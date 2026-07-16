X-Men Rumor: The Long Walk Star Cooper Hoffman Said To Be Marvel's Top Choice To Play Cyclops

X-Men Rumor: The Long Walk Star Cooper Hoffman Said To Be Marvel's Top Choice To Play Cyclops

As the X-Men casting rumors continue, we can see this next one proving to be somewhat divisive, as Cooper Hoffman is said to be Marvel Studios' top choice to play Scott Summers...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 16, 2026 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

The X-Men casting rumors have picked up a gear or two over the past few weeks, as Marvel Studios is said to be "rushing" to assemble its main players for the long-awaited reboot.

Though the trades have yet to weigh in, a couple of reliable sources have reported that Adam Driver (the Star Wars sequels, Marriage Story) is in talks to play Magneto, and we're now hearing that Marvel may be eyeing an actor who will likely be viewed as an outside-the-box pick for Cyclops.

According to MTTSH, Cooper Hoffman is the studio's "top choice" to play Scott Summers.

Hoffman, son of the late Phillip Seymour, has gained acclaim for his performances in the likes of The Long Walk, Licorice Pizza, and Poetic License, but he wouldn't exactly be the first actor we'd think of when picturing the X-Men's fearless leader. At 23, Hoffman is the same age as Sadie Sink, who is believed to be playing Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

We have also heard that Obsession star Inde Navarrette is on Marvel's radar to play Rogue, and Bill Skarsgård's (It, Eternals) name has been mentioned in connection with Professor X.

Though the main focus is expected to be on the core team from the comics (Cyke, Jean, Ice-Man, Beast and Angel), another recent rumor claimed that the likes of Emma Frost, Rogue, and Storm will also appear.

Hunter Schafer's (Euphoria, Cuckoo) name continues to be brought up for Mystique, as does Cynthia Erivo's (Wicked For Good) for Storm. More recent rumors have mentioned the likes of Odessa A’zion (I Love LA, Marty Supreme) for Rogue and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent, Civil War) for Mr. Sinister.

X-Men is not expected to begin filming until next year, but we have heard that pre-production will likely get underway before the end of 2026, so the studio might well be stepping up its efforts to get the ensemble cast in place.

Casting is definitely underway at this stage, and while Marvel hasn't made any offers just yet (as far as we know), expect the trades to begin sharing shortlists fairly soon.

Could we see some of the next generation of mutants in the MCU before the X-Men reboot? @Cryptic4KQual recently claimed that Avengers: Secret Wars will feature "new mutants different from the Doomsday cast."

Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier will helm the project, and scribes Sonny Lee Sung Jin (Beef) and Joanna Calo (The Bear) recently came aboard to write a new draft of Michael Lesslie's script.

During a recent interview with Collider, Kevin Feige confirmed that the reboot will be "youth-oriented."

"Jake’s an incredibly smart guy, and he’s an incredibly talented filmmaker. We had a great experience with him on Thunderbolts, and if you saw that movie, what he did with those character interactions—he also has his pulse on, shall we say, a younger demographic... because X-Men, as it was in the comics, will be a very youth-oriented, focused and cast movie."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/16/2026, 8:50 AM
he white.....butt.....no! cyclops is not a fat ginger

User Comment Image
FIREFIREGUNN
FIREFIREGUNN - 7/16/2026, 8:52 AM
@harryba11zack - you should look up Chris Pratt before he got cast as star lord.
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/16/2026, 8:50 AM
Hoffman would be a great choice.
Kiba
Kiba - 7/16/2026, 9:06 AM
@BiffDitko - This would be no bueno.

User Comment Image
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/16/2026, 9:11 AM
@Kiba - Yeah, why would they want a great actor for a great part. He brings plenty of depth to his roles, he's as great of an actor as his old man was. I don't care how much an actor does or does not look like a drawing. Can they make me believe they are the person they're playing? Do they draw me into the story bc of their performance? That's what I want.
I also appreciate the Gif.
I'm gonna make like a tree and get outta here. Lol
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 7/16/2026, 8:53 AM
No…He’s a 5’6 fat ginger. WTF is going on with this movie…
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 7/16/2026, 8:54 AM
Scott “SLIM” Summers.

SLIM
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/16/2026, 9:15 AM
@Dotanuki - Like Chris Pratt had the body of a Greek god when he was in "Parks And Rec"
before GOTG? He looked just as schlubby. But he hit the gym and burned off some weight. I could care less how much an actor does or doesn't look like the drawing the character is based on. What are they going to bring to the role is THE important part.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 7/16/2026, 8:55 AM
And he needs to fix his rotten teeth
rebellion
rebellion - 7/16/2026, 8:57 AM
Im not bashing his looks, he just doesnt look the part. He can always hit the gym, like all cbm actors do, but costumes and makeup will have to do some heavy effin lifting. If this is true
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/16/2026, 9:01 AM
Bloatclops
Kiba
Kiba - 7/16/2026, 9:02 AM
Everyone, he's NOT going to be Cyclops. This is just one of the more absurd rumors like Dev Patel as Mr. Fantastic.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/16/2026, 9:03 AM
Come w, folks . Didn’t anyone notice the source on this?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/16/2026, 9:04 AM
Honestly given his performance in The Long Walk & such , I could see Cooper pull off Scott well especially in regards to his young reluctant leader side.

Put him on a Chris Pratt-esque diet and I think it should work!!.

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/16/2026, 9:08 AM
Jesus Christ this site is full of children
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/16/2026, 9:11 AM
Maybe a good pre-blue haired Beast ala the OG comics?
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/16/2026, 9:16 AM
@FrankenDad - He would be a great Hank McCoy too.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/16/2026, 9:27 AM
Mhhmmmmmm....No. I liked him in the Long Walk...but he isn't giving Cyclops at all. On top of that....Im taller than him.
lina
lina - 7/16/2026, 9:31 AM
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