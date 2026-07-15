Rumor: Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Futures Beyond Avengers: Secret Wars Revealed

Rumor: Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Futures Beyond Avengers: Secret Wars Revealed

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are both expected to return as their respective Spider-Man Variants in the upcoming Avengers movies, and a new rumour claims to reveal their Marvel futures beyond that.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 15, 2026 11:07 AM EST

It sounds like Spider-Man: No Way Home and the upcoming Avengers movies may not be the end of the road for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker Variants after all.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, there are plans to bring both legacy Spider-Men back even after the events of Avengers: Secret Wars.

Taking to X, the insider wrote, "Tobey and Andrew's Spider-Men's story will not end in Secret Wars, as there are already plans for them to return in two more projects." 

As always, this should be treated as a rumour for now, especially as neither Marvel Studios nor Sony Pictures has announced any post-Secret Wars plans for Maguire or Garfield. There's also currently no indication of what these alleged projects might be, though this isn't the first time we've heard rumblings like this.

Regardless, the rumour is likely to generate plenty of excitement among fans. Both actors received an overwhelmingly positive response when they reprised their respective Peter Parker roles in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, and demands for Spider-Man 4 and The Amazing Spider-Man 3 quickly followed. 

While there's been no movement on either project over the past five years, rumours have persisted, and it's thought that Maguire will play a key part in Avengers: Doomsday. He, Garfield, and Tom Holland will then reunite in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Exactly where the veteran web-slingers could appear after Secret Wars is hard to say. Separate Spider-Man movies or even appearances in other Multiversal projects are all possibilities, especially as we've heard the Multiverse will continue after Secret Wars wraps up. 

While Sony is likely okay with Maguire and Garfield appearing in the next Avengers movies, the studio will likely receive only a small financial return for their cameos. Putting these web-slingers front and centre in a project they release somewhere down the line will be the goal, especially after Spider-Man: No Way Home grossed $1.9 billion. 

For now, though, it's worth keeping expectations in check. @MyTimeToShineH has accurately reported some Marvel scoops in the past, but their track record has been mixed, and plans for the MCU are known to evolve throughout development.

The confirmed (or semi-confirmed, at least) cast of Avengers: Secret Wars includes Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Paul Bettany (The Vision), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), and Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter).

Also appearing are Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), and Sadie Sink (Jean Grey).

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to refine the story.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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GComix85
GComix85 - 7/15/2026, 11:24 AM
How many articles on this site are just relaying what @MyTimeToShineH posts on X?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/15/2026, 11:42 AM
@GComix85 - they might as well bring him on as a hack contributor at this point
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 7/15/2026, 12:00 PM
@GComix85 - Well, in the last 6 days I submitted 9 articles that were different than this, or if they were scoops, they were from different sources. Unfortunately, they take hours or days to go up (last one was 4 days before it was approved n posted) by that point, it keeps the original time/date I submitted it, and they don't even end up on the main page at all and end up way back in the news feed, so no one sees them....
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 7/15/2026, 12:07 PM
@GComix85 - ...compared to Richtman? Campea? There's only so much 'news' in a day.
themawisdead
themawisdead - 7/15/2026, 11:34 AM
i wouldn't hate it if there are actually good ideas for how they can be used, but i can't imagine any that wouldn't just be a diminishing returns scenario.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/15/2026, 11:35 AM
More To y and Andrew Spidey is a good thing. An older married Spidey with a child (May Parker) juggling a family while trying to save the city would be cool, and Andrew has many Spidey villains he can face in a solo film and still has to meet MJ.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 7/15/2026, 11:36 AM
We post this bullshit but not a single word about the latest X-men 97 episode
themawisdead
themawisdead - 7/15/2026, 11:39 AM
@WhatIfRickJames -

fam, '97 is so good that whatever they do with the MCU team has got to be incredible because all the thunder is being stolen!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/15/2026, 11:43 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - Nate was relegated to only making those articles lol
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/15/2026, 11:40 AM
I just hope they get satisfying send offs and not a cheap death or cameo.
Huskers
Huskers - 7/15/2026, 11:45 AM
@JustAWaffle - I thought they had satisfying send offs in NWH!
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/15/2026, 11:51 AM
@Huskers - Kind of. I see what you’re saying, but it left more to be desired imo. Im thinking like a send off in their own worlds.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/15/2026, 11:44 AM
Every appearance diminishes the last. They have clearly ran out of ideas....
Super12
Super12 - 7/15/2026, 11:56 AM
@bobevanz - Yep. RDJ and Steve Rogers returning in Doomsday is the perfect example of this. They had the best send-offs imaginable in Endgame, you can't ask for a better one. And Wolverine's in Logan after that. But nope, look who's all immediately back. It's sad.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/15/2026, 12:00 PM
I'll be shocked if they don't eventually get new standalone films.

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