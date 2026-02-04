SHE-HULK Star Tatiana Maslany On Rumors She Declined AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Return: "You'll Never Know"

Tatiana Maslany was asked about a recent rumor that she turned down the chance to reprise her role as She-Hulk for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 04, 2026 05:02 AM EST
Filed Under: She-Hulk

We're still not sure if Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, will appear in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars, but the perception that actress Tatiana Maslany's relationship with Disney has soured has led to persistent rumors relating to her MCU status as the fourth wall-breaking Attorney at Law.

One recent rumor claimed that Maslanay was asked to return as She-Hulk for the next Avengers movies, but she declined the offer after falling out with the studio.

Late last year, Maslany took to social media to encourage her followers to cancel their Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN subscriptions when Jimmy Kimmel was (temporarily) taken off the air after his controversial comments about Charlie Kirk. Scooper MTTSH would follow up by claiming that Marvel does want Maslany back in the fold, but the actress has no desire to return.

"Marvel Studios wanted to use She-Hulk in a big way for Avengers Secret Wars. The problem is that Tatiana Maslany has no interest in working for Disney. If they’re unable to convince her to return, the options are to remove the character altogether or recast the role."

Whether there's anything to this or not, Maslany clearly has no intention of spilling the tea - though it's worth keeping in mind that she needs to be extra careful when responding to any question about Doomsday for fear of spoiling her potential return.

She-Hulk received overall positive reviews and was reportedly one of the streamer's more popular Marvel shows with general audiences, but it's fair to say that it wasn't every MCU fan's cup of tea. Though some were fully on board with the show's brand of humor, others found it way too silly, and many felt the season finale, in particular, left a lot to be desired.

Even head writer Jessica Gao admitted that the creative team struggled to come up with an appropriate ending during a 2022 interview.

"We really, really struggled with the finale. We started off doing a lot of versions of the finale that were much more just like straight and very, very Marvel movie, you know, and it just never felt right for us to just end in a big set piece fight, and take out the bad guy, and it just always felt like, ‘Oh, it’s a different show now.’"

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
