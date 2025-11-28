RUMOR: Tatiana Maslany's Issues With Disney Could Prevent AVENGERS: SECRET WARS She-Hulk Return

It was generally assumed that Jennifer Walters would make an appearance in either Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars, but it seems Tatiana Maslany's issues with Disney may prevent her return...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 28, 2025 06:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars

We haven't seen or heard from Jennifer Walters since the events of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but rumors persist that Marvel Studios does have plans in place for the character. A second season of the Disney+ series seems unlikely at this stage, but we had assumed that she might make an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Secret Wars.

While Tatiana Maslany has expressed interest in reprising the role, she hasn't sounded particularly enthusiastic about the idea, and we're now hearing that the Orphan Black star's current relationship with Disney might stand in the way of her return to the MCU.

Back in September, Maslany took to social media to encourage her followers to cancel their Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN subscriptions when Jimmy Kimmel was (temporarily) taken off the air after his controversial comments about Charlie Kirk. Now, scooper MTTSH is reporting that Marvel does want Maslany back in the fold, but the actress has no desire to return.

"Marvel Studios wanted to use She-Hulk in a big way for Avengers Secret Wars. The problem is that Tatiana Maslany has no interest in working for Disney. If they’re unable to convince her to return, the options are to remove the character altogether or recast the role."

She-Hulk received overall positive reviews and was reportedly one of the streamer's more popular Marvel shows with general audiences, but it's fair to say that it wasn't every MCU fan's cup of tea. Though some were fully on board with the show's brand of humor, others found it way too silly, and many felt the season finale, in particular, left a lot to be desired.

Even head writer Jessica Gao admitted that the creative team struggled to come up with an appropriate ending during a 2022 interview.

"We really, really struggled with the finale. We started off doing a lot of versions of the finale that were much more just like straight and very, very Marvel movie, you know, and it just never felt right for us to just end in a big set piece fight, and take out the bad guy, and it just always felt like, ‘Oh, it’s a different show now.’"

What do you make of this rumor? Would you be disappointed if Maslany was replaced as She-Hulk or the character didn't appear in Secret Wars at all?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/28/2025, 6:13 PM
I liked her as Jen but you could absolutely replace her without much kickback.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/28/2025, 6:13 PM
her he-hulk being shit prevents she-hulk from returning
User Comment Image
cham2119
cham2119 - 11/28/2025, 6:25 PM
@harryba11zack - smells like groiper, in here do your parents a favor and go reacquaint yourself with a shower
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/28/2025, 6:37 PM
@cham2119 - u insalt me....but at no point do you say i'm wrong there 4 u agree with me
User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/28/2025, 6:15 PM
oh no!


User Comment Image
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 11/28/2025, 6:28 PM
User Comment Image
Luckywop81
Luckywop81 - 11/28/2025, 6:29 PM
Oh no…whatever will we do
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/28/2025, 6:31 PM
The only thing good to come out of that show was Madisynn and Wong!
User Comment Image

Give us our Madisynn And Wong spin-off series MARVEL!
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 11/28/2025, 6:59 PM
@lazlodaytona - why are you gae
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/28/2025, 6:43 PM
Jimmy Kimmel is back on the air, so... there is no problem. Has MTTSH contacted Maslany to see if she still feels the same or did she not actually read Maslany's reasons for protesting Disney in the first place?
deamon
deamon - 11/28/2025, 6:53 PM
She-Hulk deserves better writing and more screen time.
If Maslany doesn't want to play, recast.
LoudLon
LoudLon - 11/28/2025, 6:54 PM
So this "scooper" says Maslaney won't be back, but all over Facebook I'm getting hit with spam about another scooper saying she will.

Hopefully, one day, our dear CMB journalists will stop trucking in rumors and conjecture and start dealing in confirmed facts. I won't hold my breath, but I dare to dream.

Until then, I shall continue to hope Maslaney and She-Hulk will reappear in the MCU, because I enjoyed the hell out of that show and I thought Maslaney was a total blast.
Draggunn100
Draggunn100 - 11/28/2025, 6:55 PM
Recast, recast, recast!! Did I say enough, recast her asap. Masley was wrongly cast to begin and her social media post was just stupid.

They were modeling the character after Allison Brie, and should have gotten her in the first place. Allison looks the part and is a better actress.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 11/28/2025, 6:58 PM
Good. Shit-Hulk was an awful series.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/28/2025, 7:01 PM
SHE-HULK was a BLAST. Maslany is a treasure. This rumor is bullshit.

