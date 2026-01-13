Will SHE-HULK Be Recast? Speculation Mounts About Tatiana Maslany's Future As Jennifer Walters

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiered on Disney+ to mostly positive reviews in 2022. However, mistakes were made with the series, and it faced a level of vitriol that any comic book movie or TV show with a female lead can, unfortunately, expect.

Many have since argued that tackling incel culture and perhaps being a little too heavy-handed with the fourth wall breaks—here's looking at you, K.E.V.I.N.—overshadowed Jennifer Walters. Delivering the usual photorealistic Hulk VFX also wasn't possible on a "TV" budget, something that was evident from some janky scenes featuring the Hulked Out lawyer.

Even so, Tatiana Maslany's take on the character was well-received, and many fans are eager to see her She-Hulk back in action. Rumours of planned cameo roles in Deadpool & Wolverine and Captain America: Brave New World came to nothing, and rumours are now swirling about a possible recast.

Despite being featured alongside The Hulk and Skaar in leaked Avengers: Doomsday concept art, we recently learned that Maslany isn't currently part of the movie's cast. That could change with the scheduled reshoots, but the actress is clearly at odds with Disney.

She encouraged fans to cancel their Disney+ subscriptions when Jimmy Kimmel was suspended by the Disney-owned ABC, and later doubled down on that in a series of Instagram posts. That was in relation to Disney being "complicit in Israel's genocide against Palestinians." Needless to say, it doesn't seem likely that she'll happily attend the Avengers: Doomsday set in a motion-capture costume, given who is signing her paychecks.

Multiple social media scoopers are saying that Maslany is out as She-Hulk, with @MyTimeToShineH resharing comments from last November by writing, "Marvel Studios wanted to use She-Hulk in a big way for Avengers Secret Wars. The problem is that Tatiana Maslany has no interest in working for Disney. If they’re unable to convince her to return, the options are to remove the character altogether or recast the role."

Despite any perceived missteps in her solo series, She-Hulk is a character with huge potential and one who deserves better than being sidelined like The Leader, America Chavez, and the Eternals. Recasting would be the best option then, and Alison Brie remains a fan-favourite choice to play the Jade Giantess.

Ironically, this wouldn't be all that different from what happened with She-Hulk's cousin. Marvel Studios clashed with Edward Norton while making The Incredible Hulk in 2008, so they replaced him with Mark Ruffalo when the time came to shoot The Avengers.

Hopefully, She-Hulk's MCU future will become clear as we head into Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. With the latter expected to softly reboot the world created by Marvel Studios, a recast would be pretty easy for future projects.

What do you think? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section.