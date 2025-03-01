SHE-HULK: ATTORNEY AT LAW Concept Art Reveals Some Much-Improved, Unused Takes On The Hulk's Son Skaar

Ahead of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's debut on Disney+, there were rumblings that the series might feature Skaar's MCU debut. When a Sakaarian spaceship came to Earth in the premiere, those rumours were all but confirmed, though we didn't see Bruce Banner's alien son until the finale.

That came in a throwaway scene when he showed up at Jennifer Walters' family barbeque with Skaar in tow. Wil Deusner (Stargirl) played the character but never spoke (meaning there's a chance he'll eventually be swapped out for a bigger name, similar to what happened with Cassie Lang after Avengers: Endgame).

Fans didn't exactly love the design, and was was quite a vocal backlash to how Marvel Studios presented the character. However, some concept art in the newly released She-Hulk: Attorney At Law - The Art of the Series showcases what might have been in the Disney+ series.

Some of these aren't great but others are more in line with the comic books and would have surely received a far warmer response from fans.

The MCU's take on the Planet Hulk storyline was vastly different to what fans saw on the page, so we have no clue who the teenager's (?) mother is or how he feels to be by his father's side on an alien planet.

It doesn't look like they'll have the same combative relationship as when they first met in the comics, anyway, and The Hulk is now the latest original Avenger to acquire a sidekick/successor who we'll presumably see receive at least some of the spotlight in Avengers: Doomsday next year.

These images come our way from The Artbook Collector. You can see more in the video below and view hi-res versions of the screenshots by clicking on them.

We'd also suggest checking out the site's review of the book as it includes some wild alternate costume designs for She-Hulk and Bruce Banner among others.

In Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) - an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases - must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

The nine-episode comedy series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

The series is directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law streams exclusively on Disney+.