Carrie First Look: Stephen King's Debut Novel Is Reimagined In Mike Flanagan's TV Series

Carrie First Look: Stephen King's Debut Novel Is Reimagined In Mike Flanagan's TV Series

Prime Video has shared a first look at Carrie, an upcoming TV series developed by Midnight Mass and Clayface's Mike Flanagan, and it brings Carrie White—and her powers—into the present day.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 13, 2026 05:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: FearHQ.com

As we first reported on FearHQ.com, Prime Video has revealed a first look at Carrie, the upcoming TV series based on Stephen King's iconic debut novel. Described as a "bold, timely, and surprising reinvention of this classic coming‑of‑age story," Mike Flanagan is adapting the story for television for the first time. 

In Carrie, misfit high‑schooler Carrie White (Summer Howell) has spent her life hidden away inside the walls of her home with her fiercely protective mother, Margaret (Samantha Sloyan).

After her father's sudden, untimely death thrusts her into the unforgiving ecosystem of public high school, Carrie is forced to navigate a viral bullying scandal that tears through her community, the relentless pressure and casual cruelty of the social‑media age, and the awakening of mysterious telekinetic powers that rise alongside her adolescence.

While some fans of the novel may raise an eyebrow, the story being reimagined like this isn't necessarily a bad thing. Flanagan always has something to say in his horror projects, and placing a character like Carrie in a modern school setting could take her to some fascinating places.

Told over "eight propulsive episodes," the series expands King's cultural landmark, "deepening its characters and tensions, and following the small, everyday choices that build toward a single, shattering night, in a gripping, deeply human story about kindness versus cruelty, and whether we’re witnessing the making of a hero, a monster, or something far more complicated."

Carrie stars Summer Howell as Carrie White, cast in the legendary titular role following an extensive search that saw more than 1,000 actors read.

The ensemble of series regulars includes Samantha Sloyan (The Pitt) as Margaret White, Siena Agudong (Resident Evil) as Sue Snell, Alison Thornton (Fire Country) as Chris Hargensen, Joel Oulette (My Life with the Walter Boys) as Tommy Ross, Josie Tota (The Buccaneers) as Tina, Arthur Conti (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) as Billy, Thalia Dudek (The Running Man) as Emaline, Amber Midthunder (Prey) as Miss Desjardin, and Matthew Lillard (Man of Tomorrow) as Principal Grayle.

Written and executive-produced by showrunner Mike Flanagan (Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House), with Flanagan also directing four episodes, Stephen King serves as executive producer. The series is an Amazon MGM Studios production.

Stephen King’s debut novel, Carrie, was published in 1974, launching a career in which his books have sold more than 350 million copies worldwide. The novel spent 14 weeks on The New York Times Best Seller list and has been translated into more than 35 languages. Brian De Palma's 1976 film adaptation, an Academy Award–nominated feature, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

Carrie will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide this Fall.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Gambito
Gambito - 7/13/2026, 5:25 PM
She looks way too hot I’m not a pedo I’m just a gatekeeper for a 50 year old book they should have a fat disgusting bitch playing Carrie because I don’t like things that are different and they must be loyal to the words of cokehead King
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/13/2026, 5:33 PM
@Gambito - Your browsing history strenuously disagrees with your above statement.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/13/2026, 5:39 PM
@Gambito - She's 22 lol you're fine. Incidentally Sissy Spacek was 26. But in the '80s 26 was quite young for a teenager. Most teenagers were in their thirties back then (if the movies are to be believed).
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 7/13/2026, 5:28 PM
Mike Flanagan is one of those directors who gets glazed a lot and I don't get it. To be clear, I don't think any of his work is awful (although, Doctor Sleep, especially as a sequel to a Kubrick movie, was pretty lame) and he is on technical-level competant director, but nothing has left a strong impression on me either.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 7/13/2026, 5:34 PM
Samantha Sloyan is the perfect pick for Carrie’s mother. Her role
In Midnight Mass as a deranged zealot translates well to the character
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/13/2026, 5:51 PM
I'm patiently waiting for "The Dark Tower" but this actually looks pretty good for what we've seen. Right away I can tell it's closer to the book because of "the rock shower". I still wish Carrie LOOKED like she did in the book though, which was NOT ATTRACTIVE. Not even dressed up for the prom, NONE of the adaptations got that part right.
Flanagan can direct anything by King that he wants. This waiting for his Dark Tower series is almost as bad as the wait for the books themselves! But
Flanagan will deliver, he always does.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/13/2026, 6:25 PM

So epic when it came out. Now they gotta hump it again for another buck. Bleah.

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