AM
@regmovieguy - I feel like the concept of someone enjoying something you didn't is lost on you? You thought it was "boring as shit," but that doesn't mean everyone agrees with you. The majority, perhaps, but just like the people who loved Supergirl for some reason, people like what they like. Hate to break it to you, but that doesn't discredit every other opinion someone has (but I get thinking that's the case is a very low-IQ take a lot of chronically online people have these days).
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/9/2026, 10:40 AM
@vectorsigma - As if big names want to work for James Gunn. 😬
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/9/2026, 10:40 AM
@Sominan - Not for a brand as tainted as the DCU, but I'll have more on that later.
Sominan
Sominan - 7/9/2026, 11:05 AM
@JoshWilding - Every normal person I met and most comics fans all liked Superman. I think Man Of Tomorrow will elevate the brand even more.

I'll stay tuned for your article tho.

I'll just say that bigger stars -- Russel Crowe, Kevin Costner, Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg -- did nothing to help the quality of the snyderverse.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/9/2026, 11:14 AM
@Sominan - I loved Superman, too! I just think Gunn should consider adding some bigger names to these movies and TV shows to help with mainstream appeal. I'm not saying Tom Cruise playing Krem would have saved the movie, haha, but it wouldn't have hurt it!
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/9/2026, 12:17 PM
@JoshWilding - No big name wants to work with Gunn or be associated with this new DCU which has a massive flop in its second movie. It's seen as a joke in the industry. That's why he's getting so many nobodies and no names.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/9/2026, 2:03 PM
@regmovieguy - Cope A Mania has begun & NOW critics are REVISING their opinion's about GUNNS Superman aka Domestic Man😂😂😂The smoke screen has been lifted.🤣🤣
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 7/9/2026, 2:23 PM
@ClarkJoeKent

“ Cope A Mania has begun & NOW critics are REVISING their opinion's about GUNNS Superman aka Domestic Man😂😂😂The smoke screen has been lifted.🤣🤣”

User Comment Image
jst5
jst5 - 7/9/2026, 6:25 AM
So ...Grodd is going to be goofy....probably throw out some over the top teen humor.The Gunn DCU can't end soon enough!
TheAstoundingMan
TheAstoundingMan - 7/9/2026, 7:33 AM
@jst5 - If Gunn hadn't already established a track record of making audiences care for goofy anthropomorphic creatures you might have had a point.
jst5
jst5 - 7/9/2026, 7:50 AM
@TheAstoundingMan - Grodd isn't goofy is the issue...
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 7/9/2026, 7:54 AM
@jst5

Lol. Look at me with a straight face and tell me “Gorilla Grodd” isn’t goofy.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/9/2026, 8:17 AM
@TheAstoundingMan - Grodd is not some silly/goofy character, he’s an evil mastermind lol We shouldn’t care about him like we do Rocket or Groot
TheAstoundingMan
TheAstoundingMan - 7/9/2026, 8:41 AM
@Urubrodi - He's a talking gorilla dawg what are we doing here lmao
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/9/2026, 9:00 AM
@TheAstoundingMan - lol going by that logic let’s make all CBMs as silly as possible

One of the highlights of Guardians 3 is Rocket’s background story, not because of how goofy it is, but of how emotional it is
OmegaBlack13
OmegaBlack13 - 7/9/2026, 9:12 AM
@jst5 - Cmon man, he’s a talking Gorilla from a Silver Age Flash comic, it’s all goofy. Just because modern interpretations wanna act like that’s not the case doesn’t mean Gunn shouldn’t play into that.

User Comment Image
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/9/2026, 9:28 AM
@OmegaBlack13 - What worked in the Silver Age when comics were primarily written for young kids does not work in 2026.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/9/2026, 9:29 AM
@regmovieguy - What's goofy about him? Mind telling me what innate characteristics of his are goofy? Is "Batman" also goofy just because I put quotes around his name?
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 7/9/2026, 9:47 AM
@FireGunn

Superheroes are inherently goofy, yes, even Batman. The guy is a billionaire who dresses up like a Bat fighting criminals dressed like freaks. I love Batman - it’s probably my favorite IP - but there is an inherent goofiness to comic book properties.

Pretending a psychic gorilla isn’t a goofy comic book concept is just denying what comic books have always been.
jst5
jst5 - 7/9/2026, 9:48 AM
@OmegaBlack13 -And that's why the DCU is heading to the can...not everything for the 50's and 60's comics works on screen.Gunn's goofy isn't going to work.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/9/2026, 10:00 AM
@regmovieguy - So you're just regurgitating Gunn's slop? And you think that's a fine answer?

No, comic book characters and Superheroes are NOT inherently goofy. They CAN be goofy, but it isn't anymore inherently goofy that Heat, Sopranos, Lord of the Rings, Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, or any other property. Just because YOU think so doesn't mean they are. Even if they did start out that way, why can't they evolve? Why can't they be treated with respect and mythology?

Just because you disrespect the comic book medium doesn't mean anyone else has to.
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 7/9/2026, 10:01 AM
@jst5 - you saw what he did with king shark and drax, right?
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