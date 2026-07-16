Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Jon Bernthal Drops A Potentially Major Spoiler For The Movie

Spider-Man franchise star Tom Holland has earned a reputation for dropping spoilers in interviews. However, his Spider-Man: Brand New Day co-star Jon Bernthal may have just shared a significant one in a recent interview with Noovie.

Both actors, who also share the screen in The Odyssey this weekend, were asked what's tougher for an actor: laughing or waking up on cue. With that, The Punisher: One Last Kill star reflected on a recent ADR session for a Spider-Man: Brand New Day scene with both Spider-Man and Frank Castle in the hospital.

"It's so funny cuz I just did ADR, and I got the scene of me waking up when you're in the hospital. I'm like, 'What is going on with that?' It was so bad," the actor said lightheartedly. "'Why am I waking up like that?' You know what I did? I really went to sleep. The scene is great. The wake up? No bueno."

Holland countered by saying, "I genuinely watched the movie and went, 'That's a great take.' I'm not just saying that," suggesting only Bernthal was unhappy with his performance (which is a pretty common trait with perfectionist actors).

So, what exactly does this mean? Well, it seems both heroes will be hospitalised, likely after they clash with The Hulk, seeing as recent TV spots have shown Spidey and The Punisher reluctantly teaming up to battle the rampaging Green Goliath. Could we get a recreation of the Civil War #5 panel above? We wouldn't rule it out, though perhaps we'll see a role reversal.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Holland made a point of praising co-stars Sadie Sink and Zendaya, but stopped short of saying too much for fear of giving anything away.

"[Sadie] handled the pressure of the character that she's playing with such grace. And in the third act, she steals the movie. It is so good," the actor teased. "And there is a scene with Zendaya, which is 10 toes down, probably the best scene I've ever been a part of. She is incredible in it. Both of them are like huge spoilers, but it's so good."

In related news, Spider-Man: Brand New Day composer Michael Giacchino has shared the full version of "Suite New Day" from the movie's soundtrack. You can listen to that below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.