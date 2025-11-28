RUMOR: Tatiana Maslany's Issues With Disney Could Prevent AVENGERS: SECRET WARS She-Hulk Return

We haven't seen or heard from Jennifer Walters since the events of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but rumors persist that Marvel Studios does have plans in place for the character. A second season of the Disney+ series seems unlikely at this stage, but we had assumed that she might make an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Secret Wars.

While Tatiana Maslany has expressed interest in reprising the role, she hasn't sounded particularly enthusiastic about the idea, and we're now hearing that the Orphan Black star's current relationship with Disney might stand in the way of her return to the MCU.

Back in September, Maslany took to social media to encourage her followers to cancel their Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN subscriptions when Jimmy Kimmel was (temporarily) taken off the air after his controversial comments about Charlie Kirk. Now, scooper MTTSH is reporting that Marvel does want Maslany back in the fold, but the actress has no desire to return.

"Marvel Studios wanted to use She-Hulk in a big way for Avengers Secret Wars. The problem is that Tatiana Maslany has no interest in working for Disney. If they’re unable to convince her to return, the options are to remove the character altogether or recast the role."

She-Hulk received overall positive reviews and was reportedly one of the streamer's more popular Marvel shows with general audiences, but it's fair to say that it wasn't every MCU fan's cup of tea. Though some were fully on board with the show's brand of humor, others found it way too silly, and many felt the season finale, in particular, left a lot to be desired.

Even head writer Jessica Gao admitted that the creative team struggled to come up with an appropriate ending during a 2022 interview.

"We really, really struggled with the finale. We started off doing a lot of versions of the finale that were much more just like straight and very, very Marvel movie, you know, and it just never felt right for us to just end in a big set piece fight, and take out the bad guy, and it just always felt like, ‘Oh, it’s a different show now.’"

What do you make of this rumor? Would you be disappointed if Maslany was replaced as She-Hulk or the character didn't appear in Secret Wars at all?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.