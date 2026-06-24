Grand Theft Auto 6 Price Revealed As Pre-Order Bonuses And Shocking "Physical" Edition Plans Confirmed

As we first reported on GameFragger.com, Rockstar Games has shared additional details about Grand Theft Auto VI pre-orders ahead of their June 25 launch at midnight local time. Crucially, we also have pricing details, and they're fortunately not too eye-watering.

Launching November 19, later this year, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, the $79.99 standard edition of Grand Theft Auto VI features "a single-player experience set in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the series yet."

The Grand Theft Auto VI: Ultimate Edition amplifies the experience with an exclusive collection of premium vehicles, weapons, apparel, and action threaded across all aspects of Jason and Lucia's story, and will be available for $99.99.

All Grand Theft Auto VI pre-orders and purchases before November 20, 2026, will include the Vintage Vice City Pack, a collection of items that flash back to when the neon burned brightest, alongside a free month of GTA+ for digital pre-orders.

It's said that those will be the best way to get the most out of the ever-evolving world of GTA Online and instantly redeemable so that players can jump into Grand Theft Auto V and other classic Rockstar titles.

Players who pre-order digital versions of Grand Theft Auto VI will be able to begin pre-loading on November 12, 2026, to ensure they can play at launch. Here's an interesting development, though: the physical version of the game will contain only a download code inside the box, and no disc.

That will be available starting November 12, 2026, to support pre-loading, which means that no one will get their hands on the game early to start sharing spoilers or gameplay footage (what that means for critics is hard to say). Crucially, this closes the door on resales of the game and ensures the only way to play Grand Theft Auto VI is to buy a new version.

With that in mind, we wouldn't bet on the game's price being reduced for years, if at all, so anyone holding out for a discount heading into the holidays will likely be disappointed. There being no disc for a game this huge may also be a sign of things to come.

"Vice City, USA. Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them," reads the official synopsis. "But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive."

You can learn more about Grand Theft Auto VI's pre-order bonuses below. We've also included some new screenshots from the game.