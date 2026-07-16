Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Jon Bernthal Drops A Potentially Major Spoiler For The Movie

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Jon Bernthal Drops A Potentially Major Spoiler For The Movie

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Jon Bernthal, who plays The Punisher, has potentially dropped a significant spoiler for the movie, teasing what sounds like a big moment between Spidey and Frank Castle.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 16, 2026 09:07 AM EST

Spider-Man franchise star Tom Holland has earned a reputation for dropping spoilers in interviews. However, his Spider-Man: Brand New Day co-star Jon Bernthal may have just shared a significant one in a recent interview with Noovie.

Both actors, who also share the screen in The Odyssey this weekend, were asked what's tougher for an actor: laughing or waking up on cue. With that, The Punisher: One Last Kill star reflected on a recent ADR session for a Spider-Man: Brand New Day scene with both Spider-Man and Frank Castle in the hospital.

"It's so funny cuz I just did ADR, and I got the scene of me waking up when you're in the hospital. I'm like, 'What is going on with that?' It was so bad," the actor said lightheartedly. "'Why am I waking up like that?' You know what I did? I really went to sleep. The scene is great. The wake up? No bueno."

Holland countered by saying, "I genuinely watched the movie and went, 'That's a great take.' I'm not just saying that," suggesting only Bernthal was unhappy with his performance (which is a pretty common trait with perfectionist actors).

So, what exactly does this mean? Well, it seems both heroes will be hospitalised, likely after they clash with The Hulk, seeing as recent TV spots have shown Spidey and The Punisher reluctantly teaming up to battle the rampaging Green Goliath. Could we get a recreation of the Civil War #5 panel above? We wouldn't rule it out, though perhaps we'll see a role reversal. 

Elsewhere in the conversation, Holland made a point of praising co-stars Sadie Sink and Zendaya, but stopped short of saying too much for fear of giving anything away. 

"[Sadie] handled the pressure of the character that she's playing with such grace. And in the third act, she steals the movie. It is so good," the actor teased. "And there is a scene with Zendaya, which is 10 toes down, probably the best scene I've ever been a part of. She is incredible in it. Both of them are like huge spoilers, but it's so good."

In related news, Spider-Man: Brand New Day composer Michael Giacchino has shared the full version of "Suite New Day" from the movie's soundtrack. You can listen to that below. 

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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OneMoreTime - 7/16/2026, 9:32 AM
July 31, 2026

Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Domestic Opening Weekend Range: $230M – $250

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