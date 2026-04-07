SHE-HULK: ATTORNEY AT LAW Was One Of Marvel's "Best-Performing Shows," Reveals Streaming Boss

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiered on Disney+ to mostly positive reviews in 2022. Despite a lowly 32% on the fan-generated "Popcornmeter," critics have awarded it 80%, which is the equivalent of 4/5 or 8/10.

Mistakes were made with the series, but it faced a level of vitriol that any comic book movie or TV show with a female lead can, unfortunately, expect.

Those more level-headed have since argued that tackling incel culture and perhaps being a little too heavy-handed with the fourth-wall breaks—including the introduction of K.E.V.I.N. after a visit to Marvel Studios HQ—overshadowed Jennifer Walters. Delivering the usual photorealistic Hulk VFX also wasn't possible on a "TV" budget, something that was evident on more than one occasion.

Even so, Tatiana Maslany's take on the character was well-received, and many fans are eager to see her She-Hulk back in action. Rumours of planned cameo roles in Deadpool & Wolverine and Captain America: Brave New World came to nothing, and the actress has repeatedly hinted that she won't be part of Avengers: Doomsday or any future MCU-set tales.

Brad Winderbaum, the Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, recently sat down with The Escape Pod and made a startling admission about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

"I love She-Hulk. I'd love to make more She-Hulk," he started before adding, "I mean, I'll tell you this about She-Hulk. That's one of our best-performing shows. It just hit the general audience."

"I would love the opportunity to make more She-Hulk, honestly. Hopefully one day. Maybe," Winderbaul continued, hinting that perhaps we haven't seen the last of this fan-favourite Avenger, after all.

It's previously been reported that the Disney+ series amassed 1.5 million US viewers in its first four days on the streaming platform, which was in the ballpark of most MCU TV shows at the time. How cost-effective it would be to bring She-Hulk back to television is hard to say, but depending on whether she is part of the next Avengers movies, Jennifer's future could lie in theaters.

Marvel Television has committed to making multi-season TV shows moving forward. Even if She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was a hit, there has been no indication that shows like it, Moon Knight, or Ms. Marvel might be revisited with second seasons.

For now, She-Hulk is in limbo and is likely to remain there until Marvel Studios figures out what to do with the character (even if that means recasting Tatiana Maslany).

Stay tuned for updates on She-Hulk's MCU future as we have them.