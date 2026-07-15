The Odyssey Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed - Is It Christopher Nolan's Best-Reviewed Movie?

The Odyssey Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed - Is It Christopher Nolan's Best-Reviewed Movie?

The reviews for Christopher Nolan's latest movie have come ashore, and with an early Rotten Tomatoes score now generated, all signs point to it being the filmmaker's best movie to date.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 15, 2026 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: SFFGazette.com

The review embargo for The Odyssey has lifted as critics, not influencers, share their thoughts on Christopher Nolan's fantasy epic. The movie has faced some controversy, with complaints about diverse casting choices and apparent historical inaccuracies.

However, there's so much buzz surrounding The Odyssey that it's hard to imagine that the reviews will make any impact—one way or another—this weekend. Still, with theater tickets more expensive than ever and filmgoers more discerning about what they pay to see, a new title's Rotten Tomatoes score can be a deciding factor. 

With the first wave of reviews now counted, The Odyssey has debuted on the review aggregator with a "Certified Fresh" 98% score (that's based on 134 verdicts, though more will be added in the coming days). The Dark Knight and Memento were previously Nolan's best-reviewed movies on Rotten Tomatoes, with 94% each.

Then, there's Oppenheimer (93%), Dunkirk (92%), Insomnia (92%), The Dark Knight Rises (87%), Inception (87%), Batman Begins (85%), The Prestige (76%), Interstellar (73%), and Tenet (70%).

So, what are critics saying? According to Variety, "There's nary a dull moment in the director's typically muscular, temporally complex interpretation, but despite a fine, bone-weary turn from Matt Damon as the wandering king of Ithaca, it's more sensually than emotionally felt."

"A worthy new translation of an ancient text, and yet another monumental piece of work from one of our boldest filmmakers," Empire adds. "Watch it on the most colossal screen you can find."

Total Film also chimes in, writing, "A grounded, spiritual, uncanny rendering of Greek myth, The Odyssey is a dazzling epic and a major film-of-the-year contender. Post-Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan continues to operate at the height of his filmmaking powers."

Awards Watch was a little more reserved, pointing out, "The Odyssey leaves little to be desired in its execution, even though it theoretically should’ve been a home run on the page given the subject matter and the person making the film. But as Nolan and his audience know, theory will only get you so far."

However, Digital Spy, however, counters with, "If you're slightly unsure when The Odyssey starts whether it's a journey you'll invest in, you'll be fully convinced by the end that you've just watched one of the best movies of the year – and one of the best of Nolan's career."

The Independent calls it a "a blockbuster of literally unprecedented scale," while io9 enthuses, "It's a movie that’s so massive, so comprehensive, so emotional, and so overwhelming that it feels like more than a movie. It feels like an experience."

The cast of The Odyssey includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, Lupita Nyong'o, Will Yun Lee, Benny Safdie, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Jesse Garcia, Corey Hawkins, Josh Stewart, Jimmy Gonzales, Maurice Compte, and Logan Marshall-Green.

Shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology, the film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Snow43214
Snow43214 - 7/15/2026, 4:26 PM
Yay
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/15/2026, 4:26 PM
Never bet against Nolan.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/15/2026, 4:27 PM
The poor chuds and racist [frick]s are raging right now. It goes against their shitty narrative. I never had any doubt whatsoever. Bitter [frick]s who are perpetually online
XRayCat
XRayCat - 7/15/2026, 4:29 PM
@bobevanz - You're easily the biggest bitch on here. Recognize your own stinky shit before having the audacity to call out others. lol
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/15/2026, 4:31 PM
@XRayCat - you're telling on yourself lmao
Nomi
Nomi - 7/15/2026, 4:31 PM
@XRayCat - looks like he's right tho
XRayCat
XRayCat - 7/15/2026, 4:34 PM
@bobevanz - C'mon, little lady, you know you are. You're a little bitch and a hypocritical one at that. Your problem isn't with bigotry; it's with the demographic. You don't reject prejudice you just reassign it.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/15/2026, 4:34 PM
@XRayCat - You and him are both idiots
XRayCat
XRayCat - 7/15/2026, 4:35 PM
@Nomi - Go red rocket your dog some more, pal.
XRayCat
XRayCat - 7/15/2026, 4:36 PM
@FireGunn - You're just fragile because I call out your BS on a regular basis.

BTW, you forgot to add your stupid signature.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/15/2026, 4:36 PM
@XRayCat - Added it in my comment. Don't you have someone to suck off?
XRayCat
XRayCat - 7/15/2026, 4:38 PM
@FireGunn - Don't you have wittier insults in your arsenal? Don't come at me with the generic nonsense.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/15/2026, 4:38 PM
@bobevanz - it shows that regular people don’t care about the historical accuracy of the Cyclops being from Alabama. Or that ALL the actors aren’t Greek. These same people complaining can’t name 10 Greek actors without using google.
Sominan
Sominan - 7/15/2026, 4:41 PM
@bobevanz - don't tell me Supergirl bombed because it is woke when this movie is a box office success.

Supergirl wasn't even woke btw
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/15/2026, 4:43 PM
@Sominan - Supergirl was bottom of the barrel trash. The worst moment of this film will be better than the best moment of Supergirl
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/15/2026, 4:30 PM
No early review on here? Too bad there isn't a certified critic for CBM lmao. I'll take the spot, got better taste anyway.


Also saying tickets are more expensive means nothing. EVERYTHING costs more
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/15/2026, 4:36 PM
It's Christopher [frick]ing Nolan. If you thought he was going to make a shitty film, you're a [frick]ing idiot.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/15/2026, 4:41 PM
Looking forward to this one. I heard it has a few issues with the sound, but overall another win for Nolan.

Anyone seen it yet? Is it a must watch in theater kind of film or is waiting on the home big screen just fine?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/15/2026, 4:41 PM
Can't wait to see, Nolan's one of the best cinematographers out there. Not to mention the cast for this is great.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 7/15/2026, 4:43 PM
Nolan does it again!

Can’t say I’m surprised, it looks amazing.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/15/2026, 4:44 PM
The Prestige and Inception are way better than Insomnia and Dunkirk IMO. Still haven’t seen Oppenheimer or Tenet yet so can’t speak for those. Interstellar though…
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