Grand Theft Auto 6 Price Revealed As Pre-Order Bonuses And Shocking "Physical" Edition Plans Confirmed

Grand Theft Auto 6 Price Revealed As Pre-Order Bonuses And Shocking &quot;Physical&quot; Edition Plans Confirmed

Rockstar Games has finally revealed how much the two versions of Grand Theft Auto VI will cost at launch, along with details on pre-order bonuses and the decision for forego a typical physical release.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 24, 2026 09:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

As we first reported on GameFragger.com, Rockstar Games has shared additional details about Grand Theft Auto VI pre-orders ahead of their June 25 launch at midnight local time. Crucially, we also have pricing details, and they're fortunately not too eye-watering. 

Launching November 19, later this year, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, the $79.99 standard edition of Grand Theft Auto VI features "a single-player experience set in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the series yet."

The Grand Theft Auto VI: Ultimate Edition amplifies the experience with an exclusive collection of premium vehicles, weapons, apparel, and action threaded across all aspects of Jason and Lucia's story, and will be available for $99.99.

All Grand Theft Auto VI pre-orders and purchases before November 20, 2026, will include the Vintage Vice City Pack, a collection of items that flash back to when the neon burned brightest, alongside a free month of GTA+ for digital pre-orders.

It's said that those will be the best way to get the most out of the ever-evolving world of GTA Online and instantly redeemable so that players can jump into Grand Theft Auto V and other classic Rockstar titles.

Players who pre-order digital versions of Grand Theft Auto VI will be able to begin pre-loading on November 12, 2026, to ensure they can play at launch. Here's an interesting development, though: the physical version of the game will contain only a download code inside the box, and no disc.

That will be available starting November 12, 2026, to support pre-loading, which means that no one will get their hands on the game early to start sharing spoilers or gameplay footage (what that means for critics is hard to say). Crucially, this closes the door on resales of the game and ensures the only way to play Grand Theft Auto VI is to buy a new version. 

With that in mind, we wouldn't bet on the game's price being reduced for years, if at all, so anyone holding out for a discount heading into the holidays will likely be disappointed. There being no disc for a game this huge may also be a sign of things to come.

"Vice City, USA. Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them," reads the official synopsis. "But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive."

You can learn more about Grand Theft Auto VI's pre-order bonuses below. We've also included some new screenshots from the game.

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About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Grand Theft Auto 6 Cover Art Revealed As Rockstar Announces When Pre-Orders Go Live
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NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 6/24/2026, 9:41 AM
GTA6 + OOT remake gonna have me missing over Xmas 😫
Irregular
Irregular - 6/24/2026, 9:42 AM
I have a feeling this be controversial at launch like Cyberpunk was.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/24/2026, 9:42 AM
They're going to complain but they're still going to buy it because it is the most hyped game ever
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/24/2026, 9:56 AM
@bobevanz - do you ever stop moaning little man
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/24/2026, 9:42 AM
I'll wait for the human reviews and then if it good maybe a steam deal for it later on.
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 6/24/2026, 9:56 AM
No physical disc

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Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 6/24/2026, 10:04 AM
Anyone surprised by this hasn’t been paying attention. The moment discs became optional, all digital was only a matter of time. We saw it a decade ago with computers and now it’s coming for consoles. I bet the PS6 only has a disc drive as an add on like the PS5 Pro and then it’s gone by PS7.
Irregular
Irregular - 6/24/2026, 10:11 AM
@Ha1frican - Not only that, discs are only able to hold a certain amount. I think a multi-layer disc alone can hold upwards to 128GB. And because there is no R&D to increase storage capacity in discs...this is what we get.

The game while single player, looks to be an online on at all times type of experience.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/24/2026, 10:10 AM
So besides no physical edition and the digital edition costing an additional $10, you've got entire shops and even missions locked behind an ADDITIONAL $20 ? As a gamer of over 25 years, it saddens me to say that this may be the last gaming generation I take part in, as I cannot see myself supporting an entire industry that takes part in these shady business practices.

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