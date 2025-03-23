SHE-HULK Star Tatiana Maslany's Next MCU Appearance May Have Been Revealed By Canceled Convention Appearance

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was released to mostly positive reviews in 2022, but mistakes were made with the series and it faced the expected backlash for having a female lead.

Many have since argued that tackling incel culture and perhaps being a little too heavy-handed with the fourth wall breaks overshadowed Jennifer Walters. So did the fact achieving the usual photorealistic Hulk VFX simply wasn't possible on a "TV" budget.

Despite that, Tatiana Maslany's take on the character was well-received and fans are eager to see She-Hulk back in action. Rumours of planned cameo roles in Deadpool & Wolverine and Captain America: Brave New World came to nothing, so where does that leave the lawyer and reluctant superhero?

Earlier this week, Comic Con Liverpool announced that Maslany has been forced to cancel her planned appearance at the event in May. That's due to filming commitments and, while Maslany has a few different projects in the works, the prevailing theory online is that this is somehow tied to Avengers: Doomsday.

Concept art - reportedly for Avengers: Secret Wars, not Avengers: Doomsday - confirmed plans for She-Hulk to return in those movies, though the Russo Brothers have since claimed it wasn't for their version of either movie.

We've done some digging and, yes, it does indeed sound like Maslany will be busy shooting Avengers: Doomsday heading into the summer (production begins imminently) and that's why she had to pull out of this upcoming event. For what it's worth, we were also told her role is expected to be "fairly significant."

While She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was praised for its feminist themes, the backlash was vocal and, at times, pretty intense. Unsurprisingly, that's something Maslany struggled with since making her MCU debut.

"I don't know because to this day, my comments on my Instagram back 40 weeks ago, they like to go in all over there. For me, what's so exciting is that Jessica Gao knew that was going to happen," she revealed in a recent interview. "She wrote it into the show. There's something in She-Hulk that is looking out, and she's aware of the camera. She's aware of somebody watching her."

"There's something about the inherent quality to that character that is self-aware and that understands her place within the MCU or within a series or a TV show or a scene or whatever, just like Jennifer Walters is aware of her place within the legal system and how she's struggling as a woman to be taken seriously or to be respected."

"Again, there are so many more interesting things that I can look to than vitriolic fan response where people don't like it or just want to be mean and use you as a dumping ground for their worst thoughts," Maslany continued. "But again, like you were saying, there are people who I meet at conventions who are like, ‘I love that show,’ or, ‘I've been reading She-Hulk since I was a kid, and the story of the show is exactly what she was like.’"

"You just remember that stuff and then you work through it," she added. "It’s a constant thing."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.