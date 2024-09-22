BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Remains At The Top Of Domestic Box Office As TRANSFORMERS ONE Underperforms

It was a close one, but Tim Burton's Beetlejuice sequel has seen off competition from Transformers One to remain at the top of the domestic box office...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 22, 2024
Transformers One has come in below expectations, allowing Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to hold on to the top spot at the domestic box office for the third week in a row.

Analysts predicted $30 million to $40 million debut for Paramount's animated prequel, which only ended up taking in $25 million from 3,978 venues. The movie - which had a reported budget of $75 million - also made $14 million internationally, for a global total of $39 million.

Tim Burton's long-awaited sequel added $26 million from 4,172 theaters, bringing its domestic total to $225 million, and $329.7 million worldwide.

Transformers One received positive reviews (89% on Rotten Tomatoes) and strong audience scores, so the belief is that ticket sales could rebound over the next few weeks.

“This is a lukewarm opening for an animation adaptation in a live-action series,” says David A. Gross of movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. “Industry expectations are high for a big series like this, but an animation adaptation is not going to hold all or even most its live-action audience,” Gross adds. “It’s too big a shift.”

Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine has continued to perform very well, taking fifth place after Never Let Go, The Substance, and Speak No Evil. The first R-rated MCU movie has taken in $627 million domestically and $1.317 billion worldwide.

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Burton, a genre unto himself, directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday), story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The film’s producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Brad Pitt, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary, Anthony Tittanegro, Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg executive producing.

Burton’s creatives behind the scenes includes director of photography Haris Zambarloukos (Meg 2: The Trench, Murder on the Orient Express); such previous and frequent collaborators as production designer Mark Scruton (Wednesday), editor Jay Prychidny (Wednesday), Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood (Alice in Wonderland, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Sleepy Hollow), Oscar-winning creature effects and special makeup FX creative supervisor Neal Scanlan (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Oscar-nominated composer Danny Elfman (Big Fish, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman); and Oscar-winning hair and makeup designer Christine Blundell (Topsy-Turvy).

dracula
dracula - 9/22/2024, 5:46 PM
Michael bay damaged the brand so much even when good stuff comes out it fails
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/22/2024, 5:55 PM
@dracula - Jeffrey Jones enhanced Beetlejuice brand if you think.
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 9/22/2024, 5:47 PM
The one time they actually do a Transformers movie about the Transformers and people don't show up 🤦‍♂️ nevermind that Paramount also seems like the sh*ttiest possible studio to handle that franchise, that first trailer must have been a huge turn-off for a lot of people. We live in a post Spiderverse world, just because it's an animated movie doesn't mean you have to sell it to toddlers, it's the parents who buy the tickets.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/22/2024, 6:00 PM
@Spidey91 - I just sadly also think atleast in America , the stigma of it being a kids medium is still there hence you won’t get many adults to go see it unless their kids want to
dracula
dracula - 9/22/2024, 5:49 PM
Take a break on the movies and try something new on tv

Might take something completely different to revitalize the brand

Worked when they did Beast Wars

After that. G1 got popular again thanks to the univron trilogy and that led to the movies
Tufasrox
Tufasrox - 9/22/2024, 5:49 PM
I went to T1, but honestly...it was just meh. I get it. It was simply for kids. So I'm not surprised. I was hoping for something a little more for adults. It would have been great to see the Megatron Gladiator rise up for equality. But instead it was just meh.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/22/2024, 5:50 PM
They spent too many years shitting on the franchise. Now all they’ve got is diminishing returns.
dracula
dracula - 9/22/2024, 5:52 PM
Best transformers series

?feature=shared

Kind of was also the transformation of orion pax to optimus prime (minus the orion pax name)
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/22/2024, 5:54 PM
No Jeffrey Jones no Oscar sorry
Nolanite
Nolanite - 9/22/2024, 5:57 PM
This was just as bad as the Marvels and the shit show known as Deadpool and Wolverine. Too bad Hollywood has run out of fresh ideas and has resorted to half ass projects like the whole emm she ewe.
Nolanite out
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/22/2024, 5:59 PM
I've heard so many 'ups-and-downs' about this film. Is it worth the theater money or just streaming?
grif
grif - 9/22/2024, 6:01 PM
paramounts in deep shit. the movie had a budget of only 75 mil and couldnt even make that much

