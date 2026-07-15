The Odyssey Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed - Is It Christopher Nolan's Best-Reviewed Movie?

The review embargo for The Odyssey has lifted as critics, not influencers, share their thoughts on Christopher Nolan's fantasy epic. The movie has faced some controversy, with complaints about diverse casting choices and apparent historical inaccuracies.

However, there's so much buzz surrounding The Odyssey that it's hard to imagine that the reviews will make any impact—one way or another—this weekend. Still, with theater tickets more expensive than ever and filmgoers more discerning about what they pay to see, a new title's Rotten Tomatoes score can be a deciding factor.

With the first wave of reviews now counted, The Odyssey has debuted on the review aggregator with a "Certified Fresh" 98% score (that's based on 134 verdicts, though more will be added in the coming days). The Dark Knight and Memento were previously Nolan's best-reviewed movies on Rotten Tomatoes, with 94% each.

Then, there's Oppenheimer (93%), Dunkirk (92%), Insomnia (92%), The Dark Knight Rises (87%), Inception (87%), Batman Begins (85%), The Prestige (76%), Interstellar (73%), and Tenet (70%).

So, what are critics saying? According to Variety, "There's nary a dull moment in the director's typically muscular, temporally complex interpretation, but despite a fine, bone-weary turn from Matt Damon as the wandering king of Ithaca, it's more sensually than emotionally felt."

"A worthy new translation of an ancient text, and yet another monumental piece of work from one of our boldest filmmakers," Empire adds. "Watch it on the most colossal screen you can find."

Total Film also chimes in, writing, "A grounded, spiritual, uncanny rendering of Greek myth, The Odyssey is a dazzling epic and a major film-of-the-year contender. Post-Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan continues to operate at the height of his filmmaking powers."

Awards Watch was a little more reserved, pointing out, "The Odyssey leaves little to be desired in its execution, even though it theoretically should’ve been a home run on the page given the subject matter and the person making the film. But as Nolan and his audience know, theory will only get you so far."

However, Digital Spy, however, counters with, "If you're slightly unsure when The Odyssey starts whether it's a journey you'll invest in, you'll be fully convinced by the end that you've just watched one of the best movies of the year – and one of the best of Nolan's career."

The Independent calls it a "a blockbuster of literally unprecedented scale," while io9 enthuses, "It's a movie that’s so massive, so comprehensive, so emotional, and so overwhelming that it feels like more than a movie. It feels like an experience."

The cast of The Odyssey includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, Lupita Nyong'o, Will Yun Lee, Benny Safdie, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Jesse Garcia, Corey Hawkins, Josh Stewart, Jimmy Gonzales, Maurice Compte, and Logan Marshall-Green.

Shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology, the film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.