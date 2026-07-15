Rumor: Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Futures Beyond Avengers: Secret Wars Revealed

It sounds like Spider-Man: No Way Home and the upcoming Avengers movies may not be the end of the road for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker Variants after all.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, there are plans to bring both legacy Spider-Men back even after the events of Avengers: Secret Wars.

Taking to X, the insider wrote, "Tobey and Andrew's Spider-Men's story will not end in Secret Wars, as there are already plans for them to return in two more projects."

As always, this should be treated as a rumour for now, especially as neither Marvel Studios nor Sony Pictures has announced any post-Secret Wars plans for Maguire or Garfield. There's also currently no indication of what these alleged projects might be, though this isn't the first time we've heard rumblings like this.

Regardless, the rumour is likely to generate plenty of excitement among fans. Both actors received an overwhelmingly positive response when they reprised their respective Peter Parker roles in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, and demands for Spider-Man 4 and The Amazing Spider-Man 3 quickly followed.

While there's been no movement on either project over the past five years, rumours have persisted, and it's thought that Maguire will play a key part in Avengers: Doomsday. He, Garfield, and Tom Holland will then reunite in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Exactly where the veteran web-slingers could appear after Secret Wars is hard to say. Separate Spider-Man movies or even appearances in other Multiversal projects are all possibilities, especially as we've heard the Multiverse will continue after Secret Wars wraps up.

While Sony is likely okay with Maguire and Garfield appearing in the next Avengers movies, the studio will likely receive only a small financial return for their cameos. Putting these web-slingers front and centre in a project they release somewhere down the line will be the goal, especially after Spider-Man: No Way Home grossed $1.9 billion.

For now, though, it's worth keeping expectations in check. @MyTimeToShineH has accurately reported some Marvel scoops in the past, but their track record has been mixed, and plans for the MCU are known to evolve throughout development.

The confirmed (or semi-confirmed, at least) cast of Avengers: Secret Wars includes Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Paul Bettany (The Vision), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), and Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter).

Also appearing are Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), and Sadie Sink (Jean Grey).

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to refine the story.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.