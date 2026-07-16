Spider-Man: Brand New Day Post-Credits Scene Count And What It Sets Up Revealed - Spoilers

Spider-Man: Brand New Day starts swinging into theaters across the globe on July 29, and details on how many post-credits scenes the movie has—and what it sets up—have now been revealed.

This comes our way from @Cyptic4KQual, a trusted social media leaker with a near-impeccable track record with this type of information. According to the insider, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has only one post-credits scene, and it sets up Avengers: Doomsday.

That's all we have for now, but a stinger that ties into the next Avengers movie makes sense. The Russo Brothers shot post-credits scenes for Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, so we can't help but wonder whether that's the case here, too.

Tom Holland hasn't been confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, so this scene may add him to the cast or even play out in a way that removes him from the playing field. With Tobey Maguire's web-slinger rumoured to appear in the movie, perhaps he'll even make a surprise appearance in this extra scene that sets up his supposed clash with Deadpool and Wolverine?

We'll have to wait and see, but this leak could open the door to more details from the movie finding their way online over the coming weeks.

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have gone to great lengths to keep Spider-Man: Brand New Day's biggest secrets under wraps, including who Sadie Sink is playing. However, there were rumblings about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appearing in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home before its release (including some leaked photos), and that didn't lessen excitement for the movie.

"One of the reasons we took a big break between No Way Home and Brand New Day was to allow the characters to grow up off-screen," Holland recently told Den of Geek. "Audiences who love the original franchise will see a different version of these characters from the outset."

The Punisher actor Jon Bernthal was also on hand to tease, "We’re dealing with a dark version of Spider-Man, where he’s closing himself off and trying to figure out who he is."

You can see some new shots of Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Instagram gallery below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.