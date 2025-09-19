SHE-HULK Star Tatiana Maslany Calls On Fans To Boycott Disney+ In Response To Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension

By now, we're sure you're aware of what's been happening with Jimmy Kimmel Live! host, Jimmy Kimmel. To bring you up to speed, he recently opened an episode of his show with a monologue saying that the "MAGA gang" was "desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them."

Kimmel went on to accuse those on the right of "doing everything they can to score political points from it" and "working very hard to capitalise on the murder," before playing a clip of a reporter asking President Donald Trump how he was holding up after Kirk's murder.

When the Commander in Chief immediately pivoted to the subject of construction being done nearby for the White House's new ballroom, Kimmel joked that he'd entered "the fourth stage of grief: construction."

He later reminded viewers of rioters who, on 6 January 2021, "wanted to hang" Trump's first-term Vice President, Mike Pence, for certifying Joe Biden's 2020 election win. Soon after, an ABC spokesperson said Jimmy Kimmel Live! would "be pre-empted indefinitely," and it was later reported that Brendan Carr, the Chairman of the FCC, and an avid Trump supporter, threatened to "take action" against Disney and ABC.

Further pressure came from network operator NexStar, which operates more than 20 ABC affiliates (like Disney, it needs FCC approval for multi-billion dollar acquisitions). The backlash to Kimmel being taken off the air has been very vocal, especially as free speech in today's America is being called into question.

Many people, including former President Barack Obama, Watchmen actor Jean Smart, Severance director Ben Stiller, Frozen star Josh Gad, and Lanterns writer Damon Lindelof, have spoken out against the House of Mouse. Now, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany can be added to the list.

In an Instagram story, the Orphan Black star implored her 511,000 followers to cancel their Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN subscriptions in response to the decision to suspend Kimmel.

She did so while sharing what appears to be a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Maslany has already appeared relatively uninterested in returning to the MCU (Disney and Marvel Studios arguably didn't do enough to protect her from online trolls when the show launched), and this might just seal the deal.

There have been rumours about She-Hulk appearing in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars, but Maslany's status for both movies is very much TBD as we write this.

You can see a screenshot of Maslany's Instagram post below.