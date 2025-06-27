Michael Bay Planning TRANSFORMERS Franchise Return - But What Does It Mean For G.I. JOE Crossover Plans?

Michael Bay is planning a return to the Transformers franchise, but his movie isn't the only one being considered as a G.I. Joe crossover and Transformers One helmer Josh Cooley are also in the mix...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 27, 2025 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Transformers
Source: SFFGazette.com

Michael Bay helmed five Transformers movies, all of which were huge box office hits. Critics didn't love them, and fans were mixed, but the "least" successful of his films made $605 million, with the most successful grossing $1.1 billion. 

BumblebeeTransformers: Rise of the Beasts, and Transformers One didn't find the same level of commercial success, even with better reviews, but is Bay the right person to restore the property to its former box office glory?

According to Puck (via SFFGazette.com), the filmmaker is developing a new Transformers movie at Paramount Pictures that he intends to direct. While he wiped his hands with the franchise after Transformers: The Last Knight underperformed in 2017, his recent movies haven't come close to Transformers numbers. 

The site explains, "Bay approached the studio last year to come back as a hands-on producer and possibly director, and he's got writer Jordan VanDina working on a script. It's one of five or so Transformers projects in development that David Ellison and Skydance will inherit if/when the Paramount sale closes."

"Josh Cooley, who made last year's animated Transformers One, just closed a deal to pursue a live-action take," the report continues. "There's also a possible G.I. Joe/Transformers crossover in development, and the studio has two separate ideas in early stages."

It seems there's no rush to make any of these Transformers movies. Paramount will retain the rights, provided one of the projects listed above is in production by 2029.

With Bay back in play, it appears the highly anticipated G.I. Joe/Transformers crossover is no longer a sure thing. VanDina is best known for writing SuperMansion, Animaniacs, and the upcoming Dodgeball 2. However, we're sure many of you are eager to see what Cooley has in mind for the property after Transformers One

Promoting Ambulance in 2022, Bay reflected on 2007's Transformers. "The first one was scary. It was technology we didn’t know would work, and then it became very successful. It was the first time digital effects were that highly reflective, so it broke a lot of new ground."

"It was a fun experience," he added. "It made more than [$709 million], that’s a lot of movie tickets and a lot of people that have seen it."

However, Bay also acknowledged that he should have walked away when the going was good. "I made too many of them. Steven Spielberg said, 'Just stop at three.' And I said I’d stop. The studio begged me to do a fourth, and then that made a billion too. And then I said I’m gonna stop here. And they begged me again. I should have stopped. They were fun to do."

Following a much-needed break, it seems Bay is ready to make his Transformers return. That's bound to divide opinions, but for Paramount, it could be the best possible way to make the Autobots and Decepticons one of its biggest draws again. 

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/27/2025, 7:22 AM
TransFormers One was Earth's last hope.

It failed.
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 6/27/2025, 7:37 AM
No...why?...I thought we were rid of him.

User Comment Image
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 6/27/2025, 7:37 AM
Maybe with the right marketing things could turn around, but I don't think Bay returning would matter in terms of the bottom line. The Last Knight underperformed and both Bumblebee and Rise of the Beasts still looked visually similar enough to the Bay's movies, so I don't think an average moviegoer even realized that there had been a change of directors.

Transformers, as a blockbuster franchise, has probably just ran its course. They should either have a long enough break for the public to be hungry for the franchise again or do more drastically different/unique looking reboot to get people more curious.
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 6/27/2025, 7:38 AM
They’ve rebooted it twice since he left and him coming back I’m sure will mean he’s going back to his version of the movies which story wise sucked. It’s a huge step backwards.
Irregular
Irregular - 6/27/2025, 7:45 AM
Unfortunately like Star Trek, unless that Paramount/Skydance merger happens, a lot of these projects will get cancelled or fall by the way side.

It's why Paramount barely has a film/tv slate for the next two to three years.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 6/27/2025, 7:45 AM
So no Gi Joe basically
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/27/2025, 7:51 AM
Transformers One was very unexpectedly great and the best Transformers movie since the first one
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/27/2025, 7:53 AM
User Comment Image

Granted , I didn’t really see any of The Bayformer films after I think Dark of The Moon but his style & sensibilities didn’t really work for me in regards to the franchise (the first was easily his best imo and was enjoyable though likely because of Spielberg’s influence).

Also I will say though that while his recent films have not reached the level of Transformers in terms of commercial success , I don’t think anyone expected them to since after Last Knight he did 6 Underground for Netflix (which was a dud imo) and Ambulance (which was decent) so 2 original films that wouldn’t have the appeal of an IP…

He’s actually did a docu-series last year for Discovery and this year a documentary on parkour that has been very well received so I’m glad he’s expanding his horizons atleast so may come back as a better director but we’ll see.

I’m honestly much more interested in Josh Cooley’s live action film since I felt Transformers One was better then most of , if not all of the live action films that I’ve seen in the franchise thus far.
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 6/27/2025, 7:56 AM
I'll just stick to the current TF comics, thanks.

