Spider-Man: Brand New Day Post-Credits Scene Count And What It Sets Up Revealed - Spoilers

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Post-Credits Scene Count And What It Sets Up Revealed - Spoilers

A new report claims to reveal how many post-credits scenes Spider-Man: Brand New Day has and what the stinger is setting up. Be warned that potential spoilers follow from this point on.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 16, 2026 11:07 AM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day starts swinging into theaters across the globe on July 29, and details on how many post-credits scenes the movie has—and what it sets up—have now been revealed.

This comes our way from @Cyptic4KQual, a trusted social media leaker with a near-impeccable track record with this type of information. According to the insider, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has only one post-credits scene, and it sets up Avengers: Doomsday.

That's all we have for now, but a stinger that ties into the next Avengers movie makes sense. The Russo Brothers shot post-credits scenes for Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, so we can't help but wonder whether that's the case here, too.

Tom Holland hasn't been confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, so this scene may add him to the cast or even play out in a way that removes him from the playing field. With Tobey Maguire's web-slinger rumoured to appear in the movie, perhaps he'll even make a surprise appearance in this extra scene that sets up his supposed clash with Deadpool and Wolverine?

We'll have to wait and see, but this leak could open the door to more details from the movie finding their way online over the coming weeks. 

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have gone to great lengths to keep Spider-Man: Brand New Day's biggest secrets under wraps, including who Sadie Sink is playing. However, there were rumblings about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appearing in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home before its release (including some leaked photos), and that didn't lessen excitement for the movie.

"One of the reasons we took a big break between No Way Home and Brand New Day was to allow the characters to grow up off-screen," Holland recently told Den of Geek. "Audiences who love the original franchise will see a different version of these characters from the outset."

The Punisher actor Jon Bernthal was also on hand to tease, "We’re dealing with a dark version of Spider-Man, where he’s closing himself off and trying to figure out who he is."

You can see some new shots of Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Instagram gallery below. 

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Irregular
Irregular - 7/16/2026, 11:05 AM
So excited for this! Watching Saturday morning the weekend it releases.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/16/2026, 11:06 AM
14 DAYS

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LSHF
LSHF - 7/16/2026, 11:07 AM
Got my Thursday afternoon ticket and ready see it. I'll have to spend extra $ on Uber both ways, but it will be worth it to go without spoilers.
themawisdead
themawisdead - 7/16/2026, 11:07 AM
i just cannot overstate how awesome the new suit is and that it's great DDC leaned away from the hideous CGI overlay they used in CA:CW and elsewhere

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